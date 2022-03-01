Why Do We Dream of Deceased Loved Ones? Mental Health Professionals and Dream Analysts Debate Possible Reasons.

Joel Eisenberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T87h4_0eSglfF900
DreamAmol Tyagi, Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is free of bias, and is based conclusions of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical or therapeutic advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for any sleep issue that interferes with your daily life.

Sources for this article include Psychology Today (Patrick McNamara, PhD), The New York Times (Rebecca Cathcart), International Journal of Dream Research, Roger Knudson, Ph.D, Dr. Joshua Black, Ph.D, and LearningMind.com (Andreea Vaduva, B.Sc.).

Introduction

I frequently dream of my father, who passed over 11 years ago at 70 years old. He was my best friend, proud of my professional efforts, and was always there when I needed him. Richard Eisenberg left behind a legacy of love and wisdom.

Dreaming of deceased loved ones is a common trait, yet it is also a puzzling one. Dubbed “visitation dreams” by spiritualists and widely adapted, mental health professionals have for years studied the common tendency, and while there is some general agreement regarding the matter a definitive answer as to why such dreams occur remains elusive.

The words and views that follow will explore the debate, as well as a general perspective with which mental health professionals appear to widely agree.

Dreaming of the Deceased

In October of 2011, Psychology Today published an article by Patrick McNamara, PhD (Associate Professor of Neurology at Boston University’s School of Medicine), that has since been excerpted and repeatedly reprinted in mental health-related journals and online publications (as validated by a random Google search). See here for McNamara’s “Visitation Dreams,” which discusses the phenomenon of vivid dreaming of deceased loved ones.

From the article: Even in modernized societies, visitation dreams exert a considerable impact on the bereaved. Many bereaved people report that these sorts of dreams allowed for successful resolution of the grieving process. Despite the importance of visitation dreams for theories of religion and for the well-being of bereaved individuals very little research has been done on them. For example, I could find no reliable epidemiologic data on visitation dreams.

Though McNamara also discussed the unique nature of these dreams as being more vivid than most, his conclusion was telling: There was, to then, no scientific basis for any accurate conclusion regarding definitive reasons thereof.

In 2018, McNamara revisited the concept of visitation dreams for “Visitation Dreams II: Dreams of the Bereaved,” a comprehensive sequel of sorts to his original well-received article on the matter, also published by Psychology Today.

From McNamara’s second piece, which shares some then-updated optimistic information on visitation dreams as a field of legitimate study: Research on the dreams of the bereaved is finally picking up a bit. A team of Canadian investigators recently published a dream content analysis of dreams from some 76 bereaved middle-aged individuals (see Black, DeCicco, Seeley, Murkar, Black, & Fox International Journal of Dream Research Volume 9, No. 2: 2016). The Canadian team reported that 67.1% of the bereaved sample stated that dreams of the deceased helped them believe more in an afterlife, 68.4% characterized their dreams of the deceased as “visitations," and 70.9% stated dreams of the deceased helped them feel more connected with the deceased.

A vintage 2007 article by Rebecca Cathcart for The New York Times, Winding Through ‘Big Dreams’ are the Threads of Our Lives,” quoted mental health professionals and spiritualists to further elucidate the as-yet widely studied area.

Excerpted from Cathcart’s article: “Back to life” or “visitation” dreams, as they are known among dream specialists and psychologists, are vivid and memorable dreams of the dead. They are a particularly potent form of what Carl Jung called “big dreams,” the emotionally vibrant ones we remember for the rest of our lives. Big dreams are once again on the minds of psychologists as part of a larger trend toward studying dreams as meaningful representations of our concerns and emotions. “Big dreams are transformative,” Roger Knudson, director of the Ph.D. program in clinical psychology at Miami University of Ohio, said in a telephone interview. The dreaming imagination does not just harvest images from remembered experience, he said. It has a “poetic creativity” that connects the dots and “deforms the given,” turning scattered memories and emotions into vivid, experiential vignettes that can help us to reflect on our lives.

Podcast host Dr. Joshua Black, Ph.D, maintains a website that focuses on what he calls “grief dreams.” See here for “A Few Common Grief Dream Answered” from the website, which states: No one can ever tell you if a dream is a visitation or not (even though many people try). I only intervene if someone is calling their negative dream a visitation, as the research says it’s more likely a product of your unresolved emotions. By believing this dream is literally true you may not only unnecessarily make yourself even more unhappy, but you may miss an opportunity to learn from your dream. If your dream is positive, then believe whatever your heart wants to. Only you know how that particular dream feels to you.

Outside of the more science-minded mental health perspectives, innumerable spiritualists regularly write blogs and articles about the truths behind visitation dreams. Again, a targeted Google search will reveal page after page of stories and so-called “factual accounts” of the deceased reaching back to the dreamer from other realms. See here for Learning Mind piece by Andreea Vaduva, B.Sc., entitled “8 Signs of Visitation Dreams and How to Interpret Them,” which delves into some of those perspectives.

Excerpted from the article, which elaborates upon main differences in perspectives: Psychics claim that if we have a seriously ill person in the family and a deceased relative speaks to us, the received message needs to be carefully considered as the spirit of a deceased person comes to convey a message. Often, business people who are in financial trouble claim to receive a warning or a solution from their dead relatives or friends. Also, spiritual people believe that those who have gone out into eternity may appear in the dream of the people they have loved in earthly life to help them escape tribulation.

The debates across the board will likely continue.

Conclusion

Visitation dreams have become an increasingly studied faction of dream study proper. Though any true reasons behind dreaming of the deceased remain to be proven, contrary sides largely agree that this common predilection is part of the grief process.

Thank you for reading.

