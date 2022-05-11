Living With Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD): A Mental Health Perspective

Joel Eisenberg

Contrary to popular opinion, OCD is not a “behavioral quirk,” and is indeed a recognized disorder by the DSM-5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UlZI2_0fagM44100
OCDNick Fewings, Unsplash

Author’s Note

Though I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for any potential issue related to this article that requires attention. Sources for this article include Wikipedia.org, TheGuardian.com, and The University of North Carolina’s Health Science Library.

Introduction

Have you ever repeatedly locked the front door of your apartment or house before driving off, then turned back to unlock and lock that door again? Have you ever repeatedly tapped your desk while writing or engaged in another activity, in a particular and concise order, using a specific rhythm each time? Have you ever repeatedly walked around the house before sitting for dinner?

You are not alone.

Wikipedia‘s page on Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is both comprehensive in content and well-attributed to professionals in the medical and mental health fields.

Excerpted from the page: Obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) is a mental and behavioral disorder in which an individual has intrusive thoughts and/or feels the need to perform certain routines repeatedly to the extent where it induces distress or impairs general function.As indicated by the disorder's name, the primary symptoms of OCD are obsessions and compulsions. Obsessions are persistent unwanted thoughts, mental images, or urges that generate feelings of anxiety, disgust, or discomfort.

Let us explore further.

On OCD

Living with OCD is akin to a living nightmare according to many who suffer. Author David Adam, in an archived April, 2014 article published by TheGuardian.com, titled “The Nightmare of Living With OCD,” discussed his first-hand experience: In fact, OCD is a severe and crippling illness, and one defined as much by the mental torment of recurring strange thoughts as physical actions such as repeated hand-washing. On average, OCD patients can waste up to six hours a day on their obsessions and four hours on their compulsions. A Brazilian man called Marcus had OCD that centred on obsessive thoughts about the shape of his eye sockets, so much so that he was compelled to touch them constantly with his fingers. Marcus prodded himself blind.

Adam prefaced this anecdote by explaining OCD “is no behavioral quirk.”

The University of North Carolina’s Health Sciences LIbrary published an article on their website entitled “Managing Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.”

As excerpted from the article: OCD tends to run in families and the symptoms often begin in children or teens. Education and support may be enough for patients with mild symptoms. For others, treatments include therapy, medicines, or both. See the NC Health Info page on Obsessive Compulsive Disorder for more information.

Once again, these pages underscore the severity of the disorder, and the importance of seeking help. Otherwise, one’s quality of life may be severely negatively impacted.

Conclusion

As with any suspected mental health-related issue, concerns of the presence of OCD is not something to ignore. Contact a medical or mental health specialist at your earliest opportunity for diagnosis, and treatment options.

Thank you for reading.

