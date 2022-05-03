Plans For Subway Restaurant Closings in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

Subway has been one of the globe’s most successful food chains for decades, but do controversies and a spate of recent closures imply darker business developments ahead?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPJXq_0fROhrlJ00
SubwayAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: QuerySprout.com, Subway.com, GrouperSandwich.com, Wikipedia.org, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com

Introduction

The title of a recent Query Sprout article asked, “Why is Subway Failing?” It’s answer was multifaceted, and included the following general reasons: Subway is failing for several reasons, with the primary impetus being a decline in food quality as of 2022. Additionally, the arrest and eventual sentencing of its most famous spokesperson, Jared Fogle, in 2015 adversely harmed the brand. Also, customers have complained of problems with Subway’s loyalty program, riddled with flaws and issues.

Among other reasons listed were disgruntled franchise owners and economic factors related to Covid-19.

This article will not further delve into the Jared Fogle factor, which has received substantial ink over the past seven years and is widely regarded as negatively impacting the Subway chain’s business. Instead, we will consider these lesser reported business matters that continue to harm the company‘s public perception.

Let us explore further.

2022 Plans

For a comprehensive overview of the Subway restaurant chain, see Wikipedia page here.

As excerpted from Wikipedia, which states Subway (as Pete’s Super Submarines) was founded by 17 year old Fred DeLuca and financed by Peter Buck in 1965 before changing its name to Subway two years later: It was the fastest-growing franchise in the world in 2015 and, as of June 2021, had 37,540 locations in more than 100 countries and territories. More than half its locations (21,796 or 58.1%) are in the United States. It also is the largest single-brand restaurant chain, and the largest restaurant operator, in the world.

It should be noted the company adapted a franchise model in 1974.

According to blog site GrouperSandwich.com, figures of which have been verified by Subway’s corporate website: One of the world’s largest sandwich companies lost a total of 1,000 locations in 2018 and 2019.As its franchisees closed more than 3,000 locations, the chain saw its share of annual sales drop by 12% by 2020.With 23,801 locations, Subway has reached its 2020 goal. Several Subway restaurant owners have cited the poor leadership of CEO John Chidsey as the primary reason for the company’s decline and closings.In Chidsey’s tenure as Subway’s CEO, 500 corporate employees were laid off, franchise startup costs were raised, and menu items were left unheralded.

In May of 2021, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com ran a piece entitled “Subway Franchisees Expect Several Thousand More Closures,” which stated: Many of the sandwich chain’s operators are simply waiting for their leases to end so they can walk away, some operators say.

However, despite the many recent store closings, annual revenues, according to Subway.com, actually set a record in 2021 despite the plethora of reported issues: Subway ended the year with U.S. sales exceeding projections by nearly $1.4 billion and its highest annual system average unit volume (AUV) since 2014. Despite challenges brought on by the pandemic, such as reduced operating hours, 75% of the system, representing more than 16,000 locations, experienced a 7.5% increase in same-store sales in 2021, compared to 2019. Overall U.S. restaurant same-store sales for the entire system were positive for the last three quarters of the year, progressively getting better and resulting in December sales up 8.7% versus the same period in 2019.

It appears, as we have seen time and again with restaurant chains, that reports of this company’s demise are misleading at best.

Conclusion

In March, 2022, NewsBreak published my article, “These Chain Restaurants Are Expected to Expand Nationally in 2022.

In reference to Subway, the article said: The point being is regardless of the fact that nearly 5000 Subway locations have permanently closed in the last five years — a figure that has been alarming to many — the chain is performing very well financially and Subway appears to be in no danger of shuttering as a company in the near future.

Once again, despite typical business fluctuations of the likes of other food chains, this entity appears to be healthy.

Thank you for reading.

