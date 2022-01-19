Beyond Caffeine, Medical Experts Debate if Coffee is Physically or Psychologically Addictive

Joel Eisenberg

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4523MK_0dplFJu800
Cup of coffeeShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including The New York Times, National Cancer Institute research fellow Erikka Loftfield, National Library of Medicine, JAMA Internal Medicine, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Food and Drug Administration, Healthline.com, DrugFree.org, WebMD, Wikipedia, Miho Hatanaka, RDN, L.D., Jon E. Grant, J.D., M.D., M.P.H.1, and Samuel R. Chamberlain, M.D., Ph.D.2.

For further perspective, I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm.

Introduction

On February 13, 2020 (updated on November 12, 2021), The New York Times published what has become a defining article on the benefits of coffee. See here for "Is Coffee Good For You?” by Dawn MacKeen.

From the article: “The evidence is pretty consistent that coffee is associated with a lower risk of mortality,” said Erikka Loftfield, a research fellow at the National Cancer Institute who has studied the beverage.

MacKeen’s article has become defining as it has been widely excerpted and referenced since its original publication, including this link on the U.S. government’s National Library of Medicine homepage. A second excerpt from her New York Times piece states: A study in JAMA Internal Medicine examined the coffee habits of nearly 500,000 people in the U.K. and found that it didn’t matter if they drank one cup or chain-drank eight — regular or decaf — or whether they were fast metabolizers of coffee or slow. They were linked to a lower risk of death from all causes, except with instant coffee, the evidence was weaker.

The comprehensive JAMA Internal Medicine study, entitled “Association of Coffee Drinking With Mortality by Genetic Variation in Caffeine Metabolism,” is featured on the JAMA Network website and can be found here.

Until such comprehensive studies such as JAMA’s became more common in medical circles, coffee drinking had been largely considered an unhealthy habit primarily due to its misunderstood caffeine component. See here for Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health article, “Is Coffee Good or Bad For Your Health?” which alludes to those early conclusions: Although early studies of coffee suggested that it could lead to health problems, recent research provides strong evidence that drinking coffee actually has a variety of health benefits.

This present article, however, is about addiction to coffee beyond the caffeine component and not the safety of the drink which, though widely concluded in the present is healthy for the consumer, continues to be studied.

Caffeine Addiction, and Beyond

Before we delve further into the issue as posed in this article’s title, a brief about both caffeine and addiction should be included here for the purpose of perspective.

Caffeine, a natural stimulant classified a ”psychoactive drug” by the FDA, has long been blamed for coffee’s negative effects, but as mentioned when ingested in coffee or even certain teas — as opposed to soft drinks or energy drinks — studies have pointed to the food additive’s benefits, such as enhanced focus and mood, and decreased fatigue.

For healthy adults, the FDA recommends a safety limit of 400 mgs of caffeine daily. For further information, see here for “Spilling the Beans: How Much Caffeine is Too Much?” as published on the FDA’s website.

On the concept of addiction, my training as a mental health professional is helpful in this regard as I had taught substance-addicted children and adults for ten years. Addiction is also a largely misunderstood concept, which is well-explained in “Addiction: Misunderstood, Greatly Undertreated, Report Finds” from DrugFree.org. See here for article. As caffeine is classified as a drug by the FDA, this article is a particularly informative read.

You can find the evolving DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition) definition of addiction here, on the U.S. National Library of Medicine webpage, in an opinion piece entitled “Expanding the Definition of Addiction: DSM-5 vs. ICD-11,” written by Jon E. Grant, J.D., M.D., M.P.H.1 and Samuel R. Chamberlain, M.D., Ph.D.2.

Excerpted from Grant and Chamberlain’s piece: As compared to DSM-IV, the DSM-5’s chapter on addictions was changed from “Substance-Related Disorders” to “Substance-Related and Addictive Disorders” to reflect developing understandings regarding addictions.The DSM-5 specifically lists nine types of substance addictions within this category (alcohol; caffeine; cannabis; hallucinogens; inhalants; opioids; sedatives, hypnotics, and anxiolytics; stimulants; and tobacco).

The present consensus among U.S. doctors, as elucidated in the article, is caffeine is addictive. WebMD, however, disagrees (to a point), stating in ”Caffeine Myths and Facts”: No doubt, caffeine withdrawal can make for a few bad days. However, caffeine does not cause the severity of withdrawal or harmful drug-seeking behaviors as street drugs or alcohol. For this reason, experts do not consider caffeine dependence an addiction.

Those experts referenced clearly are not the same as referenced above.

That aside, what about coffee’s other ingredients?

Coffee has been determined to contain some unidentified chemicals within its makeup, while organic coffee is completely natural. Regardless, in both instances, the concept of physical addiction has been studied. Healthline.com discusses the matter here. From the article by Alina Petre, MS, RD (NL), entitled, “Are Coffee and Caffeine Addictive? A Critical Look”: For instance, your brain cells may start to produce more adenosine receptors as a way to compensate for the ones blocked by caffeine.In turn, the higher amount of receptors requires you to consume a higher amount of caffeine to achieve the same “caffeine fix.” This explains how regular coffee drinkers build up a tolerance over time. On the other hand, abruptly cutting off the caffeine supply suddenly leaves your brain with a lot of free receptors for adenosine to bind to.

The article also discusses behavioral coffee addictions as being due largely to habits, and environmental factors, but what is not discussed are the over 1000 chemical compounds also in coffee, several of which have yet to be identified and are presently being studied. Their full effects, to now, remain unknown. See fully-attributed Wikipedia entry here.

Further, many people put cream and sugar in their coffee, which potentially adds to a psychological addiction. See here for another U.S. National Library of Medicine article, “ Evidence For Sugar Addiction: Behavioral and Neurochemical Effects of Intermittent, Excessive Sugar Intake,” by Nicole M. Avena, Pedro Rada, and Bartley G. Hoebel.

Note: This is an older article that remains on the government’s U.S. National Library of Medicine website due to its continued relevance. Pieces later disproven are deleted.

Healthline.com posits similar conclusions to those of Avena, Rada and Hoebel. See here for an April, 2020 report, “Experts Agree: Sugar Might Be as Addictive as Cocaine.” This report was written by Anna Schaeferand Kareem Yasin and medically reviewed by Miho Hatanaka, RDN, L.D. Among its findings: Eating sugar releases opioids and dopamine in our bodies. This is the link between added sugar and addictive behavior. This implies a physical addiction as well, and this article as well goes on to state a component of the addiction does indeed alter brain chemistry.

Conclusion

Though a final determination as to the safety of coffee consumption has been debated for years, and according to doctors will likely continue to be so, most studies seem to agree that both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffees are harmless for most. As with any other food or drink product, over-indulgence can be unhealthful.

However, as the main context of this article has concerned coffee addiction beyond the caffeine factor, and in that regard questions have arisen regarding sweeteners and unknown chemicals, the studies continue.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Coffee# Caffeine# Addiction# Medical# Health

Comments / 24

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
13540 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

“Don’t Trust the Tag”: How to Unlock Hidden Clearance Deals at Your Local Walmart

This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on information provided by Walmart Inc. via its official app, and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to Walmart Inc., as well as media outlets including Business Insider and Click2Houston. Consumer advocates Kendall Motzny and Matt Granite are likewise attributed.

Read full story
24 comments

Service Dogs For Military Veterans With PTSD: A Mental Health Perspective

Military Service DogKaiser Health News - public domain. This article is free of bias, and is based solely on medical science and perspectives of mental health professionals. No medical advice or otherwise is shared herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to accredited experts, organizations, and media outlets, including the DSM-5, the American Psychiatric Association, Google Medical, VehiclesForVeterans.org, WebMD, Military.com, Amy Flowers (DVM), and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

Read full story
3 comments

Amidst an 85% Stock Plunge, Peloton is Curbing Production of Exercise Equipment. Is the Company Planning to Close?

According to SEC filings, insiders and executives reportedly sold $496 million in stock, while the company’s CEO says the company is taking “significant corrective action.”

Read full story

Progress Report: Private Company Seeks to Genetically Resurrect the Woolly Mammoth

Woolly MammothLeonello Calvetti/Stocktrek Images/Getty Images. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on science and accredited media reports. No science or morality-based argument is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several scientists and media outlets including geneticist George Church, The New York Times, Joseph Frederickson (vertebrate paleontologist and director of the Weis Earth Science Museum in Menasha, Wisconsin), NPR, Scott Neuman, ReviveRestore.org, The Wire, TheConversation.com, and Corey A. Salsberg.

Read full story
183 comments

Walmart Keeping Prices Down Amidst Lawsuits and Surging Inflation

This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on international statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to several economic experts and media outlets, including CBS News, MoneyInc.com, Forex indicator FFSSI.com, QuerySprout.com, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, CNBC, Wikipedia, and CorpResearch.org.

Read full story
67 comments

Medical Studies Disclose Dangers of Diet Soda on Physical and Mental Health

This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including Grandview Research, TheConversation.com, Penn Medicine, University of Texas at Austin, Farmington Heart Study, Purdue University, Cleveland Clinic, Sara N. Bleich, PhD, Julia A. Wolfson, MPP, Seanna Vine, BA, and Y. Claire Wang, MD, ScD.

Read full story
227 comments

Medical Experts and Scientists Discover a Link Between Fast Food and Depression

This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ABC News, The New York Post, MentalHealth.org, CNN.com, TheGuardian.com, Healthline.com, Dr. David L. Katz, Dr. Andrew Freeman, and Dr. Alethea Turner.

Read full story
407 comments

50 Years Ago, Scientists Predicted Global Cooling and a New Ice Age. Today, They Warn of Global Warming. What Changed?

It is important to note from the outset that this article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on divergent science and media reports from the 1970s to the present day. Information and excerpts for this article are fully-attributed to several media outlets, scientists, and scientific organizations, including NASA, Wikipedia, American Meteorological Society, The Brookings Institution, AlGore.com, BoxOfficeMojo.com, PopularTechnology.net, and WhiteHouse.gov.

Read full story
7 comments

Are Starbucks, GameStop, Pizza Hut and Other National Store Brands and Restaurants Closing Locations Near You in 2022?

The news media has reported several national store brands and restaurant chains are closing individual locations in response to current social issues such as inflation and Covid-19. The chains have verified those reports.

Read full story
142 comments

Is Fast Food Today Healthier Than in the Past?

The author of this article offers no medical advice as to the nutritional value or lack thereof of modern-day fast food, inclusive of plant-based options. Seeking a doctor’s opinion regarding any questions of this nature is highly recommended. In the interests of clarity, information and excerpts for this article are fully-attributed to several media outlets and company websites, including Wikipedia, ASCO Post, Buzzfeed, Zippia.com, Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and FlowerBurger.com.

Read full story
17 comments

The Plant-Based Food Industry: Economists, Vegans, Doctors and Nutritionists Debate Man’s Need For Animal Meat

The author of this article offers no medical advice as to the efficacy of a plant-based diet, and recommends seeking a doctor’s guidance upon undertaking any dietary change. Information and excerpts for this article are fully-attributed to several media outlets, including Eater.com, Wikipedia, Reuters, Byrdie.com, Patch.com, Thrillest.com, InfluencerMarketingHub.com, The Economist, FrontierSin.org, and the National Institute of Health. Direct links to all listed and attributed sources are included below.

Read full story
23 comments

As Major Fast Food Chains Adapt to Changing Covid-19 Protocols, Some Customers Remain Defiant. Experts Weigh In.

information and excerpts for this article are fully-attributed to several media outlets, including The Los Angeles Times, KTLA News, NBC, The AV Times, UCLA Labor Center, Eat This, Not That, and CNBC. Direct links to all listed and attributed sources are included below.

Read full story
70 comments

National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022

Media reports are claiming several perennial restaurant chains are facing barely surmountable obstacles during the Omicron phase of Covid-19. One has closed permanently, while others are reported as being on the way.

Read full story
918 comments

Introverts: Mental Health and the Misunderstood Plight of the Painfully Shy

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional with dual training in Psychology and Special Education. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. As with several of my articles for NewsBreak, personal anecdotes are included. Attributions for this article are also included and linked below.

Read full story
19 comments

Is Your Neighborhood Walmart Planning to Permanently Shut Its Doors?

Following widespread Walmart closings in 2016, reports questioned if the chain was preparing to close for good. Those reports have been renewed in the era of Covid-19. According to CNBC, Walmart temporarily shut nearly 60 U.S. stores for Covid cleaning in December of 2021. See here for story.

Read full story
870 comments

The Loss of Pets for Individuals and Couples Without Children

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional with dual training in Abnormal Psychology and Special Education. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. As with several of my articles for NewsBreak, personal anecdotes are included. Attributions for this article are also included and linked below.

Read full story
18 comments

Doctor Recommendations to Treat Sleeping Disorders Without Medication

This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on medical science. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to leading medical experts and organizations, including Charlene Gamaldo, M.D. (medical director of John Hopkins Center for Sleepat Howard County General Hospital), Jon Johnson for Medical News Today (medically reviewed by Timothy J. Legg, PhD, PsyD), WebMD.com (medically reviewed bySmitha Bhandari, M.D.), and Alina Petre, MS, RD (NL) and Alan Carter, Pharm. D. for Healthline.com.

Read full story
18 comments

Achievement and Controversy: A Brief Biography of Doctor Anthony Fauci

This article is free from opinion and bias, and is based solely on verified public record and media reportage. Neither medical advice nor any opinion of Dr. Fauci, personal or professional, is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to leading medical organizations and accredited media outlets, including the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Forbes, Weill Cornell Medicine, and Wikipedia.

Read full story
128 comments

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes and the “Fake It Till You Make It” Philosophy

Elizabeth Holmes appearing in courtNic Coury, AP (royalty-free) On January 3, 2022, beleaguered Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of four fraud-related counts related to her controversial blood testing startup. See here for CNET.com article, “Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty of Defrauding Theranos Investors.”

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy