Managing Sleep and Sleep Deprivation

Joel Eisenberg

Altered consciousness and reduced muscle activity are but two characterizations of healthy sleep. Why then do so many of us have difficulty assuming this natural state?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEIQo_0fRfd3jR00
SleepMert Kahveci, Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including Wikipedia.org, SleepFoundation.org, and iScience2 (Cell.com).

Introduction

I have written several articles about concepts related to sleep for NewsBreak. Some examples include:

Sleep has long fascinated me as a field of study, as frankly I have personally suffered through my share of sleep disorders. From feedback to the above listed articles, it has become readily apparent that many of my readers share these difficulties.

But what is sleep, exactly? More to the point: What is healthful sleep? What exactly are the body mechanisms that transpire within healthful sleep that so that many of us have difficulty attaining?

Let us explore further.

On Sleep and Sleep Deprivation

For a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the process of sleep, see Wikipedia page on the subject here.

As excerpted from the page: Sleep is a naturally recurring state of mind and body, characterized by altered consciousness, relatively inhibited sensory activity, reduced muscle activity and inhibition of nearly all voluntary muslces during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, and reduced interactions with surroundings. It is distinguished from wakefulness by a decreased ability to react to stimuli, but more reactive than a coma or disorders of consciousness, with sleep displaying different, active brain patterns.

SleepFoundation.org is a resource webpage, written largely by professionals in the fields of medicine and science, that is dedicated to all things sleep. Among the webpage’s numerous articles is “Genes May Decide How Much Sleep We Need,” written by Dylan Roche and “fact checked” by the Sleep Foundation.

From the article: What constitutes healthy sleep varies from person to person. In fact, it turns out that the amount of sleep we need varies more than health experts once thought. This is based on a new understanding of what’s known as familial natural short sleep, or FNSS, as detailed in a study in March 2022 in iScience2. FNSS results from ADRB13 and NPSR14 genetic mutations that allow a person to function on much less sleep than the average person. These sleepers reap the health benefits of a full night’s sleep, sometimes in half the number of hours. This trait could help scientists understand how to fight health conditions linked to poor sleep, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

For further information an the array of existing sleep conditions, including healthful and unhealthful sleeping patterns, the Sleep Foundation webpage is among the country’s most widely-attributed outlets on the matter.

Conclusion

Regardless of your sleeping patterns, help is out there including psychological and medical therapies. It is well-advised to learn of the nature of sleep, and speak to a professional if any problems persist.

Thank you for reading.

