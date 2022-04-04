Plans For Chain Restaurant Menu Item Changes For 2022

While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added.

The chain restaurant industry continues to pivot from early pandemic era lows.

A February, 2022 article from People.com’s Dave Quinn, entitled “All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints,” listed new offerings from chains such as Taco Bell (Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos), Wendy’s (Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit and Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich) Subway (The Vault), Sonic (Oreo Double Stuff Waffle Cone and Blast) and over a dozen others.

While most chain entities continue to swap out old items for new, one restaurant is only supplementing its options.

EatThis.com reported last year that Cheesecake Factory was adding nearly two dozen items to its menu. See here for Mura Dominko’s “The Cheesecake Factory Just Made a Big Announcement About Its Menu,” which explained how the chain was adapting a different strategy than most others during the pandemic era: In fact, The Cheesecake Factory is doing the opposite of simplifying operations—it's continuing to expand its menu amid the pandemic. The chain rolled out a Timeless Classics section with 11 new dishes in October, and it announced the addition of a dozen more new menu items several weeks ago. Set to arrive at all locations in March (of 2021), the latest additions include new brunch options, a cheeseburger, pastas, and even tacos.

Regardless of the pandemic era, though, most chain-style restaurants have already been fluid over the years in their menu options.

Let us explore further.

Menu Changes For Other Chains, 2022

According to the previously linked People.com article: Panera kicked of 2022 with two new items, including the Citrus Asian Crunch Salad with Chicken. That salad features fresh romaine and a blend of chopped broccoli, green cabbage, carrots, and kale — all tossed with edamame, pickled red onions, and fresh cilantro in tangerine soy ginger dressing, and topped with warm seared chicken thigh meat, crispy carrots, and a teriyaki drizzle. The brand also added a Thai Chicken Soup to their menu.

Restaurant.com, in a January, 2022 piece entitled “Restaurant Trends That Will Define 2022” by Emma Liem Beckett, Julie Littman and Aneurin Canham-Clyne, forecasts the following: Supply chain problems, rising food costs and a lack of available labor have led many restaurants to cut menu items. By the end of Q3 2021, total restaurant menu items offered had fallen 10% from a pre-pandemic high, according to Technomic. As the economic disruption of COVID-19 drags on, it is possible menus will continue to shrink. Alec Haesler, a director at Carl Marks Advisors, said it is likely operators will shift between proteins if one protein source is experiencing sustained price inflation or shortages.

The article goes on to discuss various plant-based options that are beginning to proliferate the fast food marketplace, including offerings from McDonald’s (the McPlant) and Starbucks, due in large part to cost effectiveness over the price hikes of meat.

Burger King already has its plant-based options, as do outlets such as Del Taco, Carl’s Junior and others, primarily due to partnerships with the two industry leaders: Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat.

Outside of plant-based options, the remainder of the equation once again comes down to consumer demand. At times, as with Costco’s food court which has largely dismissed consumer demand for the return of their Polish Dog and Combination Pizza — see my recent article on the matter here — restaurants encourage customer feedback.

A consumer may not always receive what they want, however, due to various factors such as turns towards automation and, as mentioned earlier, simple cost effectiveness.

Conclusion

The restaurant industry in general has consistently been fluid in regards to menu offerings. Though the pandemic era largely influenced pivoting strategies on the part of chains large and small, those who have survived continue to be open in regards to menu changes.

