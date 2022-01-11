The Plant-Based Food Industry: Economists, Vegans, Doctors and Nutritionists Debate Man’s Need For Animal Meat

Joel Eisenberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3wUy_0dinzRZX00
Vegan Burnt EndsiStock

Author’s Note

The author of this article offers no medical advice as to the efficacy of a plant-based diet, and recommends seeking a doctor’s guidance upon undertaking any dietary change. Information and excerpts for this article are fully-attributed to several media outlets, including Eater.com, Wikipedia, Reuters, Byrdie.com, Patch.com, Thrillest.com, InfluencerMarketingHub.com, The Economist, FrontierSin.org, and the National Institute of Health. Direct links to all listed and attributed sources are included below.

Introduction

Plant-based burgers, popularly known as vegetable burgers or garden burgers, have been stables in many American homes since the early-80s. See here for Eater.com article credited to Vox Creative, “Behind the Rise of Plant-Based Burgers.”

Wikipedia, however, in their entry of the history of the so-nicknamed “veggie burger,” states many companies have claimed to invent the patty, though who was first is unclear. See here for Wikipedia entry, which also states the following: The patties that are the essence of a veggie burger have existed in various Eurasian cuisines for millennia, including in the form of disc-shaped grilled or fried meatballs or as koftas, a commonplace item in Indian cuisine.

In 2009, Beyond Meat announced an upcoming plant-based burger that promised to be indistinguishable from real meat. Its burger hit the U.S. markets in 2012 to critical acclaim and explosive growth. A competitor, Impossible Meats, launched in 2011 and its first analog burger became available in the U.S. in 2016.

Beyond Meat went public in 2019, becoming the first vegan meat alternative company to do so. Reuters, citing background sources, reported Impossible Foods was weighing an IPO or SPAC listing in 2022 that could value the startup at $10 billion. See here for Reuters report.

Though both alternatives were critically acclaimed for taste, and Beyond in 2021 offered what they called an “improved” version of its signature Beyond Burger, some critics decried both brands’ highly-processed formulas and sodium levels, considering them as, in fact, not so healthy options. See here for August, 2021 updated article from Byrdie.com, “Are Impossible and Beyond Meats Bad For You? An Investigation.” The article was written by Leigh Weingus, medically reviewed by nutritionist Brooke Alpert, MS, RD, CDN, and fact checked by Aaron Johnson.

Beyond Burgers’ primary component is pea protein isolate, while the major ingredient in Impossible Burgers is soy protein concentrate and potato protein. The Byrdie article gives a slight nutritional edge to Beyond Burgers.

Still, today both brands are highly-valued, underscoring what many experts considered a latent public desire for meat alternatives. As of the time of this writing, Beyond Meat is selling at $66.62 per share, while Impossible Foods

In 2021, upon announcing their new McPlant Burger in association with Beyond Meat, a McDonald’s spokesperson said, “We are proud to enter into this strategic global agreement with McDonald's, an exciting milestone for Beyond Meat, and look forward to serving McDonald's as they bring expanded choice to menus globally," Beyond Meat Founder & CEO Ethan Brown said at the time. "We will combine the power of Beyond Meat's rapid and relentless approach to innovation with the strength of McDonald's global brand to introduce craveable, new plant-based menu items that consumers will love." See here for Patch.com article, “McDonalds Bring Meatless McPlant Burger to California.”

An April, 2021 article from Thrillest.com states: In 2019, there were two plant-based fast food burgers: Beyond Meat and Impossible. Plain. A little boring. And even today, it’s mainly those two brands. But wait. Things are escalating quickly! McDonald’s announced it’s debuting an aptly dubbed McPlant fake meat this year. Taco Bell is developing its own special Beyond Meat. And did you know Quizno’s is already serving plant-based corned beef? See here for Thrillest’s “These Are the Best Plant-Based Meat Items from Fast Food Chains.”

In the meantime, companies vegan fish and chicken products are being regularly introduced into a crowded consumer marketplace by companies such as Gardein, as are startups such as Juicy Marbles, that is introducing what they are marketing as the one of the world’s first commercially available vegan filet mignon steaks.

Based on the success of Beyond Meats and Impossible Foods, the demand for such options has been proven. But are they, in fact, necessary?

Plant-Based Meat vs. Real Meat: Taste and Texture

A cursory view of YouTube videos by the likes of vegan cooking influencers with handles such as Sauce Stache (Mark Thompson), Fully Raw Kristina, Liv B, Bonny Rebecca, and others are linked here, on Feedspot.com. Other online vegan-related influencers can be found here, on InfluencerMarketingHub.com. Each of the influencers listed on both webpages tout the efficacy of a plant-based diet, while some state larger ambitions related to minimizing their carbon-based footprint or saving animals from cruelty.

Even TV personality and 16-Star Michelin Chef Gordon Ramsay is now offering vegan items on the menus of his multiple restaurants, including a steak made of eggplant which you can find on his website.

For vegan and vegan-friendly individuals, there is an acknowledgement that most any meat dish can be prepared vegan style and still taste very much the same, with very similar texture.

Economists largely agree. As seen in this video from The Economist, titled “How Veganism Can Change the World,” the vegan insights linked above are not only also stressed but so are economic advantages of plant-based alternatives. Additionally, see FontierSin.org for further optimism regarding economic advantages of plant-based meat availability here. Entitled “Social and Economic Opportunities and Challenges of Plant-Based and Cultured Meat for Rural Producers in the US,” the article states the following as it regards possible job creation: The growth of alt-meat sectors could generate several opportunities for people who work in agriculture, with crops or livestock. Such opportunities could accrue to new and beginning farmers who might be attracted to agriculture by new opportunities, as well as to those currently working in agriculture, whose products might gain additional value in these new sectors and/or who might diversify or transition their livelihoods.

Finally, while many nutritionists tout vegan-style eating, doctors are torn. See here for a National Institute of Health article, “Nutritional Update for Physicians: Plant-Based Diets.” Some doctors believe other diets and lifestyles are more optimal due to nutrition lacks in the vegan diet that must be replaced with supplements, and the heavily-processed and high-sodium vegan food alternatives presently on the market. Still other doctors believe raw or otherwise strict vegan diets, with portion control, can be very effective for a healthy lifestyle.

The jury is out, though I myself have been eating a plant-based diet for over a decade and it’s worked for me in terms of overall health and fitness.

Conclusion

While many doctors recommend the value of a plant-based diet, others are skeptical and stress that pre-existing conditions may inhibit any potential health benefits thereof.

There is no debate, however, that the industry is growing. The explosive popularity of brands Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have revolutionized both home food market and fast food restaurant offerings, having expanded into national chains such as Burger King, Quiznos, Taco Bell, and McDonald’s.

For as long as there is demand, there will be supply. If the natural meat market becomes unsustainable for any reason, vegan versions will remain viable alternatives.

We no longer need animal meat.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Plant based# Vegan# Animal# Meat# Health

Comments / 19

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
11310 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

50 Years Ago, Scientists Predicted Global Cooling and a New Ice Age. Today, They Warn of Global Warming. What Changed?

It is important to note from the outset that this article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on divergent science and media reports from the 1970s to the present day. Information and excerpts for this article are fully-attributed to several media outlets, scientists, and scientific organizations, including NASA, Wikipedia, American Meteorological Society, The Brookings Institution, AlGore.com, BoxOfficeMojo.com, PopularTechnology.net, and WhiteHouse.gov.

Read full story
5 comments

Are Starbucks, GameStop, Pizza Hut and Other National Store Brands and Restaurants Closing Locations Near You in 2022?

The news media has reported several national store brands and restaurant chains are closing individual locations in response to current social issues such as inflation and Covid-19. The chains have verified those reports.

Read full story
50 comments

Is Fast Food Today Healthier Than in the Past?

The author of this article offers no medical advice as to the nutritional value or lack thereof of modern-day fast food, inclusive of plant-based options. Seeking a doctor’s opinion regarding any questions of this nature is highly recommended. In the interests of clarity, information and excerpts for this article are fully-attributed to several media outlets and company websites, including Wikipedia, ASCO Post, Buzzfeed, Zippia.com, Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and FlowerBurger.com.

Read full story
10 comments

As Major Fast Food Chains Adapt to Changing Covid-19 Protocols, Some Customers Remain Defiant. Experts Weigh In.

information and excerpts for this article are fully-attributed to several media outlets, including The Los Angeles Times, KTLA News, NBC, The AV Times, UCLA Labor Center, Eat This, Not That, and CNBC. Direct links to all listed and attributed sources are included below.

Read full story
70 comments

National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022

Media reports are claiming several perennial restaurant chains are facing barely surmountable obstacles during the Omicron phase of Covid-19. One has closed permanently, while others are reported as being on the way.

Read full story
850 comments

Introverts: Mental Health and the Misunderstood Plight of the Painfully Shy

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional with dual training in Psychology and Special Education. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. As with several of my articles for NewsBreak, personal anecdotes are included. Attributions for this article are also included and linked below.

Read full story
19 comments

Is Your Neighborhood Walmart Planning to Permanently Shut Its Doors?

Following widespread Walmart closings in 2016, reports questioned if the chain was preparing to close for good. Those reports have been renewed in the era of Covid-19. According to CNBC, Walmart temporarily shut nearly 60 U.S. stores for Covid cleaning in December of 2021. See here for story.

Read full story
867 comments

The Loss of Pets for Individuals and Couples Without Children

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional with dual training in Abnormal Psychology and Special Education. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. As with several of my articles for NewsBreak, personal anecdotes are included. Attributions for this article are also included and linked below.

Read full story
18 comments

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes and the “Fake It Till You Make It” Philosophy

Elizabeth Holmes appearing in courtNic Coury, AP (royalty-free) On January 3, 2022, beleaguered Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of four fraud-related counts related to her controversial blood testing startup. See here for CNET.com article, “Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty of Defrauding Theranos Investors.”

Read full story
17 comments

Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder: A Mental Health Perspective

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional with dual training in Abnormal Psychology and Special Education. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. As with several of my articles for NewsBreak, personal anecdotes are included. Attributions for this article are included and linked below.

Read full story
6 comments

Lack of Achievement and the Mental Health Anomaly of ’Imposter Syndrome’

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional with dual training in Abnormal Psychology and Special Education. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. Attributions for this article are included and linked below.

Read full story
7 comments

Who Averaged Higher Approval Ratings At the End of the First Year of Their Presidency, Donald Trump or Joseph Biden?

Artwork for 10/6/2020 Presidential DebateAlexander Hamilton Society promotional poster, Public Domain. As it is not possible to determine a binary national perspective on presidential job performance due to bias, the three polls I have chosen for this average have been selected due to their reputations for impartiality: NPR/PBS NewsHour/Maris, Gallup, and Pew Research Center.

Read full story
1 comments

The Dangers of Self-Medicating For Sleep Disorders

The concept of this article is simple: While it is considered risky by medical professionals to self-medicate under any circumstances (see below for link to National Library of Medicine), experts agree self-medication for sleep disorders can be particularly injurious due to the innumerable underlying reasons attributed to the disorder, which can include psychological factors such as depression, and/or physical issues such as obesity.

Read full story
84 comments

How to Identify Signs and Symptoms of Nightmare Disorder

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional trained in Abnormal Psychology. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. Attributions from outside sources are included, and linked.

Read full story
19 comments

Experts Discuss the Rise of Public Backlash Against America’s Billionaires

The following is a revision of a previously published NewsBreak article. This is not an opinion piece. Attributions for all quoted statements and conclusions are linked throughout and credited to experts in the field.

Read full story

If a Loved One is Taking Prescription Painkillers or Aspirin for a Sleeping Disorder, Look for Signs of a Larger Problem

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional. I was a licensed Special Education teacher of severely at-risk students, including substance abusers, with a substantive course load in Abnormal Psychology which counted as my training program towards my degree and licensure. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. Attributions from outside sources are included, and linked.

Read full story
180 comments

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” and FDA-Approved Antiviral Treatments: 2021 Ends with New Promise in Battle Against Covid-19

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” Movie Poster ArtMarvel Studios, Columbia Pictures; Studio-Approved Publicity Image. As Covid-19 mutation Omicron wreaks havoc with winter holiday travel plans and life in general, two news stories that broke within the past week are furthering signs of social and medical promise of the likes only glimpsed during the early days of our vaccine rollout.

Read full story
1 comments

‘The World is Passing Me By’ is a Common Perception and Can Be Helped: A Mental Health Perspective

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional. I was a licensed Special Education teacher of severely at-risk students with a substantive course load in Abnormal Psychology, which counted as my training program towards my degree and licensure. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. The words that follow are based in part on my training. A personal anecdote is included, as are attributions from outside sources.

Read full story
13 comments

Coping During Christmas For Lonely Older Adults and Their Children

The Christmas season for many brings with it mixed blessings. It is a time of reuniting with family and catching up with friends. For children who may not understand the holiday’s religious aspect, it is a time to both give and receive gifts.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy