How to Identify Signs and Symptoms of Nightmare Disorder

Joel Eisenberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3kSw_0dZ5w1aV00
NightmareiStock

Author’s Note

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional trained in Abnormal Psychology. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. Attributions from outside sources are included, and linked.

Introduction

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), is published by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) and utilized as the standard classification of mental diagnoses by mental health professionals in the United States. See this article from Psychiatry.org for further information.

Nightmare Disorder is an accepted and defined mental health disorder, generalized in the DSM-5 as the following: repeated awakenings with recollection of terrifying dreams, usually involving threats to survival, safety or physical integrity. For an expanded DSM-5 definition, see Medscape.com article: What are the DSM-5 Diagnostic Criteria for Nightmare Disorder?

From the article: Occasional nightmares usually are nothing to worry about. Nightmares may begin in children between 3 and 6 years old and tend to decrease after the age of 10. During the teen and young adult years, girls appear to have nightmares more often than boys do. Some people have them as adults or throughout their lives.

This piece refers to sufferers within the latter group, specifically, those adults for whom nightmares are considered chronic or acute.

Psychology of Dreams and Nightmares

There is no specific consensus on the cause or psychology of either dreams or nightmares. There exists, however, a commonly-held theory that certain mental health conditions can increase the vividness and occurrence of both. From WebMD.com: There can be a number of psychological triggers that cause nightmares in adults. For example, anxiety and depression can cause adult nightmares. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) also commonly causes people to experience chronic, recurrent nightmares. Nightmares in adults can be caused by certain sleep disorders. See here for a WebMD.com article, “Nightmares in Adults,” which lists possible causes and treatments.

The WebMD piece is consistent with the DSM-5 entry on Nightmare Disorder, as well as the American Psychiatric Association‘s view of causality. See here for their article, “What are Sleep Disorders?”

Regarding the concept of sleep disorders in general and nightmares specifically, it is agreed — as written in the linked articles herein — that it is time to seek help from a medical professional if sleep disorders, including nightmares, interfere with day-to-day functioning, which includes an ability to focus and a tendency to be consistently tired during the day.

For a further look at sleep disorders in general, my NewsBreak article, “If a Loved One is Taking Prescription Painkillers or Aspirin for a Sleeping Disorder, Look for Signs of a Larger Problem,” can be found here.

Nightmares can be scary, and also resultant from generalized sleep disorders. Again, though, I must stress that when professionals speak about cause in this regard, these are hypotheses only. Quoting from the Mayo Clinic’s website: Nightmare Disorder is referred to by doctors as a parasomnia — a type of sleep disorder that involves undesirable experiences that occur while you're falling asleep, during sleep or when you're waking up. Nightmares usually occur during the stage of sleep known as rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. The exact cause of nightmares is not known. See here for the Mayo Clinic article on the matter, “Nightmare Disorder Symptoms and Causes.”

Conclusion

Nightmares are scary and can be dangerous. At times, according to professionals, a sufferer may become too scared to fall asleep. At other times, they may self-medicate.

Be sure to seek medical help if you believe you have a nightmare-related sleep disorder.

I hope this has helped. Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Nightmares# Dreams# Sleep# Sleep disorder# Nightmare Disorder

Comments / 19

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
6179 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Achievement and Controversy: A Brief Biography of Doctor Anthony Fauci

The latter-day timeline of career accomplishments of Dr. Anthony Fauci has been fraught with controversy. Though this piece can easily veer into partisan political opinion, what follows is not editorial in nature or execution. Attributions throughout are credited and linked.

Read full story
7 comments

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes and the “Fake It Till You Make It” Philosophy

Elizabeth Holmes appearing in courtNic Coury, AP (royalty-free) On January 3, 2022, beleaguered Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of four fraud-related counts related to her controversial blood testing startup. See here for CNET.com article, “Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty of Defrauding Theranos Investors.”

Read full story
1 comments

Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder: A Mental Health Perspective

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional with dual training in Abnormal Psychology and Special Education. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. As with several of my articles for NewsBreak, personal anecdotes are included. Attributions for this article are included and linked below.

Read full story
1 comments

Lack of Achievement and the Mental Health Anomaly of ’Imposter Syndrome’

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional with dual training in Abnormal Psychology and Special Education. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. Attributions for this article are included and linked below.

Read full story

Who Averaged Higher Approval Ratings At the End of the First Year of Their Presidency, Donald Trump or Joseph Biden?

Artwork for 10/6/2020 Presidential DebateAlexander Hamilton Society promotional poster, Public Domain. As it is not possible to determine a binary national perspective on presidential job performance due to bias, the three polls I have chosen for this average have been selected due to their reputations for impartiality: NPR/PBS NewsHour/Maris, Gallup, and Pew Research Center.

Read full story

The Dangers of Self-Medicating For Sleep Disorders

The concept of this article is simple: While it is considered risky by medical professionals to self-medicate under any circumstances (see below for link to National Library of Medicine), experts agree self-medication for sleep disorders can be particularly injurious due to the innumerable underlying reasons attributed to the disorder, which can include psychological factors such as depression, and/or physical issues such as obesity.

Read full story
67 comments

Experts Discuss the Rise of Public Backlash Against America’s Billionaires

The following is a revision of a previously published NewsBreak article. This is not an opinion piece. Attributions for all quoted statements and conclusions are linked throughout and credited to experts in the field.

Read full story

If a Loved One is Taking Prescription Painkillers or Aspirin for a Sleeping Disorder, Look for Signs of a Larger Problem

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional. I was a licensed Special Education teacher of severely at-risk students, including substance abusers, with a substantive course load in Abnormal Psychology which counted as my training program towards my degree and licensure. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. Attributions from outside sources are included, and linked.

Read full story
182 comments

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” and FDA-Approved Antiviral Treatments: 2021 Ends with New Promise in Battle Against Covid-19

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” Movie Poster ArtMarvel Studios, Columbia Pictures; Studio-Approved Publicity Image. As Covid-19 mutation Omicron wreaks havoc with winter holiday travel plans and life in general, two news stories that broke within the past week are furthering signs of social and medical promise of the likes only glimpsed during the early days of our vaccine rollout.

Read full story
1 comments

‘The World is Passing Me By’ is a Common Perception and Can Be Helped: A Mental Health Perspective

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional. I was a licensed Special Education teacher of severely at-risk students with a substantive course load in Abnormal Psychology, which counted as my training program towards my degree and licensure. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. The words that follow are based in part on my training. A personal anecdote is included, as are attributions from outside sources.

Read full story
13 comments

Coping During Christmas For Lonely Older Adults and Their Children

The Christmas season for many brings with it mixed blessings. It is a time of reuniting with family and catching up with friends. For children who may not understand the holiday’s religious aspect, it is a time to both give and receive gifts.

Read full story
25 comments

Effects of Covid-19 Culture on Clinical Depression

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional. I was a licensed special education teacher for ten years with a substantial course load in the field of Psychology. Personal anecdotes are shared below, as are opinions based on my experience. Attributions from sociologists and medical professionals, within linked articles, are listed supporting all contentions.

Read full story
5 comments

The Biden Administration and Dr. Anthony Fauci Elaborate on New Threats Posed by Omicron

On October 20, 2021, I posted an article on NewsBreak entitled, “An Ethical Debate Renewed: Injecting Children with Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccinations.”. From then to now, the Covid-19 playing field has yet again substantially changed. Current widespread vaccination mandates aside, now inclusive of multi-state required injections of children which was not widely effectuated at the time of the writing of that piece, the rapidly spreading Covid-19 variant known as Omicron has since been introduced as a potentially grave new threat.

Read full story
290 comments

Sons in Mourning: Remembering a Deceased Father During the Winter Holidays

The author and his father, Richard EisenbergNettie Eisenberg. As with mothers and daughters, the bond between a son and his father is unique in every circumstance. The purpose of sharing this piece on NewsBreak is to help any grieving son of a deceased father who feels compelled to reflect on their unique relationship during the winter holiday season.

Read full story
4 comments

When a Sufferer of Bipolar Depression Lashes Out at You in Anger: Personalizing Intermittent Explosive Disorder

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional. I was a licensed special education teacher for ten years with a substantial course load in the field of Abnormal Psychology. Personal anecdotes are shared below, and attributions from medical professionals are listed supporting all conclusions.

Read full story
235 comments

From Junk to Treasure: How Selling Common Household Toys and Throwaways Can Help You Fight Against Inflation

In his recent AARP magazine article, “10 Surprisingly Valuable Collectibles Hiding in Your Home,” author John Waggoner discusses the buying and selling of collectibles as a hedge against the expense of modern-day living. You can read that article here.

Read full story
11 comments

A Historic Perspective: Why Do We Wait Until New Year’s to Make Resolutions?

While some question why we do not make resolutions daily, history has answers. The question as posed in the title of this piece is general, as is this: Doesn’t it feel as though everyone makes — and breaks — New Year’s resolutions?

Read full story
1 comments

A Personal Remembrance of My Friend, Anne Rice

Anne Rice with author Joel Eisenberg and his wife, LorieBecket Ghioto. A friend passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Her name was Howard Allen Frances O’Brien, better known by her professional moniker of Anne Rice.

Read full story
3 comments

The Importance of Being With Your Dying Pet in Its Final Moments, Despite Your Grief

Saying “Goodbye”Animal Medical of New York, public domain. I love dogs, and feel very connected to my own who has become a veritable daughter to my wife and me. As several of my friends lost their pets this year, I recently revised the following article for NewsBreak: “Why Do We Put Sick Pets to Sleep?”

Read full story
142 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy