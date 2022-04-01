Bipolar Rage: Revisiting Intermittent Explosive Disorder

For both the target and the sufferer, early identification and treatment of IED as a mental illness symptom or an illness itself can be of mutual benefit.

Anger Geralt, Pixabay

Author’s Note

This article is free of bias, and though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for any potential issue related to this article that requires attention.

Sources for this article include: The Mayo Clinic, BetterHelp.com, Psychology Today, American Psychiatric Association, and The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5).

Introduction

In December, 2021, NewsBreak published my first article on bipolar depression. Entitled “When a Sufferer of Bipolar Depression Lashes Out at You in Anger: Personalizing Intermittent Explosive Disorder,” the piece focused on coping mechanisms for targets of bipolar-related unpredictable rage outbursts.

From the article: According to the Mayo Clinic, IED, or intermittent explosive disorder, involves the following: Repeated, sudden episodes of impulsive, aggressive, violent behavior or angry verbal outbursts in which you react grossly out of proportion to the situation. Road rage, domestic abuse, throwing or breaking objects, or other temper tantrums may be signs. See here for article from MayoClinic.org.

On the same topic, the following article was updated on April 1, 2022 for BetterHelp.com. Written by Nadia Khan and medically reviewed by Audrey Kelly, LMFT, “How to Handle Someone Experiencing Bipolar Anger” is one of the more comprehensive pieces I’ve read on the matter.

As excerpted from the article: Bipolar anger is not like normal, healthy anger. Like happiness and sadness, anger is a perfectly natural reaction to meaningful or upsetting experiences. However, bipolar anger is different because it’s not always caused by external events and is less easily controlled. With bipolar anger, seemingly small things can trigger a big reaction. Little stimulants that might otherwise be handled more calmly get processed through anger instead. And something that wouldn’t normally make someone mad might make a person with bipolar anger symptoms lash out irrationally. This could manifest as angry outbursts or emotional meltdowns.

For a definition of “healthy anger” as alluded to above, see Psychology Today article here. Written by Bernard Golden, Ph.D., the author states healthy anger is comprised of several skills, including: 1) Observing and experiencing anger without being overwhelmed by it and reacting to it. 2. Recognizing our anger as a signal to explore the feelings, thoughts, and bodily sensations that precede it. And 3. Viewing anger as a signal to direct our attention inward to identify our core desires, needs, and values.

Golden lists several other skills involved in the experience of healthy anger, all of which are markedly distinguished from that of bipolar-related rage.

Let us explore further.

Bipolar Rage

While “bipolar rage” is not a recognized medical diagnosis according to the stalwart Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), intermittent explosive disorder is: The DSM-5 defines intermittent explosive disorder as “recurrent behavioral outbursts representing a failure to control aggressive impulses.” (American Psychiatric Association, 2013).

On a personal level, I dated two women who were diagnosed as bipolar, both of whom experienced IED. At the time I believed the relationships were untenable as we were hurting each other. Prior to understanding the issue, and prior to any training in Psychology, I would be the victim of rage and would fight back. One of the women did not tell me of her diagnosis until the end, and she refused to medicate for her condition in the belief her mother — whom she accused of abuse — would be proven right when accusing her daughter of being “crazy.”

As you see from the above linked articles, however, there is hope. If you are either involved in a relationship with one who suffers from bipolar-related IED, or you are a sufferer yourself, medication and (mutual) therapy are readily available.

Conclusion

Mental illness is not a game-stopper, and many who suffer from IED are able to maintain healthy outlooks and relationships by doing what it takes, based on a doctor’s advice, to manage the tendency.

I hope this article has helped. Thank you for reading.