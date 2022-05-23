Scientists Believe FDA-Approved Gene Therapy May Hold Key to Curing Blindness

Joel Eisenberg

The first FDA approval for gene therapy as a blindness treatment was granted in 2017. In 2022, is there a timeline for a cure?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ujnn_0fnJqJVx00
BlindnessShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author.

It is imperative for anyone who suffers from any vision-related issue, including those who suspect the onset of illness, to visit their eye doctor for proper treatment protocols.

All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including Google.com, Labiotech.eu, Jean Bennett, MD, PhD, ReviewofOphthalmology.com, Wikipedia.org, The New York Times, Nature Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and Metro.co.uk.

Introduction

A recent article I had written for NewsBreak, “Scientists and Medical Doctors Say Eyeglasses May Soon Be Unnecessary,” underscored recent scientific advances related to stem cell procedures and FDA-approved eye drops as possible options for the wearing of eyeglasses.

As excerpted from the article: While for now vision drops are solely prescribed as a possible option for reading glasses, the science behind them may one day help alleviate other vision-related issues.

The piece goes on to state further recent advances have caused scientists and medical doctors to believe that future options for a host of other vision-related issues will likely not include the need for eyewear, which will effectively become fashion accessories.

In a similar vein, many of those same scientists and medical doctors have gone on record with their belief that blindness of any causality — as a targeted Google search will verify — will one day be eradicated.

In October, 2021, Labiotech.eu published “Can Gene Therapy Cure Blindness?” by Clara Rodriguez Fernandez, which focused in part on Luxturna, a gene therapy medication.

From Fernandez’s article: Gene therapy consists of providing the patient with a functional copy of a gene that is missing or mutated. In the case of Luxturna, a copy of the RPE65 gene is delivered to the patient’s eye using a viral vector. The virus is modified to eliminate its capacity for infection and introduce a functional gene that can be used by the patient’s cells to generate a functional protein. Gene therapy is particularly suited to treat the eye.

Nearly three years earlier, ReviewofOphthalmology.com reported on the news of the first FDA approval for such gene therapy. See here for “FDA Approves First-Ever Retinal Gene Therapy,” which states, regarding Luxturna: Jean Bennett, MD, PhD, is a professor of ophthalmology and director of the Center for Advanced Retinal and Ocular Therapeutics at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She’s also scientific co-founder of Spark, and was the scientific director for the RPE65 deficiency clinical trials. “This is the second gene therapy approved by the FDA,” she notes, “but it’s the first one to target a genetic disease, and the first in which the gene is delivered directly into the person, rather than first being delivered into a cell in a dish. It’s also the first gene therapy approved worldwide for a retinal disease.

Let us explore further.

Status of Blindness Cure

Wikipedia.org features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of visual impairment, inclusive of blindness. See page here, which delves into possible reasons for the condition, such as untreated glaucoma, and infection. For Wikipedia’s entry on general gene therapy, see here.

For a notable case study on these matters, in May, 2021 The New York Times featured a Carl Zimmer story about a man whose sight was partially restored by vision-related gene therapy.

Excerpted from Zimmer’s “Scientists Partially Restored a Blind Man’s Sight With New Gene Therapy”: A team of scientists announced Monday that they had partially restored the sight of a blind man by building light-catching proteins in one of his eyes. Their report, which appeared in the journal Nature Medicine, is the first published study to describe the successful use of this treatment.

It should be further noted the procedure achieved a “far cry,” as expressed in the article, from the restoration of full sight, but the progress from blindness to “blurry vision,” as in the case of this individual, cannot be understated and is considered hopeful for future progress.

Finally, Metro.co.uk asks, in their December, 2020 article, “Cure For Blindness on the Horizon? Scientists Restore Vision in Mice,” which reports: Senior author Professor David Sinclair, an expert in ageing, said: ‘Our study demonstrates it’s possible to safely reverse the age of complex tissues such as the retina and restore its youthful biological function.’ In the UK, there are almost two million people living with sight loss, of whom around 360,000 are registered as blind. The team at Harvard Medical School in Boston used a harmless virus to deliver three genes into the retinas of lab rodents with glaucoma – the most common cause of human blindness.

The article claimed the eyesight of the rodents was fully restored.

Conclusion

Despite recent advances, the importance of ongoing treatments from a medical professional for any loss of vision cannot be understated.

Only a medical professional can determine proper treatment for vision-related issues. Please contact your doctor for questions and advice as to the protocols discussed in this article.

Thank you for reading.

