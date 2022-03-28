Will Smith Silently Witnessed Physical Abuse of His Mother: Placing His Oscar Moments Within a Mental Health Perspective

His story runs deeper than many may realize.

Author’s Note

This article is free of bias, and though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for any potential issue related to this article that requires attention.

Introduction

Reporters around the world today have been writing about the Will Smith-Chris Rock incident that occurred during last night’s Oscars. I’m going to offer a perspective that may foster a deeper understanding of the matter.

What we perhaps should discuss first is Will and Chris have known each other for many years as both friends and rivals. Google the two names together and you will find at least a dozen posed photos of them together, sometimes including Will’s wife Jada.

There is familiarity, there.

The second element of which we should all be aware is, according to Will, his mother was physically abused by his father while he stood by and silently witnessed the beatings as a child.

Referencing Will’s autobiography in a November, 2021 article titled “Will Smith Reveals Guilt From Not Protecting Mom From His Abusive Father,” journalist Kenneth Garger of PageSix.com wrote: Will Smith revealed that he has suffered from guilt because he believes he failed to protect his mother as a child when his father beat her to the ground in the family’s Philadelphia home. The “Men in Black” star recounts the domestic abuse in his new book “Will” and called the traumatizing attack a defining moment, according to an excerpt of the book published in the Sunday Times. “When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood,” Smith writes in his book that was released last Tuesday.

A followup article from PageSix.com, also from November of 2021, elucidates on the matter by virtue of its title alone: See here for Alex Heigl’s “Will Smith Thought About Killing His Father to ‘Avenge’ His Mother.”

At the Oscars, Will proved himself to be a vulnerable human being like the rest of us. The movie star image vanished in front of millions around the world on live television. In its place, for just a moment, was a man stripped bare of his fame who came from a tough upbringing that apparently never left him, a man who reportedly in his childhood had witnessed his mother physically beaten by his father and did nothing to stop it.

This man committed what has been reported as a misdemeanor assault on stage. According to Deadline.com‘s Dominic Patten, Chris Rock has refused to file a police report and Will will not be arrested. See here for the article.

Let us explore further.

Will Smith, Chris Rock, and Domestic Violence

BBC.com printed Will Smith’s acceptance speech as Best Actor for “King Richard” in full. That speech can be seen here, which began with: “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family.”

This was also the moment that convinced me I did not watch a staged event. I had taken to social media and at one point shared my thoughts that due to the well-publicized history of Will and Chris that this was just another chapter in a game, no different than Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel’s years-long feuding shtick.

I was wrong, apparently.

Chris Rock’s comment that set off the assault was: “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane Two,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?” The obscure reference regarded a 1997 military-based film, “G.I. Jane” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head for the lead role.

Will’s wife Jada, though, has been vocal about her ongoing issues with alopecia, which causes hair loss. It is not clear if Chris was aware of the actress’ condition, though the consensus has been he’s well aware and simply joked about the matter.

He’s done something similar before, which to my mind — as with the new issue — was no different than a typical Don Rickles-type insult. Earlier this morning, NBCNewYork.com published Natalie Finn’s “Chris Rock's Prickly Oscar Night History With Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.” The subtitle introduced the article by stating: This isn't the first time this trio has had an Oscar night issue — though at least the last one didn't involve hand-to-face combat.

Chris hosted the Oscars in 2016. As excerpted from the article, which regarded Chris’ comment about Jada in reference to that year’s #OscarsSoWhite hashtag and controversy: "What happened this year? People went nuts. Spike got mad. Jada went mad. Will went mad. Everyone went mad," the host exclaimed at the 2016 show. "Jada said she's not coming. I was like, 'Isn't she on a TV show?' Jada's gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited." Rock continued, "Her man Will was not nominated for 'Concussion.' I get it. You get mad. It's not fair that Will was this good and didn't get nominated. You're right. It's also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for 'Wild Wild West.'"

The comment was widely reported to have upset both Will and Jada, though Will downplayed it publicly. It should be also be noted, as discussed in the article, that the three have worked together on several occasions.

Regarding his Oscar-winning role in “King Richard,” Will has been particularly emotional, as most recently seen during his SAG Awards acceptance speech. The role seems to have resonated with him, and his past guilt over not standing up for his mother appears to have been an important factor.

In 2019, USAToday.com published “The Startling Toll on Children Who Witness Domestic Violence is Just Now Being Understood,” by Jayne O’Donnell and Mabinty Quarshie.

From the article: New research is giving scientists more insight into the far-reaching and long-lasting harms of domestic violence to the children who grow up around it – including a startling finding: Witnessing abuse carries the same risk of harm to children's mental health and learning as being abused directly. Brain imaging in infants shows that exposure to domestic violence – even as they are sleeping, or in utero – can reduce parts of the brain, change its overall structure and affect the way its circuits work together.

Whether any of this has anything to do with Will is purely conjecture, and though not an excuse at all for his actions on Oscar night is nonetheless food for thought.

Conclusion

There has been much ink expended on the nature of Will Smith’s relationship with his wife, Jada. I am taking the tact here that rumors of their open relationship or alleged flirts with religious cults matter little in this equation.

He stood up for his wife, and I will not fault him for that. The nature of how he did it, however — a physical assault — should not be considered acceptable under any circumstances. Sure, the slap did not appear from the television screen to be that hard, and Chris reacted as though it was a surprising but relatively painless annoyance despite his followup quips on the matter.

Earlier this morning on CNN, however, it was stated in a report that those present in the auditorium gasped that the slap was, to their ears, loud, which ultimately does not matter. The assault happened and I expect both parties to come together at some point in time, perhaps with Sean Combs who has offered to be a mediator, or perhaps by themselves.

Will has apologized to the Academy and also his fellow nominees. He notably has not, to now, apologized to Chris. Though Will was loudly applauded following his speech, fellow celebrities have been tweeting their anger towards him. See here for Deadline’s “Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: ‘Ugliest Oscar Moment Ever’, Tweets Mark Hamill; ‘How We Do It’, Says Jaden Smith,” by Greg Evans and Nancy Tartaglione.

Perhaps Will’s son, Jaden, offered the most telling comment as seen above: “How we do it.”

