Aging: A Mental Health Perspective

Joel Eisenberg

Some dread aging; some look forward to it. The concept, from a mental health perspective, is nothing less than complex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHRz9_0fnTjCwv00
Aging and FamilyiStock

Author’s Note

Though I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some personal experience, I am not a doctor and I will offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for any potential issue related to this article that requires attention. Sources for this article include Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.gov), American Psychological Association, Taylor & Francis, and Wikipedia.org.

Introduction

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains a 12-page report linked to its website, CDC.gov, entitled “The State of Mental Health and Aging in America.”

See here for the report, which states: It is estimated that 20% of people age 55 years or older experience some type of mental health concern. The most common conditions include anxiety, severe cognitive impairment, and mood disorders (such as depression or bipolar disorder). Mental health issues are often implicated as a factor in cases of suicide. Older men have the highest suicide rate of any age group. Men aged 85 years or older have a suicide rate of 45.23 per 100,000, compared to an overall rate of 11.01 per 100,000 for all ages.

Indeed, many laypersons not in a related professional field can attest that parents and older loved ones frequently elect to visit therapists as they age, most commonly when realizations of mortality become overwhelming.

Let us explore further.

On Life and Aging

The American Psychological Association (APA) features a standalone article on its website, titled “Addressing Mental Health Needs of Older Adults,” which elaborates upon available help for the aforementioned CDC-listed issues: Collectively, psychologists provide more than 50,000 hours of care each week to older adults, and 70% of practicing psychologists provide some services to older adults. Studies show that the majority of students in psychology doctoral training are interested in working with and expect to provide clinical services to older adults during their careers. Psychologists provide services to older adults in a variety of settings, including health care facilities, community-based private or group practices, and places where older adults reside—in their homes, longterm-care and assisted-living facilities, and hospices.

Fear of aging, or fear of dealing with aging — on your part or that of loved ones — is largely similar according to most mental health-related professionals. Dying is an unknown; aging brings us closer to that which we cannot perceive.

I wanted to share a personal example here, with the preface that I received permission from the subject’s widow to share this information. A friend of mine consistently worried about aging. In his 60s, he made sure to retain his youth by maintaining a long ponytail and riding his motorcycle to and from work. In his 70s, he began to speak openly about his his fears.

At 75, he developed terminal head and neck cancer.

I was with my friend and his wife in the hospital on three separate occasions, including the day of his passing. Until he lost his power to speak, he continued to express his fears. Interestingly, with the help of a therapist, he began to accept his fate once he could speak no longer. He took to writing notes on a white board, expressing his love of family and friends and allowing us to experience his final moments as, he said, “a happy, comfortable, and no longer fearful man.”

In my own experience as a former mental health professional, working primarily with high school-aged students and college-aged adults of severe emotional and at-risk issues, their most common goals were to actually get older, as opposed to passing early. I worked with gang members as a primary population; few of them believed they would reach 20.

My point in sharing these personal stories is that perspective matters. What we may fear now we may not fear tomorrow. Of course, the converse may be also true, but the point is the same: Help is always available. Online listings for your local area are plentiful.

Conclusion

As a resource, Taylor & Francis is a European group that publishes journals related to mental health. For a comprehensive listing of specific journals and articles, see this link to their website.

An old adage states: “No one here gets out alive.” Mental health professionals appear to largely agree many of us felt immortal when we were young, or we otherwise relegated our knowledge of aging and passing to the backs of our minds. As one ages and confronts the weakening or gradual loss of several physical and mental faculties, realities of numbered days come to the fore.

The Latin aphorism “Carpe diem,” or “Seize the day!” may be a particularly apt choice of wording to conclude this piece. Though it should be mentioned said English translation may not be entirely correct — see Wikipedia page for the Latin term here — other listed meanings are parallel.

That aside, the importance of ongoing treatments from a medical or mental health professional for any age-related concern cannot be understated. As medical and mental health professionals can determine proper treatment for such issues, please contact your doctor or therapist for questions and advice as to matters discussed in this article.

Thank you for reading.

