Amazon vs. Apple: A Comparison of Brand Loyalty and Revenue

Joel Eisenberg

As two of the globe’s largest retail companies, can Amazon surpass Apple’s revenue generation as it continues its expansion into other markets?

Amazon and Apple logosAmazon.com, Apple.com, media-purposed

Author’s Note

This article is free of bias, and is based on current national statistics, projections from financial professionals including institutions, and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: TheVerge.com (Chaim Gartenberg), Fortune.com (Jonathan Vanian), Retail Insight Network, Forbes (Blake Morgan), Comparably.com, The New York Times (Sapna Maheshwari), Wikipedia, Money.com (Ryan Derousseau), and Investopedia.com.

Introduction

As Amazon in recent years has expanded and continues to expand its online retail sales model to item-focused brick and mortar markets, Apple has remained dominant by largely updating its computers and smart devices.

In terms of revenue, the companies are close. According to statistics as published in The Verge, in an article by Chaim Gartenberg entitled “Big Tech’s 2021 Earnings Were Off the Chart,” both Apple and Amazon continued their momentum year-to-year.

See here for The Verge piece, which states: Apple notched over $350 billion in revenue last year, close to $100 billion over its 2020 revenue and an increase of about 33 percent year over year. Its previous best money-making jump since 2010 was a 44 percent increase from $108 billion to $156.3 billion. This comes in a year that also saw the company forced to admit on multiple occasions that supply chain issues were impacting sales, including a $6 billion loss in Q4 due to chips shortages and manufacturing delays and slashed manufacturing goals because it simply couldn’t get enough parts.

Fortune elaborates a bit on Amazon’s success by focusing on its fourth quarter and yet other thriving businesses. In a February, 2022 article by Jonathan Vanian, entitled “Amazon Just Revealed a Booming Ad Business, Helping to Send its Shares Skyrocketing,” the writer states: Amazon has several fast-growing business units that are giving investors hope. For the first time, the company broke out financial details about its online ad business, in which quarterly sales grew 32% year-over-year to $9.7 billion. Amazon’s online ad business is dwarfed by only Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook-parent Meta.Meanwhile, sales in the Amazon Web Services cloud computing business rose 40% year-over-year to $17.8 billion and continues to be a market leader.

See here for Fortune article, and also here for February, 2022 Retail Insight Network piece, “Amazon Reports 22% Increase in Full-Year Net Sales For 2021.”

From Retail Insight Network: US-based e-commerce giant Amazon has reported that its full-year 2021 net sales grew by 22% to $469.8bn compared with $386.1bn in 2020, despite global supply chain disruption. The company’s net income for the full year increased by $33.4bn from $21.3bn a year earlier, while its earnings per share (EPS) were $64.81 compared with $41.83 in the prior year.

Let us explore further.

Brand vs. Brand

Comparing the size of the two companies is relative and would take pages to elucidate. As with any mega-successful company, though, net profits and other matters factor in. For this piece on the financial side, we are primarily focused on revenue.

See here for August, 2021 Forbes article written by Blake Morgan, entitled “Amazon Disrupts Retail (Again) With New Department Stores,” and here for a January, 2022 New York Times piece by Sapna Maheshwari, “Amazon Plans a New Rival For Retailers: a Physical Clothing Store.”

As excerpted from the Forbes piece: After successfully disrupting online shopping, convenience stores, bookstores, grocery stores and more, Amazon has its eyes set on a new target: department stores. Amazon is soon expected to open a series of department stores to sell physical products to in-person shoppers. The move will certainly disrupt the entire retail industry and further cement Amazon’s dominance, but it could be good news for customers.

Distinguished from the department store line are the physical clothing stores. From the New York Times article: The company said on Thursday that it planned to open a clothing store called Amazon Style this year in Glendale, Calif., at a shopping center called The Americana at Brand. Renderings of Amazon Style shared by the company call to mind a department-store chain like Nordstrom or an off-price chain like T.J. Maxx. Items will range in price from $10 to $400, the company said in an email, and the store will be about 30,000 square feet, which is several times larger than a typical specialty mall store.

For histories of both companies, see Amazon Wikipedia page here, and Apple Wikipedia page here.

Comparably.com recently compared Apple and Amazon in terms of several categories, which were reported to have been determined by a poll of 8530 employees and customers of Amazon and 1678 employees and customers of Apple.

See here for those comparisons, which take into account culture, brand loyalty, diversity, professional development opportunities and more.

In the end, the companies are close in most categories.

Conclusion

As an aside, though it had been widely proclaimed as such due to stock value, according to Money.com Apple’s claim as the world’s first trillion dollar company should include a caveat. See here for the August, 2018 article by Ryan Derousseau, entitled “Apple Isn't the First to Hit $1 Trillion In Value. Here Are 5 Companies That Did It Earlier.”

Derousseau’s article lists the other companies and elaborates: Apple’s status as a cultural icon has just reached a new level. Now that the tech giant's stock is trading above $207.04 a share, Apple is being hailed today as the first $1 trillion company, based on the total value of its stock. But is it really? If you just look at American companies today, it may look that way. In the S&P 500 index of the biggest U.S. stocks, Apple sits comfortably atop the list with a $1 trillion market value, followed by Amazon.com at $872 billion, Google-parent Alphabet at $844 billion, Microsoft at $816 billion, and Facebook at $504 billion. But when you expand your search and start to look globally and historically, you'll find plenty of examples of dominant corporations that actually dwarf Apple’s market size — after you inflation-adjust their value to today's dollars to make a fair comparison.

In 2022, Apple became the first company to (briefly) reach $3 trillion in stock value, according to Investopedia.com.

Regardless, both Amazon and Apple, it appears, will remain ensconced in the top tier of highest-revenue generating companies in the world.

Thank you for reading.

