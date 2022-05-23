Plans For Trader Joe’s in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

In 2016, rumors of the permanent closing of the venerable chain were widely reported. Following pandemic-based issues four years later, has the company stabilized?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1mfb_0fmowGdy00
Trader Joe’sShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The Florida Times-Union, PopSugar.com, TraderJoes.com, Snopes.com, NBC Los Angeles, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CNBC.com.

Introduction

In an April, 2016 archived article from The Florida Times-Union, entitled “Fact Check: Trader Joe's Closing All its Stores?” by Carole Fader, the author referenced a viral email that reported surprising news for the venerable chain.

As excerpted from Fader’s article: Snopes.com chased the viral email to a March 31 Yahoo News article reporting that all stores in the popular Trader Joe's grocery chain would close by 2017: "In a surprising press release this morning, Trader Joe's announced they will be closing all 457 locations by January 2017. The company has been having financial problems for a while, and with online sales and so many new organic food stores opening competition has been incredibly stiff. The past year they have been slashing prices to combat their main competitor Whole Foods; however, this was not enough to keep up.

The news as expressed in the email, of course, was false. However, damage was done. The false report spread widely online; even following Snopes’ fact-check, the news continued to spread.

PopSugar.com addressed the email issue, in a piece entitled “The Internet Had a Meltdown Over This Trader Joe's Hoax” by Anna Monette Roberts, which stated: If you've seen news floating around that Trader Joe's is closing all its locations — that's 457 stores, to be exact — by January 2017, you've been fooled! Trader Joe's public relations director Alison Mochizuki responded to the claims in this statement: “Although we don't take ourselves too seriously, we don't want anyone to mislead our customers. Trader Joe's is open for business and has no plans to close. We had no involvement whatsoever in the April Fool's hoax article."

It is now 2022. Trader Joe’s has not closed — though like so many other market chains locations did temporarily close during the height of pandemic (see NBC Los Angeles report here) — and yet rumors still abound online as to the company’s financial health.

Let us explore further.

Trader Joe’s, 2022

For a comprehensive Wikipedia.org overview of Trader Joe’s, click here.

As excerpted from Wikipedia: As of January 19, 2021, Trader Joe's had 530 stores in the United States with stores being added regularly. Most locations averaged between 10,000 and 15,000 sq ft (1,400 m2). California has the largest number of stores with 183 open in the state.

According to data website ScrapeHero.com, as of May 16, 2022 there are 566 U.S. Trader Joe’s locations.

As for the company’s health, most online reports from accredited media outlets state the company is engaged in strong business.

A November, 2021 article from CNBC.com, “How the Man Behind Trader Joe’s Turned Extra-Large Eggs Into a Grocery Store Empire,“ by Tom Huddleston Jr., states: Sixty years ago, Joe Coulombe was a young entrepreneur running a failing chain of convenience stores called Pronto Markets. Today, he’s known as “Trader Joe,” the founder of a national grocery store empire. The chain has more than 530 locations across the U.S., with 10,000 employees and an estimated 2020 revenue of $16.5 billion, according to Supermarket News and U.K. research firm IGD.

Though the number of locations has increased since the publication of the CNBC piece, it is once again underscored that the company is in very good condition moving forward.

Conclusion

Trader Joe’s appears to be in the upper percentile of chain supermarkets in terms of increasing business since the pandemic and is, from all indicators, financially healthy and on track for a prosperous 2022.

As to the plans referenced in the title of this piece, consistency is the answer. See this page on the Trader Joe’s website for validating specifics, including word of new locations.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Trader Joes# Supermarket# Business# Food# Health

Comments / 20

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
33410 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Tampa, FL

Plans For Outback Steakhouse Closings in 2022

The perennial steak chain has been impacted by several recent business issues, including remaining debt incurred during the height of the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RestaurantClicks.com, SPGlobal.com, and Investors.BloominBrands.com.

Read full story
6 comments

Wendy’s Exploring Sale or Merger

Owner Trian Partners announces SEC filings on the matter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:QSR.com, CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: I Am a Former Teacher. The Robb Elementary School Tragedy Will Change Nothing If We Do Not Change Ourselves.

Otherwise, the news cycle will prove yet again that early outrage will be followed only by helplessness, and inaction. Robb Elementary SchoolRobb Elementary School campus homepage.

Read full story
166 comments

Plans For Home Depot in 2022

The perennial home improvement chain has announced changes for the current year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, CNBC.com, and ir.HomeDepot.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Plans For Dunkin’ Closings in 2022

The perennial chain once known as Dunkin’ Donuts closed hundreds of low-performing locations in 2020. Where does the company stand today?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Wikipedia.org, Google.com, Reader’s Digest, WikiSME.com, CompaniesMarketCap.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
29 comments
Orlando, FL

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.

Read full story
236 comments
Chicago, IL

MLB Racism Controversy: Tim Anderson, Jackie Robinson, and the Suspension of Josh Donaldson

Major League Baseball suspends Josh Donaldson for referring to Tim Anderson as “Jackie.”. A May, 2019 article from Bleacher Report, “Tim Anderson Says He Feels Like 'Today's Jackie Robinson' Amid Tension with MLB,” stated the following: On Tuesday, Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated provided comments from Anderson, who said he wants to knock down MLB's ’have-fun barrier.’ "I kind of feel like today's Jackie Robinson," he said. "That's huge to say. But it's cool, man, because he changed the game, and I feel like I'm getting to a point to where I need to change the game."

Read full story
10 comments

Aging: A Mental Health Perspective

Some dread aging; some look forward to it. The concept, from a mental health perspective, is nothing less than complex. Though I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some personal experience, I am not a doctor and I will offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention. Sources for this article includeCenters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.gov), American Psychological Association, Taylor & Francis, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story

Scientists Believe FDA-Approved Gene Therapy May Hold Key to Curing Blindness

The first FDA approval for gene therapy as a blindness treatment was granted in 2017. In 2022, is there a timeline for a cure?. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author.

Read full story
15 comments

Business and Health Experts Debate: Will Public Restrooms Become Remnants of the Past?

Since the advent of the pandemic, public restrooms have been closing at a record pace. Some say these closings represent a troubling reality. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Bloomberg.com, OSHA.gov, SmallBusiness.chron.com, Google.com, Marketplace.org, and WebMD.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Scientists Believe Specialized Treatments Are Keys to a Diabetes Cure

Medical experts suggest an era without diabetes is inevitable, though the timing remains elusive. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author.

Read full story
10 comments

Plans For CVS Pharmacy Closings in 2022

A spate of recently announced closings has led economists to question the long-term health of the venerable brand. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:TheBusinessJournal.com, Wikipedia.org, Statistica.com, Inc.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
61 comments
San Francisco, CA

Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2022

Walgreens permanently shuttered over 200 locations in 2019. Is this a sign of further changes for the venerable chain?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Snopes.com, Google.com, and CNN.com.

Read full story
127 comments

Meat Made From Air Will Soon Be Available in Stores

Based on a decades-old technology created for the U.S. space program, meat made of air is about to become commercially available. “Air Meat”AirProtein.com media kit, used with permission.

Read full story
81 comments

Plans For Piggly Wiggly Store Closings in 2022

Like most grocery chains, the once-thriving Piggly Wiggly franchise has faced its share of difficulties since the advent of the pandemic. But have those difficulties proven insurmountable?

Read full story
76 comments

Scientists and Medical Doctors Say Eyeglasses May Soon Be Unnecessary

New FDA-approved eye drops may permanently eliminate the need for eyeglasses wearers of certain conditions. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from an eye disorder of any type to visit their doctor, optometrist, or ophthalmologist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including CBSNews.com, CentreForSight.net, Endpoint News, and The Washington Post.

Read full story
125 comments

Scientists Re-Examine Why the Existence of God Can Neither Be Proven Nor Disproven

Science and religion have been largely incompatible for centuries. Recent studies have renewed old debates. This article is free of bias and based on science postings and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, National Academy of Sciences, The Los Angeles Times, Time.com, Pew Research Center, The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, MindMatters.ai, Google.com, and BBC.com.

Read full story
16 comments

Harvard Scientists Determine Elusive Protein May Be Key to a Cure For Baldness

A recent breakthrough, said to pave the way for a legitimate cure and not a temporary fix, broke publicly at the end of last year by Harvard researchers. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, includingGoogle.com, StudyFinds.org, Harvard University, ScienceDaily.com, and iNews.co.uk.

Read full story
64 comments

Congress Holding First Public UFO Hearing in 20 Years

One congressman introduced the hearings with warnings of a potential national security threat. This article is based on science postings and contemporary media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:CNN, National Archives Foundation, LiveScience.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy