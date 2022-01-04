Achievement and Controversy: A Brief Biography of Doctor Anthony Fauci

Doctor Anthony Fauci Stock

Author’s Note

The latter-day timeline of career accomplishments of Dr. Anthony Fauci has been fraught with controversy. Though this piece can easily veer into partisan political opinion, what follows is not editorial in nature or execution. Attributions throughout are credited and linked.

Introduction

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director and long-time face of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and has made many contributions to the understanding and treatment of immune-related and infectious diseases.

From the NIAID website: Dr. Fauci was appointed Director of NIAID in 1984. He oversees an extensive research portfolio of basic and applied research to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis and malaria as well as emerging diseases such as Ebola and Zika. NIAID also supports research on transplantation and immune-related illnesses, including autoimmune disorders, asthma and allergies. The NIAID budget for fiscal year 2021 is an estimated $6.1 billion. Dr. Fauci has advised seven Presidents on HIV/AIDS and many other domestic and global health issues. He was one of the principal architects of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a program that has saved millions of lives throughout the developing world.

If he retired today, Dr. Anthony Fauci is said to be eligible to receive an unparalleled severance package. See here for Forbes article, “Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Golden Parachute Will Exceed $350,000 Per Year – The Largest In U.S. Federal Government History.”

Though Fauci has served seven presidential administrations since his pubic emergence during the 1980s AIDS crisis, he has long been considered controversial by opponents of not only his recommendations, but his perceived politics.

The latest example came from Marjorie Taylor Green, who recently posted this message to her supporters following her permanent suspension from Twitter: Twitter has Permanently suspended my account – all because I refuse to follow Dr. Fauci’s lies and Joe Biden’s mandates.

When such a sentence is read, some will listen and agree. And this is precisely how such issues of distrust begin.

Life and Work

In 2008, Dr. Fauci was awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, for his role in advancing understanding and treatment of HIV/AIDS during the height of the epidemic. See here for Weill Cornell Medicine article on the matter.

Dr. Fauci received the medal in a White House ceremony on June 19. This prestigious honor is awarded to those who contribute to U.S. security or national interests, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

June 19, 2008: President George W. Bush presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dr. Anthony Fauci Getty Images

Numerous other achievements both preceded the Medal of Freedom award, and followed it, according to Fauci‘s Wikipedia page:

Maxwell Finland Award in 1989

Ernst Jung Prize in 1995

Lasker Award in 2007

Robert Koch Prize (Gold) in 2013

Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in 2020

Public Welfare Medal in 2021

Dan David Prize in 2021

Fauci continues to be lauded worldwide, and though his efforts and politics remain debated, few could argue with a sense of conviction that he is among the most influential figures of 20th century medicine.

Conclusion

As with most any public figure, the life of Dr. Anthony Fauci has been heavily scrutinized and will continue to be so. Having first appeared in the mainstream consciousness during the AIDS crisis, Dr. Fauci received arguably his greatest degree of public exposure during the Donald Trump administration’s Covid-19 efforts. Though we are in the midst of a subsequent Presidential administration, as with his time during the height of the AIDS crisis — ultimately becoming in large part responsible for successful management of the scourge — Fauci remains a controversial and frequently criticized figure.

In an era of sometimes extreme polarization regarding mask and vaccine mandates, the entity with the most visibility on these matters is most frequently the entity most debated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is that individual now, and apparently will continue to be for the near-future. History has punctuated as human beings during troubling times we should not expect anything different from our most visible spokespersons.

Thank you for reading.