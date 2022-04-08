Porto’s Bakery and Cafe: A Southern California Perennial

The landmark is expanding yet again, but what accounts for the company’s enduring popularity?

Author’s Note

This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: PortosBakery.com, LA Daily News, Eater Los Angeles, the California Restaurant Association, and YouTube.com.

Introduction

Porto’s Bakery and Cafe presently operates within five Southern California locations — Burbank, Glendale, Buena Park, Downey, and West Covina — and also maintains a successful line of frozen, shippable desserts.

A Northridge location is opening next week, and the fanfare has been substantial. For the record, I am a Northridge resident.

For an authorized history of the company, reported to have originated from founder Rosa Porto’s love of baking, see here for article on Porto’s webpage, which states: In 1976, Rosa opened her first official storefront, Porto's Bakery on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park, California. Raul Sr. would help out when not working at another local bakery, and after several years, he was able to join Rosa to continue to grow the business.

The Burbank location can fairly be considered their flagship. Lines form down the block to enter 3614 W. Magnolia Boulevard, and at times that wait is over an hour long. This phenomenon, though, is not relegated to Burbank, as most any time during the week the crowds are out in force.

It is the Cuban-based menu that has always sold Porto’s, one of Southern California’s true destination cafes. You can read that menu here. Today, Yelp’s near-10,500 reviews of the restaurant hover at close to 5 stars, and in 2017 it was named Yelp’s top eatery, according to the LA Daily News.

And… as if the Yelp validation was not enough, the year prior Porto’s received the 19th Annual Elizabeth Burns Lifetime Achievement Award from the California Restaurant Association (CRA) Los Angeles chapter.

The fans, it seems, simply cannot get enough.

Porto’s, 2022

News of Porto’s opening of a new location in Northridge, approximately 20 miles from its Burbank stalwart, has been met with celebration. The company, after all, has been called “The World’s Businest Bakery” by Buena Park’s official YouTube page, so perhaps yet another expansion was essential.

On April 7, Eater Los Angeles published “Northridge, Your Porto’s Bakery Dreams Are Finally Answered,” by Mona Holmes, the latest update about the San Fernando Valley’s impending arrival.

From Holmes’ piece: Two years ago, Porto’s Bakery & Cafe cemented a deal to place a new location in Northridge. That day is almost here, as the iconic local chain opens April 12 in a defunct Sears automotive space. The president of Porto’s Bakery — and son of matriarch and founder Rosa Porto — Raul Porto Jr. said the company conducted local surveys to determine where to open next, and Northridge won. The location clocks in at 2,700 square feet where all the favorites are available, including those crowd pleasing cheese rolls.

For the prior year, in an effort to connect with that local community, Porto’s set up a Northridge Farmers Market location to sell some of the company’s favorites, including their croissants and cheese rolls. The effort was a success; the connection was made.

Conclusion

Porto’s is a Southern California perennial. Perhaps no more impressive validation could be received from the company than that as elaborated upon in this anecdote, per the previously-linked LA Daily News article: Former President Obama reestablished diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Cuba in 2015. The death of Fidel Castro in 2016 helped accelerate the diplomatic thaw. Travel is again permitted to the once-forbidden island nation. And now Cuban Americans – and even boxes of Porto’s treats – are at the center of a Netflix reboot of “One Day at a Time.”

This Cuban chain has become a celebrity itself.

Thank you for reading.