Former Employees Share Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Walmart: Part Two

Joel Eisenberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jvuhf_0eg5LSrm00
WalmartShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is free of bias, and is based on accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article have been verified by outlets that are attributed below, including Marketplace.Walmart.com, Corporate.FindLaw.com, Newsweek.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Reddit.com, Mashed.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.

Introduction

What follows is an expansion and update of two articles I had written for NewsBreak: “Starbucks and Walmart Leaks From Former Employees” and “Former Employees Share Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Walmart: Hidden Clearances, Pricing Strategies, and Controversies.”

Much like those employed or previously employed by other high-revenue retail giants, Walmart, the top revenue generator of its type in the world (see articles, above), has seen a notable share of its labor force taking to social media to dispense company secrets.

From pricing strategies to anti-crime tools, Walmart‘s policies continue to become public.

Employee Secrets, Part Two

On the matter of Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) and Confidentiality Agreements — or such clauses within other company documents — see here for a publicly viewable Walmart NDA direct from the company’s Marketplace.Walmart.com website, and here for a Walmart Post-Termination and Non-Compete Agreement, which contains a confidentiality clause, from Corporate.FindLaw.com

In other words, Walmart protects themselves from the sharing of certain company policies and general information. Many of those policies and much of that information, however, continue to be shared online.

In January of this year, Newsweek.com published “Ex-Walmart Worker Spills Store 'Secrets' Such as Freezing Shoppers' Screens,” by Internet Trends and Culture Reporter Kate Fowler. The article regarded a verified former employee who shared a Walmart anti-shoplifting tool via video on social media: “On these Walmart TC devices we have the option to pause your self-checkout at any point and pretend there's something wrong with the machine if we suspect there's anything you're stealing," explained Athenia Camacho in a video with over 3 million views. "So at any point on this device, if we click the number, it will show us your entire order and everything that you've so far scanned in, and if we suspect that you're stealing, there's going to be an option at the bottom that says 'pause transaction,'" she continued.

BestLifeOnline.com published an article last year entitled “29 Amazing Walmart Shopping Tips Only Employees Know,” by Ashley Moor. I had linked to this substantial article in a prior piece of mine about the chain. For BestLifeOnline.com, writer Moor advises to download the Walmart app for further savings, discusses the company’s secrets behind their markdowns, and imparts the following timely information: After shopping at your neighborhood Walmart, you can save money on the car ride home by either using a Walmart gift card, a Walmart credit card, or a Walmart Mastercard at any Murphy USA gas stations. You can save at least three cents per gallon on gasoline (at the time this article was published)—and with the way gas prices are, that's a bargain you can't afford to pass up!

In February of this year, Mashed.com published the aptly-titled “Walmart Employees Share What They Wish Customers Knew,” written by Chase Shustack. The article states, referring to a Reddit board that is shared by current and former employees: On the subreddit r/Walmart, employees of the titular store gathered together to share one very specific desire: What did they wish customers of Walmart knew before they came in? The original poster expressed their desire for customers to understand that the website isn't always accurate, that even if the website says they have something in stock, it's either not there, lost, or probably stolen. Their second wish was that customers stop trying to get expert advice from them, stating that they just because they work in a department doesn't guarantee they'll know what exactly the customer is talking about.

For further information on such in-house secrecies, puruse accredited online media sources, as linked in this article, and its companion pieces listed above.

Conclusion

If an employee or ex-employee of a company is willing to talk, though NDAs are legal documents some workers or former workers are nonetheless willing to take chances and talk on the record to a given media outlet, or a social media account.

Perhaps the most prudent method to distinguish between fact and rumor is to visit Walmart’s corporate website and ask them directly. You may or may not receive a direct response if it were to invalidate an existing NDA, but the company does encourage all queries via Corporate.Walmart.com.

Thank you for reading.

