Who Averaged Higher Approval Ratings At the End of the First Year of Their Presidency, Donald Trump or Joseph Biden?

Joel Eisenberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykTve_0dbWtJGl00
Artwork for 10/6/2020 Presidential DebateAlexander Hamilton Society promotional poster, Public Domain

Introduction

As it is not possible to determine a binary national perspective on presidential job performance due to bias, the three polls I have chosen for this average have been selected due to their reputations for impartiality: NPR/PBS NewsHour/Maris, Gallup, and Pew Research Center.

Writing impartially about modern-day politics is a risky venture, especially if partisanship interferes with one’s journalistic integrity. I will not be discussing my personal thoughts on either President in this piece. Instead, I will focus on the aforementioned three major U.S. polls and present their results during each President’s first year in office.

It should be noted the U.S. experienced periods of adjustment during the first year of both Presidents. Most of the major polls agree Trump brought a more openly-combative leadership style to his office than many were used to seeing, while Biden stumbled on Covid-19 protocols and foreign issues, most notably ending the war in Afghanistan when many polled believed we were not yet ready for such long-discussed action.

An important note: What follows in this article is neither opinion nor editorial. What is presented herein contains complete attributions from all listed polls and is solely based upon those results.

Polls

1. Both Trump and Biden found their first year in office fraught with below-average public approval ratings from the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

Trump: According to the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released January 18, 2018, former President Trump had a tumultuous first year in office with a 40% approval rating. See here for NPR’s article on the matter: “Majority of Americans See Trump’s First Year as a Failure.” From the article: Americans give Trump relatively positive marks on his handling of ISIS and the state of the economy — no small things. But they disapprove of his handling of just about every other issue or think things have gotten worse — from their views of the tax plan to the state of race relations and women's rights to immigration, health care, the deficit and foreign policy, including his approach to North Korea.

Biden: According to the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released December 20, 2021, President Biden’s first year in office was reported as dire. See here for article from U.S. News & World Report, “Biden Approval Hits Historic Low, Poll Says,” which states just 41% of Americans polled have approved of Biden’s first year efforts. From the article: The poll, conducted from Dec. 11-13, coincides with a surge in coronavirus cases, as the nation is once again grappling with a new variant, while rising consumer prices mark another abnormal holiday season. Meanwhile, the president’s congressional clout is in question as his legislative agenda stalls on Capitol Hill.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll reflects President Biden has maintained a slightly higher approval rating during his first year in office, 41% to Trump’s 40%.

2. Gallup polling of Trump and Biden’s first year in office has shown similar numbers.

Trump: Gallup’s approval rating for Donald Trump’s first year in office were slightly lower than the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, at 38.4%. This number, however, was noted as 10% lower than the previous low, which belonged to Bill Clinton during his first year in office. See Gallup article on the matter here, “Trump's First-Year Job Approval Worst by 10 Points.”

Biden: Gallup reported in December of 2021 that Joe Biden’s present approval stood at 43%, while noting his numbers stayed steady from September with only a one-point fluctuation. See here for “Joe Biden's Job Approval Rating Steady in December.” His Gallup numbers skewed in July during the controversial Afghanistan troops withdrawal, where until then he received support over 50% and in the low-40s since.

The Gallup poll reflects Joseph Biden has maintained a lead in his first year, averaging 43% (the same average as his December result) to Donald Trump’s 38.4%.

3. The Pew Research Center reported Donald Trump’s first-year approval ratings at 37%, and Joe Biden’s approval at 44% (in a poll taken in September while awaiting current numbers, expected by pollsters to remain within that realm), where they reported the same reasons for each President as the other polls.

It should also be noted that Biden’s approvals were over 50% in the majority of general polls when he took office, and have fallen drastically during the second half-year. Regardless, Biden also has the edge here.

Conclusion

As we saw during the Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump polling, where Hillary was in most circles largely favored to win, polls are an imperfect science and generally claim the possibility of a small + or - percentage offset in their samples. I have deliberately left out partisan sampling in this article, such as those from FOX and MSNBC, for example, which have been accused of being right and left-leaning, respectively.

These polls do not mean one President is more popular than the other. What is illustrated above are reported results from three distinct polls for job approval during each President’s first year in office.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Trump# Biden# President# Polls# First year

Comments / 1

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
6684 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Introverts: Mental Health and the Misunderstood Plight of the Painfully Shy

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional with dual training in Psychology and Special Education. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. As with several of my articles for NewsBreak, personal anecdotes are included. Attributions for this article are also included and linked below.

Read full story

Is Your Neighborhood Walmart Planning to Permanently Shut Its Doors?

Following widespread Walmart closings in 2016, reports questioned if the chain was preparing to close for good. Those reports have been renewed in the era of Covid-19. According to CNBC, Walmart temporarily shut nearly 60 U.S. stores for Covid cleaning in December of 2021. See here for story.

Read full story
319 comments

The Loss of Pets for Individuals and Couples Without Children

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional with dual training in Abnormal Psychology and Special Education. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. As with several of my articles for NewsBreak, personal anecdotes are included. Attributions for this article are also included and linked below.

Read full story
7 comments

Achievement and Controversy: A Brief Biography of Doctor Anthony Fauci

The latter-day timeline of career accomplishments of Dr. Anthony Fauci has been fraught with controversy. Though this piece can easily veer into partisan political opinion, what follows is not editorial in nature or execution. Attributions throughout are credited and linked.

Read full story
44 comments

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes and the “Fake It Till You Make It” Philosophy

Elizabeth Holmes appearing in courtNic Coury, AP (royalty-free) On January 3, 2022, beleaguered Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of four fraud-related counts related to her controversial blood testing startup. See here for CNET.com article, “Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty of Defrauding Theranos Investors.”

Read full story
17 comments

Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder: A Mental Health Perspective

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional with dual training in Abnormal Psychology and Special Education. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. As with several of my articles for NewsBreak, personal anecdotes are included. Attributions for this article are included and linked below.

Read full story
5 comments

Lack of Achievement and the Mental Health Anomaly of ’Imposter Syndrome’

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional with dual training in Abnormal Psychology and Special Education. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. Attributions for this article are included and linked below.

Read full story
4 comments

The Dangers of Self-Medicating For Sleep Disorders

The concept of this article is simple: While it is considered risky by medical professionals to self-medicate under any circumstances (see below for link to National Library of Medicine), experts agree self-medication for sleep disorders can be particularly injurious due to the innumerable underlying reasons attributed to the disorder, which can include psychological factors such as depression, and/or physical issues such as obesity.

Read full story
83 comments

How to Identify Signs and Symptoms of Nightmare Disorder

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional trained in Abnormal Psychology. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. Attributions from outside sources are included, and linked.

Read full story
19 comments

Experts Discuss the Rise of Public Backlash Against America’s Billionaires

The following is a revision of a previously published NewsBreak article. This is not an opinion piece. Attributions for all quoted statements and conclusions are linked throughout and credited to experts in the field.

Read full story

If a Loved One is Taking Prescription Painkillers or Aspirin for a Sleeping Disorder, Look for Signs of a Larger Problem

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional. I was a licensed Special Education teacher of severely at-risk students, including substance abusers, with a substantive course load in Abnormal Psychology which counted as my training program towards my degree and licensure. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. Attributions from outside sources are included, and linked.

Read full story
180 comments

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” and FDA-Approved Antiviral Treatments: 2021 Ends with New Promise in Battle Against Covid-19

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” Movie Poster ArtMarvel Studios, Columbia Pictures; Studio-Approved Publicity Image. As Covid-19 mutation Omicron wreaks havoc with winter holiday travel plans and life in general, two news stories that broke within the past week are furthering signs of social and medical promise of the likes only glimpsed during the early days of our vaccine rollout.

Read full story
1 comments

‘The World is Passing Me By’ is a Common Perception and Can Be Helped: A Mental Health Perspective

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional. I was a licensed Special Education teacher of severely at-risk students with a substantive course load in Abnormal Psychology, which counted as my training program towards my degree and licensure. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. The words that follow are based in part on my training. A personal anecdote is included, as are attributions from outside sources.

Read full story
13 comments

Coping During Christmas For Lonely Older Adults and Their Children

The Christmas season for many brings with it mixed blessings. It is a time of reuniting with family and catching up with friends. For children who may not understand the holiday’s religious aspect, it is a time to both give and receive gifts.

Read full story
25 comments

Effects of Covid-19 Culture on Clinical Depression

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional. I was a licensed special education teacher for ten years with a substantial course load in the field of Psychology. Personal anecdotes are shared below, as are opinions based on my experience. Attributions from sociologists and medical professionals, within linked articles, are listed supporting all contentions.

Read full story
5 comments

The Biden Administration and Dr. Anthony Fauci Elaborate on New Threats Posed by Omicron

On October 20, 2021, I posted an article on NewsBreak entitled, “An Ethical Debate Renewed: Injecting Children with Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccinations.”. From then to now, the Covid-19 playing field has yet again substantially changed. Current widespread vaccination mandates aside, now inclusive of multi-state required injections of children which was not widely effectuated at the time of the writing of that piece, the rapidly spreading Covid-19 variant known as Omicron has since been introduced as a potentially grave new threat.

Read full story
290 comments

Sons in Mourning: Remembering a Deceased Father During the Winter Holidays

The author and his father, Richard EisenbergNettie Eisenberg. As with mothers and daughters, the bond between a son and his father is unique in every circumstance. The purpose of sharing this piece on NewsBreak is to help any grieving son of a deceased father who feels compelled to reflect on their unique relationship during the winter holiday season.

Read full story
4 comments

When a Sufferer of Bipolar Depression Lashes Out at You in Anger: Personalizing Intermittent Explosive Disorder

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional. I was a licensed special education teacher for ten years with a substantial course load in the field of Abnormal Psychology. Personal anecdotes are shared below, and attributions from medical professionals are listed supporting all conclusions.

Read full story
235 comments

From Junk to Treasure: How Selling Common Household Toys and Throwaways Can Help You Fight Against Inflation

In his recent AARP magazine article, “10 Surprisingly Valuable Collectibles Hiding in Your Home,” author John Waggoner discusses the buying and selling of collectibles as a hedge against the expense of modern-day living. You can read that article here.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy