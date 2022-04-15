Petaluma, CA

Will Electric Cars and the Russian-Ukraine Conflict Hasten the End of U.S. Gas Stations?

Joel Eisenberg

According to reports prior to the war, up to 80% of traditional gas stations will no longer be profitable by 2035.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqTmo_0fAIlg9N00
Closed Gas StationiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Electrek.co, TheGuardian.com, Forbes.com, Reuters.com, CNN.com, BCG.com, and GetEnpowered.com.

Introduction

In March of 2021, Michelle Lewis of Electrek.co reported a new measure proposed in the California city of Petaluma. In her article titled “A California City Moves to Ban All New Gas Stations,” Lewis elaborated upon a city plan to accelerate the sales of electric vehicles in the small town of 60,000: The Petaluma, California, City Council this week unanimously moved to ban new gas stations, and existing stations won’t be allowed to add new gas pumps – but they can add electric chargers. The council must approve the ban during a second reading in order to make it official. To be clear, the existing gas stations aren’t being shut down in Petaluma. It’s just that no new ones will be built, because there are enough – one within a five-minute drive of every residential area in the city,

The measure, long-discussed in several U.S. cities, was the first in the country to have gone this far.

As The Guardian reported that August, the measure indeed became official and national repercussions were now regularly discussed on a larger scale: It’s the beginning of what could be a seismic shift. California now has the highest sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. Close to 11% of all new car sales were electric in the first three months of this year and in 2020 the governor, Gavin Newsom, ordered all new cars and passenger trucks sales in California to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. General Motors and others have pledges to have an all electric vehicle lineup by 2035. But nationally, just 2.3% of new U.S. car sales in 2020 were plug-in compared to 74.8% in Norway, the country with the highest percentage of adoption.

Today, nearly two months into the Russia-Ukraine conflict amidst near record-setting U.S. inflation perhaps most notably at the gas pumps, the shift to electric vehicles have taken on a new urgency.

However, as that same inflation at the pumps and with cars puts the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle out of the grasp of many, the twin issues of affording gas before switching to a hybrid or all-electric car is a whole other problem.

Prior to the war, discussions of doing so were to drastically lessen our carbon footprint, to decrease pollutants and the use of fossil fuels. Today, in a world in the midst of being reshaped, the switch to all-electric vehicles appear to have become a necessity.

Let us explore further.

U.S. Gas Stations: 2022 Status

Gas prices have been rising since the economy began its re-adjustment as a result of the pandemic. The war has only exacerbated issues. In March of 2022, Forbes.com published “U.S. Gas Prices Near All-Time High As Ukraine War Threatens Energy Market,” by Zachary Snowdon Smith.

As excerpted from the article: The energy sector has largely been excluded from the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries in recent weeks, but because Russia depends on fuel revenue for more than a third of its federal budget, sanctions limiting its ability to export oil and gas to the West could have a dramatic impact on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime. Though the U.S. only gets about of its oil from Russia, a U.S. ban would have symbolic significance, Rabobank energy analyst Ryan Fitzmaurice told CNN, further signaling Russia’s economic exclusion by much of the world.

Reuters.com and CNN.com are hyperlinked, above.

Again, however, as fuel costs also impact other forms of transportation such as buses and planes, the eventual switch to all-electric is now largely considered imperative.

For further perspective on the U.S.’s fossil fuels reliance before the Russia-Ukraine conflict, see here for a July of 2021 GetEnpowered.com piece, “Why the Death of Gas Stations Will Be Sooner Than You Think.”

From the article, which explains other reason such as crime for the gradual decline in U.S. gas stations: The electric vehicle narrative tends to focus on the technological and economic impact of EVs (all-electric vehicles) regarding emissions, grid load, and noise pollution, but we tend to forget about gas stations... The rise of EVs is simply the final nail in the coffin, as “electric cars are going to send the petrol station business into a death spiral over the next two decades,” writes Justin Rowlatt, BBC’s chief environment correspondent.

The article also elaborates on a 2019 study: A 2019 report by BCG predicts that 80% of conventional gas stations could be driven (pun intended) out of business by 2035. Of course new gas stations are still being built, but many smaller facilities are being squeezed out of the market by big-box gas retailers, stations that sell over 940,000 liters per month.

The shift to all-electric vehicles will clearly continue.

Conclusion

The decrease of our carbon footprint due to climate change issues has been long warned about and discussed, and relatively recently enacted as it regards an attempted widespread shift to all-electric vehicles.

How fast that adaptation will take remains the question.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Protecting the Earth# Earth Day# Inflation# Gasoline# Electric Vehicles

Comments / 7

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
22429 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Medical Science Says Beer Is Healthy In Moderation

Doctors largely agree a daily brew is generally nutritious, though some debate remains as to limitations and turns toward risky indulgence. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, includingWebMD.com, NBCNews.com, European Association for the Study of Diabetes, Penn State, RXList.com, and Healthline.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.

Read full story
8 comments

Doctors Discuss Body Changes When You Quit Drinking Diet Soda

Whether you pause for weeks or months, beneficial body changes are likely to be fast and notable. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, includingHealthline.com, TheList.com, EatThis.com, and The Oregon Dietician.

Read full story
34 comments

BJ’S Wholesale Club Revving Up Competition With Costco in 2022

Though Costco remains considerably larger in terms of revenue and number of store locations, the smaller public wholesaler is making changes to its business model to more effectively compete.

Read full story
7 comments

Costco and Walmart Have Revived In-Store Purchase Limits. Is This the Future of Retail Chains?

Certain items as listed continue to be monitored. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Costco.com, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti, The Wall Street Journal, and TheSun.com.

Read full story

Opinion: “Wheel of Fortune” Should Change Its Rules About Buying Vowels

It’s time to make the game more challenging and eliminate the $250 pastime. Vanna White and Pat Sajak of “Wheel of Fortune”ABC Publicity Photo. After writing numerous NewsBreak stories ranging from social and mental health issues to consumer affairs and retail business, it’s time to pull back the curtain and share an opinion with my readers. As with anyone else, I have my thoughts on films and television, and in private I am always ready for a debate on these matters.

Read full story
26 comments

Secrets of Abuse Victims: A Mental Health Perspective

Speaking out is frequently considered by mental health professionals as among the most effective and healing of all therapies, but sufferers understand how difficult this can be.

Read full story
2 comments

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.

Read full story
196 comments
Chicago, IL

Is a National Mask Mandate Coming Back?

States are beginning to renew mandates. Is the country far behind?. This article is free of bias and based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:USNews.com, Chicago.gov, The Chicago Tribune, CDC.gov, Axios.com, Forbes.com, the University of Washington in Seattle, and the Pew Research Center.

Read full story
43 comments
California State

Hollywood, California: Behind the Image

Beyond the landmarks, lights, and glamour, the allure of Tinseltown often leads to a redefinition of reality. This article contains a substantial degree of biographical information. Attributions for quotes and excerpts herein include Wikipedia.org, History.com, NewRepublic.com, TCLChineseTheatres.com, and Deadline.com.

Read full story
California State

Plans For Kroger Closings in 2022

Early pandemic-era “hero pay” was a substantial controversy shouldered by the company, and subsequent issues of supply chain shortages have led some to question the retail giant’s future.

Read full story
11 comments

Walmart May Be Discontinuing More Than Cigarettes in Stores Around the Country

Last month, news broke that Walmart was ceasing the sale of cigarettes in some of their stores. This announcement was the latest regarding items either no longer carried or only selectively carried by the retail giant.

Read full story
83 comments

How Negative Energy Impacts Others: A Mental Health Perspective

Negative energy is not an official DSM-5 diagnosis, but when unleashed it may well become a contagion. This article is free of bias, and though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Magic Castle: A Haunted Los Angeles Landmark?

One needs to receive an invitation from a magician member to gain admission into this exclusive club, where unexplained events abound. The Magic CastleThe Academy of Magical Arts promotional photo.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Is Lou Malnati’s the Most Culturally Significant Chicago Pizzeria?

Years-long debates over who created deep-dish pizza have granted this legacy company a legitimate claim. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikiepedia.org, Pequod’sPizza.com, DraperandKramer.com, Jeff Ruby, GinosEast.com, LouMalnatis.com, and MentalFloss.com.

Read full story
7 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Plans to Permanently Close All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

As plans for both national chains buffets and iconic Las Vegas buffets are regularly revised, checking resources to determine updates becomes imperative. This article is free of bias and based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Today.com, Blog.Cheapism.com, Mashed.com, LasVegasHowTo.com, KTNV.com, Yelp.com, and Vegas.Eater.com.

Read full story
31 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is Your Neighborhood Shopping Mall Closing in 2022?

Multiple reports signal dire times ahead for the former stalwart. This article is free of bias and based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, CNBC.com, Google.com, CBInsights.com, GoBankingRates.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Porto’s Bakery and Cafe: A Southern California Perennial

The landmark is expanding yet again, but what accounts for the company’s enduring popularity?. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:PortosBakery.com, LA Daily News, Eater Los Angeles, the California Restaurant Association, and YouTube.com.

Read full story
5 comments
Lakewood, CO

The Reopening of Casa Bonita: Is It Time, Yet?

The bankrupt Lakewood, Colorado landmark was purchased by the creators of “South Park” but has remained shuttered. This article is free of bias and based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Westword.com, Gazette.com, KDVR.com, Axios.com, and The Denver Post.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy