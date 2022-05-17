Congress Holding First Public UFO Hearing in 20 Years

Joel Eisenberg

One congressman introduced the hearings with warnings of a potential national security threat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ezru9_0fgybtAg00
UFOShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on science postings and contemporary media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: CNN, National Archives Foundation, LiveScience.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Introduction

In a CNN article published on the news group’s website earlier this morning, entitled “Key Lawmaker Warns at UFO Hearing: 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena are a Potential National Security Threat,’” writer Clare Foran states: The hearing, which is being livestreamed, has been convened by the House Intelligence Committee's Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation subcommittee, a panel chaired by Democratic Rep. André Carson of Indiana. Carson warned in his opening remarks at the hearing, "This hearing and our oversight work has a simple idea at its core: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena are a potential national security threat. And they need to be treated that way."

Today‘s hearing on UFOs, the first in over 50 years, is a validation for UFOlogists who have consistently been relegated to the fringes of national discourse, and is expected by lawmakers to, in part, answer ages-old questions that will explain the recent spate of sightings.

It should be noted the lawmakers today are focusing on UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, as referenced above), as opposed to extraterrestrial life.

Let us explore further.

Congress and UFOs

From the National Archives Foundation website, in their piece titled “50 Years Ago: Government Stops Investigating UFOs,” an explanation is offered for the end of Project Blue Book: Report of a “flying saucer” over U.S. airspace in 1947 caused a wave of “UFO hysteria” and sparked Federal investigation of unidentified flying objects. For more than 20 years, the U.S. Air Force analyzed UFO sightings and any security threat they posed; most notably through Project Blue Book, which launched in 1952. After investigations found no evidence of any UFO that was extraterrestrial in nature or that threatened national security, the Air Force announced Project Blue Book’s termination on December 17, 1969.

The article goes on to offer the following statistic: 12,618 UFO sightings reported between 1947 and 1969, 701 remained “unidentified.”

Other such sightings have proven to be everything from satellites and weather balloons, to space-based anomalies.

Today’s news references last month’s Freedom of Information Act-mandated public sharing of over 1500 government documents and videos on the matter. For a report on said declassification, see here for LiveScience.com piece, sensationally titled “UFOs Left 'Radiation Burns' and 'Unaccounted For Pregnancies,' New Pentagon Report Claims,” by Brandon Specktor.

(It should be noted, in reference to the article‘s title, the government upload also included gathered comments from the general public without discretion.)

As excerpted from Specktor’s piece: The database of documents includes more than 1,500 pages of UFO-related material from the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) — a secretive U.S Department of Defense program that ran from 2007 to 2012. Despite never being classified as secret or top secret, the AATIP only became known to the public in 2017, when former program director Luis Elizondo resigned from the Pentagon and released several now-infamous videos of an unidentified aircraft moving in seemingly impossible ways to the media.

Further sighting dumps are said to be planned for today’s hearing.

For a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of UFO sightings through the years, see Wikipedia entry here, which the site calls a “partial list.”

Conclusion

Today’s hearing distinguishes between the possibility of extraterrestrial life in regard to UFO sightings, and natural — or unnatural — entities that may pose a threat to the country.

The public, it appears, will judge those deeper matters for themselves.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# Congress# Government# Unidentified Flying Objects# National Security

Comments / 5

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
30391 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

San Francisco, CA

Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2022

Walgreens permanently shuttered over 200 locations in 2019. Is this a sign of further changes for the venerable chain?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Snopes.com, Google.com, and CNN.com.

Read full story
31 comments

Meat Made From Air Will Soon Be Available in Stores

Based on a decades-old technology created for the U.S. space program, meat made of air is about to become commercially available. “Air Meat”AirProtein.com media kit, used with permission.

Read full story
13 comments

Plans For Piggly Wiggly Store Closings in 2022

Like most grocery chains, the once-thriving Piggly Wiggly franchise has faced its share of difficulties since the advent of the pandemic. But have those difficulties proven insurmountable?

Read full story
23 comments

Scientists and Medical Doctors Say Eyeglasses May Soon Be Unnecessary

New FDA-approved eye drops may permanently eliminate the need for eyeglasses wearers of certain conditions. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from an eye disorder of any type to visit their doctor, optometrist, or ophthalmologist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including CBSNews.com, CentreForSight.net, Endpoint News, and The Washington Post.

Read full story
72 comments

Scientists Re-Examine Why the Existence of God Can Neither Be Proven Nor Disproven

Science and religion have been largely incompatible for centuries. Recent studies have renewed old debates. This article is free of bias and based on science postings and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, National Academy of Sciences, The Los Angeles Times, Time.com, Pew Research Center, The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, MindMatters.ai, Google.com, and BBC.com.

Read full story
13 comments

Harvard Scientists Determine Elusive Protein May Be Key to a Cure For Baldness

A recent breakthrough, said to pave the way for a legitimate cure and not a temporary fix, broke publicly at the end of last year by Harvard researchers. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, includingGoogle.com, StudyFinds.org, Harvard University, ScienceDaily.com, and iNews.co.uk.

Read full story
62 comments

Scientists Believe a Biological Cure For Mental Illness Is On Its Way

When the breakthrough is expected remains under debate in the medical science community. Though I am a former mental health professional with training in psychology, I am neither a scientist nor a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention.

Read full story
95 comments

Revisiting the Abandoned “Star Wars: Underworld” Television Series

George Lucas’ abandoned “Star Wars” television series shot several minutes of test footage and was planned as a major release in the pre-streaming era. As “Obi-Wan Kenobi” nears its Disney Plus debut, will “Underworld” be reconsidered?

Read full story
1 comments

Scientists From Europe, Canada, and the U.S. Claim Time Travel is Theoretically Possible

Researchers from the University of Queensland opined on the matter in late-2020. U.S. counterparts have taken Europe’s research several steps further. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:The University of Queensland, Business Insider, IFL Science, Germain Tobar, Classical and Quantum Gravity, Google.com, Space.com, NASA.gov, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
325 comments

Will Coca-Cola Be Discontinued in 2022?

Coca-Cola Company surprised industry analysts when they eliminated nearly half of their brand holdings in 2020 due to underperformance, leading to questions about the health of their leading product.

Read full story
11 comments

No, Filmmakers Stanley Kubrick and Walt Disney Did Not Fake the 1969 Apollo Moon Landing, and Other American Narratives

Deconstructing great U.S. myths has become an ongoing effort. This article is based on accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingWikipedia.org, QZ.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
121 comments

Living With Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD): A Mental Health Perspective

Contrary to popular opinion, OCD is not a “behavioral quirk,” and is indeed a recognized disorder by the DSM-5. Though I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention. Sources for this article include Wikipedia.org, TheGuardian.com, and The University of North Carolina’s Health Science Library.

Read full story
5 comments

Living With Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (C-PTSD): A Mental Health Perspective

C-PTSD remains among the most misunderstood of all mental health issues. Though I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention. Sources for this article include BridgesToRecovery.com, The National Library of Medicine, and TheMighty.com.

Read full story
58 comments
Texas State

Is Family Dollar Going Out of Business in 2022?

Have recent controversies contributed to a permanent downturn in the discount retailer’s national business?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Google.com, Digiday.com, GoBankingRates.com, Blog.Cheapism.com, BusinessWire.com, and DollarTreeInfo.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.

Read full story
364 comments

Plans For Gym Chain Closings in 2022

The pandemic caused many gym chains to temporarily close their doors, and several to seek help for overwhelming debt. For some, plans for the current calendar year remain in flux.

Read full story
7 comments

Scientists Believe We Can Control the Weather

In the race to control climate change, global scientists are pointing to the concept of Geoengineering as a legitimate hope. However, public and political objections hinder the effort.

Read full story
345 comments

Supermarket Chains Closing Stores in 2022

Major U.S. supermarket chains have announced permanent closures for the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, WBTW News 13, Reuters.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
53 comments

Plans For Dollar Tree Closings in 2022

Dollar Tree purchased Family Dollar in 2015. With a combined 15,500+ locations throughout the United States and Canada, is the company remaining profitable despite recent controversies?

Read full story
105 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy