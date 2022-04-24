Los Angeles, CA

Is Chi-Town’s Svengoolie Among the Most Influential of All Television Horror Hosts?

Hosts of vintage horror films have been television stables since the 1950s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WexKz_0fIrpyEY00
“Svengoolie”MeTV Promotion

In any discussion of the history of television, the role of hosted programming featuring vintage horror films as their focus cannot be shortchanged. What I am referring to are those myriad camp “horror hosts” whose onscreen characters sometimes become as well known as the films themselves.

Wikipedia lists 55 such hosts who over the years have attained varying degrees of note. What follows below is a list of four from that list, placed in no particular order, who appear to most frequently come up in debates such as this, the first two who paved the way and the second two who can easily stake a claim:

Maila Nurmi as Vampira

According to Wikipedia: The first television horror host is generally accepted to be Vampira. “The Vampira Show” featured mostly low budget suspense films, as few horror films had yet been released for television broadcast. Despite its short 1954-1955 run, “The Vampira Show” set the standard format for horror host shows to follow. Hosts were often plucked from the ranks of the studio staff. In the days of live television, it was not uncommon for the weather man or booth announcer to finish a nightly news broadcast and race madly to another part of the soundstage for a quick costume change to present the evening's monster tale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sGLs_0fIrpyEY00
Maila Nurmi (Vampira), “The Vampira Show”KABC Channel 7, Los Angeles, California Promotional Photo

If the character looks familiar, actress Maila Nurmi reprised the role in Ed Wood’s infamous feature film “Plan 9 From Outer Space.”

John Zacherle as Roland and Zacherley

John Zacherle’s Wikipedia page explains, in reference to the icon who was eventually nicknamed “The Cool Ghoul” (reportedly by Dick Clark), that three years following his first television role he was hired as the host of WCAU's “Shock Theater,” which debuted on October 7, 1957: As the host, Zacherle appeared wearing a long black undertaker’s coat as the character "Roland" (pronounced "Ro-land") who lived in a crypt with his wife "My Dear" (unseen, lying in her coffin) and his lab assistant, Igor. The hosting of the black and white show involved interrupting the film to do numerous stylized horror-comedy gags parodying the film; an influential change which pioneered a now-standard television genre… The show ran for 92 broadcasts through 1958.

Roland became Zacherley in 1959, when “Zacherley At Large” premiered as a replacement for “Shock Theater,” though the two programs were largely the same — as was the character’s general look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5NOp_0fIrpyEY00
John Zacherle in characterAdobe Stock

So popular did Zacherley become that the character was impressively merchandised; his 1960 book, “Zacherley For President,” remains a popular collectible, and on September 25, 1982, the character appeared on an episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Cassandra Peterson as Elvira

In terms of national visibility, née international visibility, Cassandra Peterson’s Elvira must be considered at the top of this list.

From television, films and mass merchandise, Cassandra’s character has become a pop-culture stalwart.

For an article as to the character’s origins, see September, 2021 LitHub.com piece here, written by Cassandra Peterson herself and titled “How the Iconic Late-Night TV Character of Elvira Came to Be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V93sq_0fIrpyEY00
Cassandra Peterson as Elvira, Mistress of the DarkNew World Releasing Publicity Photo

As excerpted from the article, whereby the actress states her break as the character occurred when Maila Nurmi, then in her 60s and “clearly not up to the task,” was asked by KHJ-TV to revive her Vampira character: The TV station came up with the idea of finding a new, younger actress to revive the role. KHJ promised Maila that in exchange for the use of the name, she would receive an executive producer credit on the show and collect a weekly royalty payment. That week, I had a meeting with the director of the show, Larry Thomas; the station manager, Chuck Velona; and the program director, Walt Baker; along with Vampira herself, Maila Nurmi.

And a new icon was born. For the official Elvira website, visit Elvira.com.

And Then There Was Svengoolie

Combining skits and sometimes documentary footage as wraparounds, “Svengoolie,” the show, has been a perennial for over four decades, making it among the most durable such programs in television history. Thanks to MeTV, the eponymous program has become a national smash.

Both the character and television show of the same name have had storied histories. See here for Wikipedia entry on all things Svengoolie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucVGw_0fIrpyEY00
Rich Koz as SvengoolieU-City Productions Publicity Photo

From the Wikipedia page: “Svengoolie” is an American hosted horror movie television program. The show features horror and science fiction films and is hosted by the eponymous character Svengoolie, who was originally played by Jerry G. Bishop from 1970 to 1973, before Rich Koz succeeded him in the role from 1979 on. Before and after commercial breaks, Svengoolie presents sketches, tells jokes, and performs parody songs related to the films being aired. The show is a long-running local program in the Chicago area and in recent years expanded nationally, airing Saturday nights on MeTV.

Rich Koz’s tenure as the character, through various iterations and titles of the program, gives him the distinction of being among the longest-running horror hosts in the country on an ongoing basis — even with an eight-year break between 1986 and 1994. Incidentally, Rich has won three local Emmy Awards for the program.

As also noted on Wikipedia: Svengoolie appeared as a supporting character in a storyline in the Dick Tracy comic strip that started in April 2017. A special four-part crossover story in two-page parts featuring Svengoolie with the various DC Comics superheroes ran through the month of October 2019. DC Comics editor Dan Didio said the idea for this was a "fun mash-up" featuring the Justice League alongside elements of the Svengoolie show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGLY7_0fIrpyEY00
DC Superheroes/Svengoolie Mash-UpDC Comics and MeTV

Due to consistently strong ratings, the “Svengoolie” franchise recently birthed a spinoff. See here for Daily Herald-Robert Feder article, “MeTV Expands ‘Svengoolie’ Franchise With Fishy Friend ‘Sventoonie.’”

You can visit Svengoolie’s website at www.Svengoolie.com.

By measures including longevity, ratings, and cultural impact, the above four horror hosts can be fairly considered the most influential of them all.

Rich Koz’s Svengoolie, Chicago’s own, will likely remain in this conversation for a long time to come.

