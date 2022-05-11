Living With Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (C-PTSD): A Mental Health Perspective

Joel Eisenberg

C-PTSD remains among the most misunderstood of all mental health issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWPkX_0faReYnf00
Buried in SandJan Canty, Unsplash

Author’s Note

Though I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for any potential issue related to this article that requires attention. Sources for this article include BridgesToRecovery.com, The National Library of Medicine, and TheMighty.com.

Introduction

A member of my extended family, who has suffered from PTSD-related mental health issues, once said to me, “Sometimes, I just want to bury my head in the sand.”

He was referring to his innate embarrassment at being so easily triggered during common conversation, which he blamed on abuse in his childhood. He also frequently admitted to a lack of self-esteem based on that parental abuse, which included one parent consistently demeaning him while the other was working all day and not home during the affronts.

My extended family member, who granted me permission to share this story as long as he remained anonymous, visited a doctor under the belief he was suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome.

As he related his doctor visit to me, he said felt he had been suffering from PTSD but he asked the doctor, “Isn’t PTSD a disease confined to soldiers who fight in war?”

The doctor proceeded to explain a related concept, Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (C-PTSD).

Let us explore further.

Depression-Related PTSD

BridgesToRecovery.com, the website for the mental health organization of the same name, differentiates between Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and an informal variant, Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (C-PTSD), in its article entitled “Can Emotional Abuse Cause PTSD?

As excerpted from the article: PTSD from emotional abuse can be considered complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD). This is not an official diagnosis in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), but many health professionals have distinguished C-PTSD from PTSD. It is included in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) as its own condition. PTSD tends to refer to a response to one-time or short-term trauma… On the other hand, C-PTSD happens because of ongoing trauma without the ability to leave the situation.

Indeed, as with my extended family member, emotional fallout from non-war-related memories (of which, to be clear, PTSD is not confined but is mentioned here to clarify) a general basis is present that implies and/or effectuates symptoms of a variant.

The National Library of Medicine elaborates on the concept of C-PTSD: Complex posttraumatic stress disorder (Complex PTSD) has been recently proposed as a distinct clinical entity in the WHO International Classification of Diseases, 11th version, due to be published, two decades after its first initiation. It is described as an enhanced version of the current definition of PTSD, with clinical features of PTSD plus three additional clusters of symptoms namely emotional dysregulation, negative self-cognitions and interpersonal hardship, thus resembling the clinical features commonly encountered in borderline personality disorder (BPD).

Others who are said to suffer from C-PTSD have expressed symptoms similar to PTSD, according to a Lilly Hope Lucario blog post published on TheMighty.com, entitled “12 Life-Impacting Symptoms Complex PTSD Survivors Endure.”

It should be noted Lucario is a well-known blogger who says she has suffered from C-PTSD issues herself for many years, and writes regularly about them. From her blog: The impact of complex trauma is very different to a one time or short-lived trauma. The effect of repeated/ongoing trauma – caused by people – changes the brain, and also changes the survivor at a core level. It changes the way survivors view the world, other people and themselves in profound ways.

Specific symptoms she lists include loss of trust and faith in people, emotional flashbacks, hyper- vigilance, and an ongoing feeling of being alone, among others.

Conclusion

As with any suspected mental health-related issue, concerns of the presence of C-PTSD is not something to ignore. Contact a medical or mental health specialist at your earliest opportunity for outlook, and treatment options.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mental Health# Mental Illness# Health# Medicine# PTSD

Comments / 42

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
29286 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Revisiting the Abandoned “Star Wars: Underworld” Television Series

George Lucas’ abandoned “Star Wars” television series shot several minutes of test footage and was planned as a major release in the pre-streaming era. As “Obi-Wan Kenobi” nears its Disney Plus debut, will “Underworld” be reconsidered?

Read full story
1 comments

Scientists From Europe, Canada, and the U.S. Claim Time Travel is Theoretically Possible

Researchers from the University of Queensland opined on the matter in late-2020. U.S. counterparts have taken Europe’s research several steps further. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:The University of Queensland, Business Insider, IFL Science, Germain Tobar, Classical and Quantum Gravity, Google.com, Space.com, NASA.gov, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
161 comments

Will Coca-Cola Be Discontinued in 2022?

Coca-Cola Company surprised industry analysts when they eliminated nearly half of their brand holdings in 2020 due to underperformance, leading to questions about the health of their leading product.

Read full story
9 comments

No, Filmmakers Stanley Kubrick and Walt Disney Did Not Fake the 1969 Apollo Moon Landing, and Other American Narratives

Deconstructing great U.S. myths has become an ongoing effort. This article is based on accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingWikipedia.org, QZ.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
109 comments

Living With Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD): A Mental Health Perspective

Contrary to popular opinion, OCD is not a “behavioral quirk,” and is indeed a recognized disorder by the DSM-5. Though I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention. Sources for this article include Wikipedia.org, TheGuardian.com, and The University of North Carolina’s Health Science Library.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Is Family Dollar Going Out of Business in 2022?

Have recent controversies contributed to a permanent downturn in the discount retailer’s national business?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Google.com, Digiday.com, GoBankingRates.com, Blog.Cheapism.com, BusinessWire.com, and DollarTreeInfo.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.

Read full story
354 comments

Plans For Gym Chain Closings in 2022

The pandemic caused many gym chains to temporarily close their doors, and several to seek help for overwhelming debt. For some, plans for the current calendar year remain in flux.

Read full story
7 comments

Scientists Believe We Can Control the Weather

In the race to control climate change, global scientists are pointing to the concept of Geoengineering as a legitimate hope. However, public and political objections hinder the effort.

Read full story
345 comments

Supermarket Chains Closing Stores in 2022

Major U.S. supermarket chains have announced permanent closures for the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, WBTW News 13, Reuters.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
53 comments

Plans For Dollar Tree Closings in 2022

Dollar Tree purchased Family Dollar in 2015. With a combined 15,500+ locations throughout the United States and Canada, is the company remaining profitable despite recent controversies?

Read full story
104 comments
Texas State

Plans For Family Dollar Texas Closings in 2022

Rumors as to Family Dollar leaving the state of Texas are more complex than they appear. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, Wikipedia.org, BusinessInsider.com, Patch.com, and ExchangeRight.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Futurists Predict Email Will Become Obsolete

Futurists, technologists, and some economists believe email will become extinct well before the end of the current century. This article is based on technology postings and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Forbes.com, Inc.com, Herdlein.com, and The Radicati Group.

Read full story
14 comments
Goodlettsville, TN

Plans For Dollar General Closings in 2022

The most populace of all brick and mortar retail chains presently operates over 18,000 stores throughout the United States. What is the truth behind the recent rumors of business issues?

Read full story
479 comments

Managing Sleep and Sleep Deprivation

Altered consciousness and reduced muscle activity are but two characterizations of healthy sleep. Why then do so many of us have difficulty assuming this natural state?. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including Wikipedia.org, SleepFoundation.org, and iScience2 (Cell.com).

Read full story

Plans For Subway Restaurant Closings in 2022

Subway has been one of the globe’s most successful food chains for decades, but do controversies and a spate of recent closures imply darker business developments ahead?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:QuerySprout.com, Subway.com, GrouperSandwich.com, Wikipedia.org, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
167 comments

Are We Already Nearing the End of Crypto Culture?

Though economists largely agree that virtual currency replacing cash is a long-term inevitability, some are questioning the current health of crypto culture. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:The New York Times, The New York Post, The Economic Times, Data-Driven Investor, Bitcoin Magazine, Ad Week, The Street, and Investopedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Plans for Permanent 7-Eleven Closings in 2022

National store closings and sales have led many to question the health of the perennial convenience company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Hoodline.com, Google.com, BizQuest.com, Wikipedia.org, Statistica.com, and CompaniesMarketCap.com.

Read full story
143 comments

Science Says the Mind May Continue After the Brain Dies

The studies are not conclusive, and yet increasing evidence points to a separation between the organic brain and concept of a mind. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Mind Matters, Nobel Prize-Winner Roger Sperry, The University of Cambridge, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
245 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy