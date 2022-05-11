Living With Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (C-PTSD): A Mental Health Perspective

C-PTSD remains among the most misunderstood of all mental health issues.

Buried in Sand Jan Canty, Unsplash

Author’s Note

Though I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for any potential issue related to this article that requires attention. Sources for this article include BridgesToRecovery.com, The National Library of Medicine, and TheMighty.com.

Introduction

A member of my extended family, who has suffered from PTSD-related mental health issues, once said to me, “Sometimes, I just want to bury my head in the sand.”

He was referring to his innate embarrassment at being so easily triggered during common conversation, which he blamed on abuse in his childhood. He also frequently admitted to a lack of self-esteem based on that parental abuse, which included one parent consistently demeaning him while the other was working all day and not home during the affronts.

My extended family member, who granted me permission to share this story as long as he remained anonymous, visited a doctor under the belief he was suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome.

As he related his doctor visit to me, he said felt he had been suffering from PTSD but he asked the doctor, “Isn’t PTSD a disease confined to soldiers who fight in war?”

The doctor proceeded to explain a related concept, Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (C-PTSD).

Let us explore further.

Depression-Related PTSD

BridgesToRecovery.com, the website for the mental health organization of the same name, differentiates between Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and an informal variant, Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (C-PTSD), in its article entitled “Can Emotional Abuse Cause PTSD?”

As excerpted from the article: PTSD from emotional abuse can be considered complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD). This is not an official diagnosis in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), but many health professionals have distinguished C-PTSD from PTSD. It is included in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) as its own condition. PTSD tends to refer to a response to one-time or short-term trauma… On the other hand, C-PTSD happens because of ongoing trauma without the ability to leave the situation.

Indeed, as with my extended family member, emotional fallout from non-war-related memories (of which, to be clear, PTSD is not confined but is mentioned here to clarify) a general basis is present that implies and/or effectuates symptoms of a variant.

The National Library of Medicine elaborates on the concept of C-PTSD: Complex posttraumatic stress disorder (Complex PTSD) has been recently proposed as a distinct clinical entity in the WHO International Classification of Diseases, 11th version, due to be published, two decades after its first initiation. It is described as an enhanced version of the current definition of PTSD, with clinical features of PTSD plus three additional clusters of symptoms namely emotional dysregulation, negative self-cognitions and interpersonal hardship, thus resembling the clinical features commonly encountered in borderline personality disorder (BPD).

Others who are said to suffer from C-PTSD have expressed symptoms similar to PTSD, according to a Lilly Hope Lucario blog post published on TheMighty.com, entitled “12 Life-Impacting Symptoms Complex PTSD Survivors Endure.”

It should be noted Lucario is a well-known blogger who says she has suffered from C-PTSD issues herself for many years, and writes regularly about them. From her blog: The impact of complex trauma is very different to a one time or short-lived trauma. The effect of repeated/ongoing trauma – caused by people – changes the brain, and also changes the survivor at a core level. It changes the way survivors view the world, other people and themselves in profound ways.

Specific symptoms she lists include loss of trust and faith in people, emotional flashbacks, hyper- vigilance, and an ongoing feeling of being alone, among others.

Conclusion

As with any suspected mental health-related issue, concerns of the presence of C-PTSD is not something to ignore. Contact a medical or mental health specialist at your earliest opportunity for outlook, and treatment options.

Thank you for reading.