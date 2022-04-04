Plans For Changes to Costco Food Court Menus in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

Recent years have seen the end of the Polish Hot Dog and Combination Pizza. 2022’s menu is expected to further evolve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0BiP_0eypySNs00
Costco Food CourtShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Costco.com, Mashed.com, EatThis.com, SheKnows.com, CostContessa.com, Twitter, Reddit, Change.org, and CustomerService.Costco.com.

Introduction

Whereas in general hot dogs are loaded with chemicals and other additives, Costco’s Polish Dog has been a Costco chain favorite for nearly 30 years.

The iconic item, however, was discontinued in 2018 in favor of another stalwart: the company’s all-beef hot dogs.

Costco released an official statement regarding the Polish Dog’s discontinuance on their company website. See here for “Why Did Costco Discontinue the Polish Dog,” which states: In order to simplify our menu and make room for healthier options, we have decided to offer only the all-beef Hot Dog. Sales show this is what the majority of members prefer. Though we understand many members loved the Polish Dog, we hope you enjoy our new offerings.

Though the implication in the statement was the Polish Dog was not as healthy as their all-beef variety, both incidentally manufactured by Kirkland, the company nonetheless encouraged consumers to share their feedback regarding the controversial decision.

The statement concluded: If you would like to share your feedback with us, please visit the Costco.com homepage and select the blue “Feedback” tab on the right side of the page.

To date, the company has not complied with widespread requests to bring back the option but some Canadian territories have been reported as still carrying it. Incidentally, Costco in Japan is said to be selling pork dogs, so internationally some menu items differ from their U.S. choices. See here for SheKnows.com piece, “Here’s What Costco’s Food Court Menu Looks Like in 8 Countries,” by Kristine Cannon.

In July, 2019, Mashed.com picked up on the U.S. hot dog controversy. In their article entitled “The Huge Hot Dog Scandal That Completely Rocked Costco,” writer Maria Scinto elaborated: Not only was the Polish dog dropped, but many Costco food courts also dropped other popular items including chocolate frozen yogurt, the berry frozen yogurt sundae, chili, and the barbecue brisket sandwich. The items Costco chose to replace those tasty treats? Healthier options like an açaí fruit bowl with granola, an al pastor salad with plant-based protein, and an organic burger. Really, Costco? If we wanted that stuff, we'd be shopping at Whole Foods to begin with.

Kirkland Signature is Costco’s private food brand. Perhaps this Shutterstock image of Kirkland’s Polish Sausage, the primary ingredient of their Polish Dog, tells a tale. Pay particular attention to the amount of fat and sodium in the offering:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d049Y_0eypySNs00
Kirkland Signature Polish SausageShutterstock

The all-beef dog offered by the company is similar in some ingredients, but from indications is deemed healthier by the chain.

As with the Polish Dog, the combination pizza also has disappeared from Costco locations. The regular cheese pizza variety is still available, and for $1.50 with a 20 ounce drink according to CostContessa.com.

In September, 2021, Amanda McDonald wrote “Costco May Never Bring This Beloved Food Court Item Back,” for EatThis.com.

From the article: The blend of veggies, pepperoni, and sausage on a big Costco pizza slice (or whole pie) is still nowhere in sight, much to the dismay of many fans. Not only is this item's disappearance a popular topic on social media sites like Reddit and Twitter, but it is also the prominent subject of petitions on Change.org with thousands of signatures. Earlier in September, several Costco members claim to have asked employees when the combo pizza would be coming back, and they all seemingly got similar answers—that it isn't.

Let us explore further pending menu items changes for 2022.

Plans For 2022

For a current list of Costco menu items, see here for “Costco Food Court Menu & Prices 2022,” from OnlineSurvey.onl.

The items listed are common throughout the U.S. in this calendar year, though Costco patrons are encouraged to visit CustomerService.Costco.com for up-to-date information.

In terms of possible signs of any changes to come, Alex Perry of EatThis.com published “5 Costco Changes Members Need to Know About Right Now” in February, 2022. Though not specific to food court changes, a mention of supply chain issues is notable: Thanks to supply chain issues and the labor shortage affecting businesses of all kinds, items may not be in stock like they used to... Only time will tell if shoppers should expect this to become a lasting change.

At the time of this writing, no further food court changes have yet been formally announced for 2022, though due to such supply issues and other internal changes, some alterations have been reported by employees as internally expected.

I will update this article as necessary should anything change.

Conclusion

As with most restaurant chains around the country inclusive of food courts, various menu items and services have changed since the onset of the pandemic.

In 2022, as the world strives to return to a semblance of normalcy, many restaurant and food court patrons have expressed desires on social media for a return to favored items that have been discontinued.

As Costco continues to encourage feedback, one can visit Costco.com and submit specific requests.

Thank you for reading.

