Doctors Discuss How Your Body Changes When Drinking Water

Joel Eisenberg

Drinking water in favor of other liquids has been directly linked to specific changes to not only the human body, but the mind. But is said link scientifically-based, or theory?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZ6qh_0fIVfXnz00
WateriStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on modern medicine, science, and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including Google.com, Medical News Daily, Healthline.com, CDC.gov, The Mayo Clinic, WebMD.com, and Kaiser Permanente.

Introduction

The inspiration behind this article was a recent conversation with a friend. At 57, he is a year younger than I am and has recently taken to experimenting — under his doctor’s supervision — with a diet that includes largely natural foods and eliminates all drinks other than water. That is to say, no teas or coffees, juices, or alcoholic beverages.

I use the word “experimenting” here as my friend had a recent health scare and he was unsure he would be able to mentally cope with any new diet. He would not commit, he told me, but he would make the effort to do so.

He looked good when I finally saw him. Formerly 20 or so pounds overweight, my friend boasted to me on the phone beforehand that he’s not only lost the weight, but has developed an abdominal “six-pack” for the first time in his life. He says he credits much of that to eliminating his addiction: highly-sugared drinks.

Per a targeted Google search, doctors appear to largely agree with this type of diet in general, but the total elimination of liquids other than water, a compound many consider vastly underrated in terms of human health, nonetheless remains a question.

Let us explore further.

The Benefits of Water

According to Medical News Today, in their archived 2018 article entitled “Fifteen Benefits of Drinking Water,” written by James McIntosh and medically reviewed by Karen Cross, FNP, MSN: Some scientists have proposed that consuming more water might enhance performance during strenuous activity… Water may also help with weight loss, if it is consumed instead of sweetened juices and sodas. “Preloading” with water before meals can help prevent overeating by creating a sense of fullness.

The article lists and explains other potential benefits, and also shares some general facts, about the consumption of water including the essential nature of the compound for kidney and other bodily functions. Adult humans, as stated in the article, are 60 percent water with a blood content comprised of 90 percent water, which stresses its importance to the human body.

Per the aforementioned Google search, one medical article after another, from Healthline.com to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.gov), extols the virtues of drinking water.

The Mayo Clinic takes a more tempered approach, in their website’s article titled “Water: How Much Should You Drink Every Day?”

The article states: You don't need to rely only on water to meet your fluid needs. What you eat also provides a significant portion. For example, many fruits and vegetables, such as watermelon and spinach, are almost 100% water by weight. In addition, beverages such as milk, juice and herbal teas are composed mostly of water. Even caffeinated drinks — such as coffee and soda — can contribute to your daily water intake. But go easy on sugar-sweetened drinks. Regular soda, energy or sports drinks, and other sweet drinks usually contain a lot of added sugar, which may provide more calories than needed.

In a WebMD.com article written by Kathleen M Zelman, MPH, RD, LD, and medically reviewed by Carol DerSarkissian, MD on April 4, 2022, information was shared reflecting recent finds that water drinking guidelines may have been, in fact, previously overstated.

From WebMD.com’s “6 Reasons to Drink Water“: Apparently, the old suggestion to drink eight glasses a day was nothing more than a guideline, not based on scientific evidence.

However, the article does on to state water is, regardless, highly nutritious: "Think of water as a nutrient your body needs that is present in liquids, plain water, and foods. All of these are essential daily to replace the large amounts of water lost each day," says Joan Koelemay, RD, dietitian for the Beverage Institute, an industry group. Kaiser Permanente nephrologist Steven Guest, MD, agrees: "Fluid losses occur continuously, from skin evaporation, breathing, urine, and stool, and these losses must be replaced daily for good health," he says.

Still, a researcher will find many blogs online as well, both alleged first-person accounts (see here for Insider.com‘s “I Drank Nothing But Water For a Month — And It Made My Skin Look and Feel Like Porcelain,” by Ashlyn Lillibridge), and attributed pieces from freelance writers (see here for LifeHack.com’s “This is What Happens When You Drink Only Water For 30 Days,” by Gloria Donaldson, which delves into attributed results regarding increased mindfulness and physical capacity).

The consensus among all parties seems to be drinking water is highly healthy and even necessary, but there is no scientific standard to recommend a specific daily allowance.

Conclusion

I’m glad my friend feels better; that matters to me. However, as the jury is still out regarding a specific degrees of water intake in general that is most optimal, I will continue to treat myself to one coffee in the morning.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Water# Health# Mental Health# Life# Drinking

Comments / 1

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
23604 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Job Positions Being Taken Over By Robots in 2022

Once the purview of science fiction, automatons are taking over some of the workforce due in part to the so-called “Great Resignation.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wikipedia.org, Harvard Business Review, BBC News, CNBC, Komando.com, and McKinsey Global Institute.

Read full story
18 comments

Is Walmart Closing More Stores in 2022?

The retail giant recently announced another unexpected permanent closure due to under-performance. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, SBXL.com, Google.com, The Wall Street Journal, Walmart.com, and Patch.com.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is Chi-Town’s Svengoolie Among the Most Influential of All Television Horror Hosts?

Hosts of vintage horror films have been television stables since the 1950s. Influence is largely relative and difficult to measure. As such, this article is based, in part, on the success and longevity of the “Svengoolie” series, and fan response examining the program’s impact. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, LitHub.com, Elvira.com, Svengoolie.com, and MeTV.com.

Read full story
20 comments

Doctors Debate Possible Changes to Your Body When You Give Up Red Meat

Animal rights and carbon footprint controversies aside, red meat contains beneficial nutrients such as iron, which is also available in non-animal products. How much red meat is healthful, however, remains debated.

Read full story
13 comments

The Controversy Behind Medicinal Cannabis

Though the cannabis plant has been used as a curative for centuries, controversy over its recreational use often overshadows its touted benefits. But are those benefits as promised in medical marijuana centers and mass market products real, or akin to a placebo?

Read full story

Plans For Best Buy Closings in 2022

2021 saw the venerable chain laying off over 5000 employees and permanently shuttering dozens of stores. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:USA Today, People.com, Associated Press, LoveMoney.com, and BizJournals.com.

Read full story
55 comments

Scientists and Mental Health Professionals Discuss Why Dreams Come True

A consensus is dreams being willed into existence may be possible, and the quality of sleep provides clues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Neurology Live, Psychology Today, Google.com, and SleepFoundation.org.

Read full story

Scientists Debate the Existence of the Human Soul

The soul, once the purview of religion and spirituality, has received renewed attention from professionals in various science-based disciplines. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Britannica.com, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, Psychology Today, Time Magazine, The New Yorker, The National Academy of Science, and Evolution News & Science Today.

Read full story
156 comments

The Science of What Happens to Your Mind After Death

Ongoing studies have concluded human consciousness survives for up to six minutes following physical death. Those studies have also differentiated between the organic human brain, and the mind.

Read full story
307 comments

Medical Science Says Beer Is Healthy In Moderation

Doctors largely agree a daily brew is generally nutritious, though some debate remains as to limitations and turns toward risky indulgence. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, includingWebMD.com, NBCNews.com, European Association for the Study of Diabetes, Penn State, RXList.com, and Healthline.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.

Read full story
20 comments

Doctors Discuss Body Changes When You Quit Drinking Diet Soda

Whether you pause for weeks or months, beneficial body changes are likely to be fast and notable. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, includingHealthline.com, TheList.com, EatThis.com, and The Oregon Dietician.

Read full story
52 comments

BJ’S Wholesale Club Revving Up Competition With Costco in 2022

Though Costco remains considerably larger in terms of revenue and number of store locations, the smaller public wholesaler is making changes to its business model to more effectively compete.

Read full story
9 comments

Costco and Walmart Have Revived In-Store Purchase Limits. Is This the Future of Retail Chains?

Certain items as listed continue to be monitored. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Costco.com, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti, The Wall Street Journal, and TheSun.com.

Read full story

Opinion: “Wheel of Fortune” Should Change Its Rules About Buying Vowels

It’s time to make the game more challenging and eliminate the $250 pastime. Vanna White and Pat Sajak of “Wheel of Fortune”ABC Publicity Photo. After writing numerous NewsBreak stories ranging from social and mental health issues to consumer affairs and retail business, it’s time to pull back the curtain and share an opinion with my readers. As with anyone else, I have my thoughts on films and television, and in private I am always ready for a debate on these matters.

Read full story
36 comments

Secrets of Abuse Victims: A Mental Health Perspective

Speaking out is frequently considered by mental health professionals as among the most effective and healing of all therapies, but sufferers understand how difficult this can be.

Read full story
3 comments

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.

Read full story
224 comments
Petaluma, CA

Will Electric Cars and the Russian-Ukraine Conflict Hasten the End of U.S. Gas Stations?

According to reports prior to the war, up to 80% of traditional gas stations will no longer be profitable by 2035. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Electrek.co, TheGuardian.com, Forbes.com, Reuters.com, CNN.com, BCG.com, and GetEnpowered.com.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Is a National Mask Mandate Coming Back?

States are beginning to renew mandates. Is the country far behind?. This article is free of bias and based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:USNews.com, Chicago.gov, The Chicago Tribune, CDC.gov, Axios.com, Forbes.com, the University of Washington in Seattle, and the Pew Research Center.

Read full story
43 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy