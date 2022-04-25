Is Walmart Closing More Stores in 2022?

The retail giant recently announced another unexpected permanent closure due to under-performance.

Walmart Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, SBXL.com, Google.com, The Wall Street Journal, Walmart.com, and Patch.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the state of Walmart business on NewsBreak. See here for my February, 2022 article, “Plans For Walmart Closings in 2022,” and here for my March, 2022 followup, “More Walmarts Have Been Announced as Closing in 2022. Is Your Neighborhood Location Among Them?”

Early this month, BestLifeOnline.com, in their piece entitled “Walmart is Closing Stores in April For This One Reason,” expressed the singular reason for the new closings as “poor performance.”

Finally, last week, SBXL.com issued the following update that lists other reasons besides performance issues, in their piece titled “Why Is Walmart Closing Stores Suddenly?”: The first reason is that the retailer is changing its business model to become more attractive to online shoppers. More customers are shopping online than ever before, which explains why the company is shifting its focus towards the digital realm.

The piece also discusses supply chain issues and ongoing Covid-19 safety measures — the latter regarding short-term closures — for its actions.

Is Walmart truly suffering, though, or are these closings representative of isolated incidents, or simply prudent business strategies?

Let us explore further.

Update: 2022

The Wall Street Journal continually updates a list of past and future Walmart closings. To see if plans exist for your neighborhood store to close, click here for “Is Your Walmart Closing?”

Locations in Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Washington have closed down this month due to poor performance. Economists, as a targeted Google search will attest, have expressed a belief that more will close for reasons as detailed above.

It is important to note, however, that the company itself is not shuttering. My March 22 article on the matter, “More Walmarts Have Been Announced as Closing in 2022. Is Your Neighborhood Location Among Them?” expressed the current health of the company: According to Walmart’s corporate website, the company is presently in healthy financial condition: Today, Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. We employ 2.3 million associates around the world — nearly 1.6 million in the U.S. alone. The website further lists the number of their current locations: 10,566 total retail units comprised of 4742 Walmart U.S. stores, 600 Sam's Club U.S. stores, and 5224 Walmart International stores.

Time will tell how many more locations, if any, will shutter this year, but the company is quite healthy as a whole.

Though the most recent closing in Bellevue Washington was unexpected — see Patch.com article on the matter here — this was a strategic decision: In a statement, the company said the decision to close the store was based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and that the move is in line with the company's strategy to close underperforming stores.

Conclusion

As I mentioned in other articles on the matter, Walmart is in no danger, imminent or otherwise, of going out of business.

As with any other giant retailer, Walmart will continue to shift its business models to meet the demands of an evolving market base.

Thank you for reading.