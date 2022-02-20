Fast Food Chains and Vegan Options: An Overview

Joel Eisenberg

As carbon-friendly food options gain in popularity, plant-based alternatives proliferate fast food chains. However, are these new choices truly healthier than their animal meat counterparts?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qcCJV_0eJZjMs800
Impossible WhoppersBurger King promotional

Author’s Note

This article is free of personal opinion and bias, and is based solely on medical science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, other than to speak to a doctor if you are considering any potential change in diet. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and media outlets, including those quoted for The Verge, CNBC, McDonalds.com, inMarket, Business Insider, WGN-TV, and Courier Journal.

Introduction

The vegan foods industry has long held fascination for Americans in search of more sustainable food product. In disclosure, I myself have been exclusively consuming plant-based foods for over 12 years, though I do not believe the diet — or lifestyle, more accurately — should be undertaken without first consulting a doctor. As any targeted internet search will bear, controversies over such a diet arise when alleged vegan foods are heavily-processed or prepared on devices used to prepare animal-based product. A further debate ensues when considering pre-existing medical conditions on the part of a consumer.

Regardless, this piece is not solely about estimated health benefits, or lack thereof, of a plant-based diet. It is instead an overview of popular U.S. fast food chains and their present plant-based offerings.

Plant-Based Fast Food Options and Health

Nearly each of the top dozen U.S. fast food chains presently carry — or plan on carrying — plant-based options. Many of them offer replacements for existing offerings with either of the two largest meat-replacement companies: Beyond Meat, and Impossible Foods.

  • McDonald’s - The most venerable of all fast food chains is also perhaps the most surprising in that a true vegan option has yet to debut on domestic shores. According to both The Verge and CNBC, the McPlant — McDonald’s Beyond Meat variant of the Big Mac, in addition to other related products — is scheduled to roll out in eight U.S. test cities this year after debuting in various international territories.

From The Verge: This comes about a year after McDonald’s ended its P.L.T. pilot, another Beyond Meat branded burger. It’s still unclear what the differences are between the McPlant and the P.L.T., other than the name. A post on McDonald’s website says that the McPlant patty will contain peas, rice, and potatoes and will also be topped with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and American cheese. That sounds a lot like the P.L.T., but we won’t really know until the start of its test on November 3rd. It’s also important to note that the McPlant will be cooked on the same grill as beef burgers, so it might not be classified as purely vegan or vegetarian.

For dedicated vegans, the last matter may be an authentic issue, but the less devout will have the option, as always, to remove the American cheese.

  • Burger King - CNBC reported the Impossible Whopper and Impossible Whopper, Jr. launched in a nationwide test run in August of 2019, following a successful test roll-out in St. Louis. The article states: The nation’s second-largest burger chain began testing the plant-based burger from Impossible Foods at locations in St. Louis in April. Those Burger King locations saw traffic outperform national averages by 18.5% that month, according to a report from inMarket.

In October of 2021, Business Insider reported on the success of the endeavor, in an article entitled “Burger King Doubles Down With Impossible Nuggets After Impossible Whopper Success.” From the article: Parent company Restaurant Brands International CEO Joe Cil said that the Impossible Whopper was not a short-term offering, but something that could be on menus for a long time. It proved so successful that same-store sales jumped 6% in the quarter following the launch, attracting both New and returning customers. Orders including plant-based burgers spent about $3 more overall, Cowen found.

Most of the below fast food companies have also tested their plant-based options beforehand, only to meet with surprising success and permanent additions to their menus.

  • Wendy’s - Not using a meat alternative, they have instead been testing a black bean patty. See WGN-TV story on Wendy’s new test here.
  • KFC - Plant-based Beyond Chicken nuggets and patties (the latter not yet in all locations).
  • Subway - Now offers Beyond products, as well as vegetable burgers, in addition to vegetable-only sandwiches and salads.
  • Chipotle - Vegan chorizo is a new menu item, and other vegan products are available.
  • Arby’s - Chopped side salad is their only vegan offering for now.
  • Taco Bell - Various black bean vegan items, no meat replacement. Has been working with Beyond Meat for a collaboration, but no partnership item is as yet offered.
  • Chick-fil-A - No current offerings, but several of their menu items contain no meat and dairy. Ask a cashier or manager, or visit chick-fil-a.com for those items.
  • Wienerschnitzel - Hotdogs made of pea-based protein.
  • Del Taco - Beyond Meat can be substituted for other meat products.
  • El Pollo Loco - Has offered Beyond Chicken products.

Regardless of if the chains above presently serve substitute meat options, Courier Journal answers the question posed in the subtitle of this article, in their story entitled “Plant-Based Meat Alternatives, Like New Nuggets From KFC, Sound Healthier. But Are They?

The article contains an explanation to their title that should encourage all potential consumers, vegan or otherwise, to check ingredients of all options before purchasing: When looking for a vegetarian or vegan meat alternative, it's a good idea to understand what you are putting into your body. Just because something is plant-based does not mean it's healthier, Kyser cautioned. Salt is often used to improve flavor and increase the shelf life of many commercial food products. That means you should keep an eye on the amount of sodium, saturated fats and preservatives when consuming meat alternatives. Also, plant-based options typically contain less protein than animal products.

If you are looking for salads and related non-meat vegan items, many of the above chains offer such items, which are listed on the companies’ websites.

Conclusion

The vegan fast food offerings at your favorite local fast food establishments have been generally well-received and resultantly reported as expanding well into the future.

In addition to existing generation-spanning chains, newer outlets such as Flower Burger and Veggie Grill maintain dedicated vegan-based fast food chains of their own. Based on your dietary needs and any medical conditions you may have, you would be well-encouraged to source ingredients, and also get a doctor’s medical opinion to determine if a partial or complete plant-based change of diet is right for you.

If so, you may also ask, which vegan foods are best for my purposes?

I hope the plant-based fans among you have found this article informative.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fast food# Vegan# Plant based# Mcdonalds# Burger King

Comments / 2

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
14756 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

National Chain Restaurants Expected to Re-Open or Expand in 2022

Over the two last two years, several well known national restaurant chains have either temporarily or permanently closed. For those that have paused business, some are planning a 2022 comeback.

Read full story

The Psychology of Emotional Eating

Emotional eating can lead to a variety of health issues, including the possibility of obesity and associated side effects. Why then, is the tendency not formally considered a disorder?

Read full story
2 comments

When a First Love Returns But You’re Romantically Involved With Another

This article is free of bias, and is based on conclusions of relationship experts and mental health professionals. As a former mental health professional myself with training in Psychology, I will share a relevant personal story. Sources for this article include Theresa E. DiDonato Ph.D. for Psychology Today, Kristin Magaldi and Katherine Plumhoff for Bustle.com, LA Kurdek, Social Psychological and Personality Science (journal).

Read full story
2 comments

Update: National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022

An article I wrote for NewsBreak that was published on January 8 listed national chain restaurants that had been scheduled to temporarily or permanently close during the current calendar year. What follows is an update.

Read full story
157 comments

Credit Repair Companies: Do They Really Work?

Financial Experts and the three major credit reporting agencies discourage the use of credit repair services, while consumers have disclosed that some companies may indeed be helpful.

Read full story
3 comments

Medical Doctors Say Nutrition Bars Can Be as Unhealthy as Candy

Some nutrition bars deliver on their promises while others are nutritionally lacking and can cause more harm than good, say U.S. doctors. This article is free of personal opinion and bias, and is based solely on medical science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including those quoted for Straits Research, WebMD.com (Gary D. Vogin, MD, Dawn Jackson, RD, and Kathleen M. Zelman, MPH, RD, LD), American Dietetic Association, Healthline.com (Lauren Panoff, MPH, RD, and Jillian Kubala, MS, RD), Harvard Health (Robert H. Shmerling, MD), and Good Housekeeping (Stefani Sassos MS, RDN, CSO, CDN, NASM-CPT, and Amy Fischer MS, RD, CDN).

Read full story
11 comments

Dating a Co-Worker: Mental Health and Media Perspectives

Jeff Zucker was one of the most powerful television executives in the industry until he resigned this past week. Was his relationship considered a crime?. This article is free of bias, and is based on conclusions of relationship experts and mental health professionals. As a former mental health professional myself with training in Psychology, I will offer scant advice in this article though I will share a relevant personal story. Sources for this article include CNN. The Wrap, NPR, OrganizationalPsychologyDegrees.com, Harvard.edu, and Cosmopolitan.

Read full story
3 comments

Editorial: I Was a School Teacher For 10 Years. I Have Never Been as Embarrassed and Appalled as I Am Now.

Unlike most of my articles for NewsBreak, which refrain from personal opinion and are most frequently based on mental health or consumer issues, I will detour with this one. As a reminder, I am a former special education teacher with substantive training in psychology. My student populations were labeled as severely at-risk, and comprised primarily of substance abusers, gang members, and formerly incarcerated high schoolers. Issues of distrust and violence were rampant. Due to the difficult lives of these students, conventional learning was among the largest of their problems.

Read full story
102 comments

How to Unlock Unadvertised Clearance Sales at Your Local Walmart

This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on information provided by Walmart Inc. via its official app, and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to Walmart Inc., as well as media outlets including Business Insider and Click2Houston. Consumer advocates Kendall Motzny and Matt Granite are likewise attributed.

Read full story
32 comments

Are Costco, Home Depot, and Target Permanently Closing Their Doors in Your Neighborhood?

Online rumors abound as corporate leaders from three of the country’s top retailers separate fact from fiction. The contents of this article are fully-attributed to several financial publications and media outlets, including Snopes.com, BusinessInsider.com, Investor.Costco.com, CNBC.com, and Yahoo FInance. Direct links to all listed and attributed sources are included below.

Read full story
8 comments

Joe Rogan and Spotify: A Uniquely 21st Century Dilemma

Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and other musicians have left the platform, blaming Joe Rogan for Covid-19 and vaccine misinformation. Rogan says he is not always right. Will he lose his supporters, or is Spotify expected to continue its nosedive?

Read full story
8 comments

Beyond the Smile: Mental Health Professionals Discuss How to Determine Hidden Depression-Related Illness

For many who suffer, the signs are anything but obvious. Cheslie Kryst and Robin WilliamsCheslie: Instagram PD account; Robin: Munawar Hosain/Fotos International/Getty Images. This article is free of bias, and is based on conclusions of accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals including licensed psychiatrists and psychologists. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a doctor for all depression-related issues. Sources for this article include David Browne for Rolling Stone, Dave Itzkoff (as excerpted in Vanity Fair), Emma Nolan for Newsweek, Yaron Steinbuch for The New York Post, Cheslie Kryst (Instagram account), Nancy Schimelpfening and Amy Morin (LCSW) for VeryWellMind.com, Debra Fulghum Bruce (PhD) and Jennifer Casarella (MD) for WebMD.com, Jamie Elmer and Timothy J. Legg (PhD, PsyD) for Healthline.com, and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Read full story
44 comments

Activision Blizzard, GameStop, Electronic Arts, and the State of Video Game Companies in 2022

This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on accredited media reports and gaming organizations. Sources for this article include Microsoft.com, Sara Ashley O'Brien for CNN Business, Zackari Greif for GameRant.com, Jennifer Korn for CNN, Jason Schreier for Bloomberg.com, Shannon Liao for The Washington Post, Game Developers Conference 2022, VOANews.com, Oscar Gonzalez and David Priest for CNET.com,and Ben Gilbert for Business Insider.

Read full story
2 comments

Will the Surging U.S. Alcohol Shortage Affect Your Area?

Empty ShelvesGareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on accredited media reports. No advice or recommendation is offered herein on the part of the author. Sources for this article include BestLifeOnline.com, DailyVoice.com, the U.S. Alcohol and Beverage Commission, VinePair.com, IRI, The Daily Mail, and NPR.

Read full story
5 comments

How to Find Free Cars in 2022

As with housing and land, little-known programs and strategies to locate free cars have existed for decades, but they most often come with substantial conditions. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on accredited car industry media reports and various state programs. No advice is offered herein on the part of the author, other than to strongly suggest undertaking comprehensive due diligence regarding any potential opportunity. Sources for this article include FindTheBestCarPrice.com, DollarSprout.com, DollarBreak.com, NeedHelpPayingBills.com, and Grants.gov, the federal government’s online database for current grant programs.

Read full story
5 comments

How to Find Free Land and Houses in the United States

Little-known programs and strategies to locate free U.S. land and housing have existed for decades, are rarely publicized, and most often come with substantial conditions. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on accredited media reports and U.S. government websites. No advice is offered herein on the part of the author, other than to undertake comprehensive due diligence regarding any potential opportunity. Sources for this article include ABC News, Business Insider, U.S. Housing and Urban Development, Point2Homes.com, GokceCapital.com, LowIncomeRelief.com, Investopedia.com, Goodreads.com, and former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.

Read full story
22 comments

Herbal Tea vs. Regular Tea: Medical Experts Debate Health Benefits

Though herbal tea is not, in fact, a true tea, medical experts agree the beverage is nonetheless potentially healthful based on ingredients. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including Drugs.com, WebMD.com, QualityMatters.USP.org, Cancer Prevention, and MedicalNews.org.

Read full story
3 comments

Medical Studies Say Diet Sodas are Linked to Depression and are as Unhealthy as Sugar-Heavy Regular Sodas

Though regular soda is widely considered unhealthful due to its high-sugar content, the consensus is the diet variety is not only linked to depression but also a possible cause.

Read full story
128 comments

Finding One’s Lost Inner Child: A Mental Health Perspective

This article is based on psychiatric and psychological theory. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, however, due to my history this article will also share psychological insights backed by scientific studies which will be listed and linked. All theories and facts discussed within this article are fully-attributed to leading psychology and medical experts and outlets including Psychology Today and Healthline.com. Further, Wikipedia, LonerWolf.com, Paul Roebuck, and Nature Communications share insights on the topic as it regards science and spirituality.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy