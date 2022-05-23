Plans For Trader Joe’s in 2022

In 2016, rumors of the permanent closing of the venerable chain were widely reported. Following pandemic-based issues four years later, has the company stabilized?

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The Florida Times-Union, PopSugar.com, TraderJoes.com, Snopes.com, NBC Los Angeles, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CNBC.com.

Introduction

In an April, 2016 archived article from The Florida Times-Union, entitled “Fact Check: Trader Joe's Closing All its Stores?” by Carole Fader, the author referenced a viral email that reported surprising news for the venerable chain.

As excerpted from Fader’s article: Snopes.com chased the viral email to a March 31 Yahoo News article reporting that all stores in the popular Trader Joe's grocery chain would close by 2017: "In a surprising press release this morning, Trader Joe's announced they will be closing all 457 locations by January 2017. The company has been having financial problems for a while, and with online sales and so many new organic food stores opening competition has been incredibly stiff. The past year they have been slashing prices to combat their main competitor Whole Foods; however, this was not enough to keep up.

The news as expressed in the email, of course, was false. However, damage was done. The false report spread widely online; even following Snopes’ fact-check, the news continued to spread.

PopSugar.com addressed the email issue, in a piece entitled “The Internet Had a Meltdown Over This Trader Joe's Hoax” by Anna Monette Roberts, which stated: If you've seen news floating around that Trader Joe's is closing all its locations — that's 457 stores, to be exact — by January 2017, you've been fooled! Trader Joe's public relations director Alison Mochizuki responded to the claims in this statement: “Although we don't take ourselves too seriously, we don't want anyone to mislead our customers. Trader Joe's is open for business and has no plans to close. We had no involvement whatsoever in the April Fool's hoax article."

It is now 2022. Trader Joe’s has not closed — though like so many other market chains locations did temporarily close during the height of pandemic (see NBC Los Angeles report here) — and yet rumors still abound online as to the company’s financial health.

Let us explore further.

Trader Joe’s, 2022

For a comprehensive Wikipedia.org overview of Trader Joe’s, click here.

As excerpted from Wikipedia: As of January 19, 2021, Trader Joe's had 530 stores in the United States with stores being added regularly. Most locations averaged between 10,000 and 15,000 sq ft (1,400 m2). California has the largest number of stores with 183 open in the state.

According to data website ScrapeHero.com, as of May 16, 2022 there are 566 U.S. Trader Joe’s locations.

As for the company’s health, most online reports from accredited media outlets state the company is engaged in strong business.

A November, 2021 article from CNBC.com, “How the Man Behind Trader Joe’s Turned Extra-Large Eggs Into a Grocery Store Empire,“ by Tom Huddleston Jr., states: Sixty years ago, Joe Coulombe was a young entrepreneur running a failing chain of convenience stores called Pronto Markets. Today, he’s known as “Trader Joe,” the founder of a national grocery store empire. The chain has more than 530 locations across the U.S., with 10,000 employees and an estimated 2020 revenue of $16.5 billion, according to Supermarket News and U.K. research firm IGD.

Though the number of locations has increased since the publication of the CNBC piece, it is once again underscored that the company is in very good condition moving forward.

Conclusion

Trader Joe’s appears to be in the upper percentile of chain supermarkets in terms of increasing business since the pandemic and is, from all indicators, financially healthy and on track for a prosperous 2022.

As to the plans referenced in the title of this piece, consistency is the answer. See this page on the Trader Joe’s website for validating specifics, including word of new locations.

Thank you for reading.