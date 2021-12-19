The Biden Administration and Dr. Anthony Fauci Elaborate on New Threats Posed by Omicron

Omicron PublicDomainPictures.net

Introduction

On October 20, 2021, I posted an article on NewsBreak entitled, “An Ethical Debate Renewed: Injecting Children with Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccinations.”

From then to now, the Covid-19 playing field has yet again substantially changed. Current widespread vaccination mandates aside, now inclusive of multi-state required injections of children which was not widely effectuated at the time of the writing of that piece, the rapidly spreading Covid-19 variant known as Omicron has since been introduced as a potentially grave new threat.

News broke yesterday, December 18, 2021, that President Joe Biden will address the nation on Tuesday, December 21, outlining a new strategy against the rapidly spreading Covid-19 mutation. See here for BusinessInsider.com article, “Joe Biden is Set to Address the Nation Tuesday with a Stark Warning for Unvaccinated People.”

It was also reported on December 18, by NBC New York, that the state has been continuing its trend of record infections. The report stated: The previous record, set 11 months ago on Jan. 14, crumbled when Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 21,027 new positive cases statewide Friday. The old record for most reported cases in a single day was 19,942, when reported hospitalizations were on the brink of 9,000.

Due to the growing infections, many Broadway shows have again shuttered, and “Saturday Night Live” reverted to a non-audience show of the likes that was common during the dawning 2020 days of the virus. See here for Hollywood Reporter’s “‘Saturday Night Live’ Cancels Live Audience Amid Omicron Spike.”

The current New York spikes are being largely matched nationwide, which is also causing a shuffling of sporting events per a December 18 ABC News report, “Major Sports and Entertainment Events Canceled, Rescheduled Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases.”

The news, to now, is grim yet also familiar. Forbes reported some schools, including Princeton, are closing entirely or returning to virtual events. Hospitals are being extensively reported as close to capacity.

The worry among experts is the continuing season will bring with it an untenable calamity in terms of illness. To alter a well worn tag-phrase (Winter is Coming) from “Game of Thrones,” Winter is Here.

Continuing Timeline

Many questions remain unanswered due to Omicron still being a relatively new mutation. On Tuesday, Biden will again push the importance of vaccines, as The Guardian this morning reported Dr. Anthony Fauci, our most visible Covid-19 medical expert, discussed the following on today’s “Meet the Press”: The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has “extraordinary spreading capabilities”, the US government’s top infectious diseases expert said on Sunday, warning that it is already “raging through the world”.

Fauci’s words come on the heels of today’s updated New York Times report, “Most of the World’s Vaccines Likely Won’t Prevent Infection From Omicron.” The article‘s subtitle is equally foreboding: They do seem to offer significant protection against severe illness, but the consequences of rapidly spreading infection worry many public health experts.

The past 30 days have unveiled a stark pattern of a Covid variant that was prominently introduced to the media as a mutated strain of the virus that was found in South Africa, which brought with it a reactive stock crash, but was then just as prominently considered a strain that may not be as dangerous.

Most telling in that regard was the following passage from a December 8 Healthline.com report, “Is the Omicron Variant Less Dangerous Than Delta? What We Know Right Now,” which was subsequently and widely reported as fact as opposed to opinion: “Early data from South Africa suggests that the Omicron variant causes less severe illness.”

Stocks plunged again, however, upon new breaking news. See here for a December 1 Forbes.com report, “Stocks Plunge Again After CDC Confirms First U.S. Case Of Omicron Variant.”

Soon thereafter, infections soared country-wide, and the Omicron variant was reconsidered as our most dangerous yet in terms of transmissibility. There is apparently, though, some hope on the horizon: As USA Today reported on December 17, “Covid Vaccination and Previous Infection May Deliver Super Immunity.” See here for that piece.

The sometimes conflicting stories prove one thing: We still do not know enough about Omicron to judge its true threat.

Conclusion

Masks and vaccine mandates are largely expected, among experts and the general population, to remain political striking points. Also, some experts are presently saying “fully vaccinated” now means two vaccinations plus a booster, as opposed to two vaccinations alone.

The news continues to break daily, as do new conclusions.

This report will be continued…