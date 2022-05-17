Congress Holding First Public UFO Hearing in 20 Years

One congressman introduced the hearings with warnings of a potential national security threat.

UFO Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on science postings and contemporary media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: CNN, National Archives Foundation, LiveScience.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Introduction

In a CNN article published on the news group’s website earlier this morning, entitled “Key Lawmaker Warns at UFO Hearing: 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena are a Potential National Security Threat,’” writer Clare Foran states: The hearing, which is being livestreamed, has been convened by the House Intelligence Committee's Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation subcommittee, a panel chaired by Democratic Rep. André Carson of Indiana. Carson warned in his opening remarks at the hearing, "This hearing and our oversight work has a simple idea at its core: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena are a potential national security threat. And they need to be treated that way."

Today‘s hearing on UFOs, the first in over 50 years, is a validation for UFOlogists who have consistently been relegated to the fringes of national discourse, and is expected by lawmakers to, in part, answer ages-old questions that will explain the recent spate of sightings.

It should be noted the lawmakers today are focusing on UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, as referenced above), as opposed to extraterrestrial life.

Let us explore further.

Congress and UFOs

From the National Archives Foundation website, in their piece titled “50 Years Ago: Government Stops Investigating UFOs,” an explanation is offered for the end of Project Blue Book: Report of a “flying saucer” over U.S. airspace in 1947 caused a wave of “UFO hysteria” and sparked Federal investigation of unidentified flying objects. For more than 20 years, the U.S. Air Force analyzed UFO sightings and any security threat they posed; most notably through Project Blue Book, which launched in 1952. After investigations found no evidence of any UFO that was extraterrestrial in nature or that threatened national security, the Air Force announced Project Blue Book’s termination on December 17, 1969.

The article goes on to offer the following statistic: 12,618 UFO sightings reported between 1947 and 1969, 701 remained “unidentified.”

Other such sightings have proven to be everything from satellites and weather balloons, to space-based anomalies.

Today’s news references last month’s Freedom of Information Act-mandated public sharing of over 1500 government documents and videos on the matter. For a report on said declassification, see here for LiveScience.com piece, sensationally titled “UFOs Left 'Radiation Burns' and 'Unaccounted For Pregnancies,' New Pentagon Report Claims,” by Brandon Specktor.

(It should be noted, in reference to the article‘s title, the government upload also included gathered comments from the general public without discretion.)

As excerpted from Specktor’s piece: The database of documents includes more than 1,500 pages of UFO-related material from the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) — a secretive U.S Department of Defense program that ran from 2007 to 2012. Despite never being classified as secret or top secret, the AATIP only became known to the public in 2017, when former program director Luis Elizondo resigned from the Pentagon and released several now-infamous videos of an unidentified aircraft moving in seemingly impossible ways to the media.

Further sighting dumps are said to be planned for today’s hearing.

For a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of UFO sightings through the years, see Wikipedia entry here, which the site calls a “partial list.”

Conclusion

Today’s hearing distinguishes between the possibility of extraterrestrial life in regard to UFO sightings, and natural — or unnatural — entities that may pose a threat to the country.

The public, it appears, will judge those deeper matters for themselves.

