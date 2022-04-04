The Invisible Partner: The Price of Being Chronically Unheard in a Relationship

Mental health experts agree that unequal unions, where one partner is consistently diminished in importance regardless of intention, can cause lasting damage to both parties’ overall health.

Author’s Note

This article is free of bias, and though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for any potential issue related to this article that requires attention.

Sources for this article include: GoodTherapy.org, Psychology Today, Bonobology.com, and Dr. Pragati Sureka.

Introduction

Not feeling heard in a relationship is potentially deleterious to both parties, regardless of whether the domineering entity is aware of what he or she is doing to their partner.

When the person feeling ignored pleads to stop being cut off, and the other insists they meant no such thing, the issue becomes not only whether said union is equal, but whether the partners’ individual communication styles are meshing.

Three examples:

One partner is talking and takes what the other believes to be an excessively long pause at the end of a sentence. “Anything else?” that listening party may ask. “Let me get to it!” may be the peeved response.

One partner is talking, pauses, and the other person believes he or she is finished and starts responding. “Why are you interrupting me?” is the honest question from the first partner.

Or, one partner is talking and the other simply interrupts because they are not interested in what their partner has to say.

All three of the preceding examples, whether intention is part of the equation or it is not, threaten to endanger relationships.

The party who believes they are chronically interrupted will likely come to believe their words are unimportant, while the other party may anger after awhile when repeatedly accused of being rude and/or domineering.

Feeling as though one is an “invisible partner” in a relationship is not discussed as much as a formal DSM-5 diagnoses, though it is considered in the field a legitimate mental health issue.

Let us explore further.

The Price of Being Unheard

In an archived August, 2015 article published on GoodTherapy.org, entitled “Listen Up: Why You Don’t Feel Heard in Your Relationship” by Andra Brosh, PhD, the author states: As a human being, you have a deep desire to be heard. It started when you were a baby and needed your caregiver to hear your cries for support. The important piece of this early dynamic is not what your caregiver did or said in response to your communication, but that you were heard, period. There’s nothing more frustrating than trying to share your thoughts or feelings with your partner only to experience deflection or defensiveness. Being vulnerable and expressing your innermost needs and desires can be terrifying. If you’re met with resistance or feel unheard, you might experience a sense of abandonment or even shame. Being heard conveys that your thoughts and feelings matter, and it paves the way for a deep sense of trust.

An archived June, 2017 article from ”Psychology Today” treads similar ground, but then focuses on the primary after-effect of not feeling heard: that of not feeling understood.

The article, written by Leon F. Seltzer Ph.D. and titled ”Evolution of the Self,” elaborates on the contention: Without experiencing that others know us, or are able to, we’re left feeling alone — at times, despairingly so. It’s a bleak place to be and can lead to feelings of emptiness and despondency. In such a state, we’re even vulnerable to taking our lives. Enduring feelings of acute isolation from others can make our existence feel like a sham. Loneliness has frequently been perceived as virtually synonymous with depression, which is why being afflicted with an oppressive sense of alienation can go hand in hand with suicidal thoughts and actions.

Conversely, a January, 2022 article on Bonobology.com, entitled “7 Signs He is Dominating in the Relationship,” references the work of Harvard-trained psychologist Pragati Sureka: A dominating relationship can be best described as one where one person overwhelms the other emotionally and tries to control how the other person is supposed to think, feel, react and behave. You can be certain that he is dominating in the relationship when this need for control is accompanied by a quick temper, blame-shifting and a total disregard for your emotions, feelings and needs.

The author focuses on these issues as they regard an extreme degree of male dominance, but anyone, in fact, can be the dominant partner in a relationship regardless of gender or sex.

Social sex roles will at times enter within this space, but the original issue remains: If one does not feel heard, one will not believe they are understood.

Conclusion

There is a difference between being listened to, and being heard.

Not being heard can lead to feelings of depression on the part of the individual feeling dismissed, while the domineering party can go through life alienating others by exhibiting — whether intentional or not — such anti-social behavior.

The physical health of both parties can also be impacted.

In all circumstances of this nature, couples therapy is available. Google “Couples Therapy Near Me” for further information.

I hope this article has helped. Thank you for reading.