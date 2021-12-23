Effects of Covid-19 Culture on Clinical Depression

Joel Eisenberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0EMC_0dRnq8pB00
DepressioniStock

Author’s Note

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional. I was a licensed special education teacher for ten years with a substantial course load in the field of Psychology. Personal anecdotes are shared below, as are opinions based on my experience. Attributions from sociologists and medical professionals, within linked articles, are listed supporting all contentions.

On Covid-19, Politics, and Emotional Divides

When the U.S. lockdown ended in 2020, some perceived liberty‘s last gasp, while others vocally expressed a belief that it was far too early for the country to reopen. This split in perceptions both defined and furthered political divides, and the concepts of mask mandates and vaccines became de facto symbols of right vs. left.

The economy was announced by former president Donald Trump as being of the utmost importance, and so its reopening from lockdown became his stated priority. See here for a comprehensive Covid-19 timeline from AJMC.com, posted on January 1, 2021, and here for “No, Trump Can’t Revive the Economy Through Human Sacrifice,” a March, 2020 opinion piece by Eric Levitz for New York Magazine.

The latter piece is included in this article as a review of the many Covid-related controversies that faced our previous presidential administration.

As we confront Omicron, the newest Covid-19 variant and the Biden administration’s most visible health-related scourge, the voices of those both for and against mask and vaccination mandates have been amplified.

For my own current NewsBreak piece on the new Omicron variant, see “The Biden Administration and Dr. Anthony Fauci Elaborate on New Threats Posed by Omicron.”

Our present philosophical divisions on Covid protocols are likely to remain substantial, as cursory views of national television news programming will attest. However, to those who suffer from depression-related mental health issues, the ongoing political divides in our country have tended to enhance their pain. “Covid-19 and Depression,” a comprehensive peer-reviewed piece from WebMD, elaborates on that conclusion.

On Omicron and Depression

Primary issues related to sufferers of Covid-related depression include the following:

  • An inability to escape potentially damaging thoughts, most frequently due to an outlook that defines Covid-19 as a virus that will never end. Common turns of phrase among these individuals include: “Nothing will ever be the same again”; “We will never get back to normal life”; and “I don’t know what I have to look forward to, anymore.”
  • Politically-charged unprovoked arguments. Ongoing controversies over mask and vaccination mandates have, in the extreme, engaged both the right and the left to widely reported pandemic-centric behaviors. Unprotected individuals have entered stores, for example, in an effort to validate what they perceive to be their “personal freedoms,” and innumerable social media videos featuring so-named “Karens” offering arguments to that end. On the other side of the political spectrum, such behaviors are looked upon as further “proof” our country will “never” recover from the pandemic. In many instances, these individuals — on both sides — have also been reported to suffer from a degree of mental illness. See here for a MarketWatch piece addressing this issue, entitled ”Why are Karens so Angry?”
  • A depressed individual will often, to those who do not suffer from such a malady, tend to react disproportionately to what they consider provocation. Such issues have tended to amplify during our current pandemic. See my NewsBreak article: “When a Sufferer of Bipolar Depression Lashes Out at You in Anger: Personalizing Intermittent Explosive Disorder.”
  • A general sense of hopelessness or malaise.

To those who suffer from depression in general, or those who believe they now suffer from depression as a result of our pandemic, there is help. See here for a list of resources.

Further Coping Strategies

In my experience and those of others whose articles I have linked above, many are willing to help a sufferer despite political inclinations, for the reasoning that unless one openly discusses those inclinations when they need help the rest of us do not know what those inclinations are. This is not a perfect system in a legitimately politically-charged culture, but the depressed individual needs to also be frequently reminded of the good in people: Many will not care where you stand — some will — and if you need help and are unsure where to turn, asking can be a positive.

Finally, professional help is always recommended. See the list of resources in the prior section, above, specifically for help in that regard.

Conclusion

It should be noted one does not have to suffer from depression to be downtrodden during this period of Covid-19. We are approaching our second year not only as a country, but as a world, in this pandemic. Unfortunately, no real end is yet in sight and while many of us are able to adjust, those who suffer from depression may not have that ability.

Stay tuned for further updates, including additional resources for those who may need them.

Thank you for reading.

