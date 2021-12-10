When a Significant Other Passes Away

Flame Eyasu Etsub, Unsplash

Author’s Note

The words that follow are written from the perspective of a former mental health professional. A personal anecdote opens the article, and attributions from medical professionals are listed supporting my contentions. It should be noted there is no bias in this heavily-researched piece.

Introduction

When my father was dying, my mother spent her last days at his side, doing what she could to keep him comfortable as he took his final breaths. She panicked when he passed away. He had taken care of all the bills and the taxes. He knew how to use the computer, and though he had tried teaching her she believed they had more time.

Richard Eisenberg, my father, died at 70 of an illness caused by an underlying liver issue. He and my mother had been married for nearly 50 years.

My mother has since, with the help of her three sons, gotten her affairs in order. She has made new friends, and travels regularly. My father always said when he was gone that she should do whatever makes her happy.

He would be quite proud of her efforts today.

On Love and Loss

I write the words that follow from a mental health perspective. I was a licensed former special education teacher with over a decade of experience working with highly at-risk children and adults. My coursework consisted primarily of extensive training in Psychology.

To gain insight into the grief dynamic facing the survivors, one must seek to understand the psycho-emotional stages faced by the dying. According to the late Swiss-American psychiatrist and death studies pioneer Dr. Elizabeth Kubler-Ross — see Wikipedia entry here — there are five stages one confronts as life comes to an end.

As comprehensively discussed in Grief.com, these stages are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

The stages as defined by Dr. Ross have become models adapted by healthcare workers worldwide in not only their dealings with the dying, but also their loved ones.

A significant other losing their partner is an issue equal in grief but more complex than the death of one not as emotionally close. If the relationship was strong, the partners trusted one another. This generally reflects on the death of ex-spouses or partners as well. When such a strong bond is shared and that bond is broken by a significant other’s passing, the survivor undergoes a period of life-altering adjustment. There will likely be periods for the survivor very similar to Ross’ five stages on behalf of the dying.

Statistically, most will accept and be able to move on in time. Some will find new partners; some will choose to remain alone. The deceased usually remains cherished, though sometimes the dead are unreasonably, in grief, resented for abandoning a partner.

Surviving the journey of a significant other’s passing, especially if the couple was emotionally close, is among our most difficult of all of life’s trials.

The Widowhood Effect

A phenomenon largely discussed by doctors as it regards older survivors is something referred to as the ”widowhood effect.” See Very Well Mind article here, entitled “Surviving Widowhood,“ as written by Leonard Holmes, PhD and peer reviewed by Carly Snyder, M.D.

From the article: The widowhood effect is a phenomenon in which older people who have lost a spouse have an increased risk of dying themselves.Research suggests that this risk is highest during the first three months following the death of a spouse.

I have witnessed this phenomenon first-hand on two occasions. My in-laws passed away eight weeks apart; one passing was wholly unexpected. Secondly, my brother’s in-laws passed within a month from each other. My in-laws were in their 80s. My brother’s in-laws were in their 70s.

The most common theory for the widowhood effect is an acceptance on the part of the survivor that their own life is now over, as they have lost their true love and partner for whom they have invested their emotional core. Note this is theory, and not proven science. Another theory is one of survivor’s guilt, where the survivor feels guilt and sometimes shame for remaining while their love has gone. Again, this is only theory.

In Conclusion

When a significant other passes, the range of emotion experienced by the survivor is unlike most other forms of grief, and closer to the five stages of the dying.

Like my mother, one can make a decision to move forward productively. It is never easy, but it can be done.

You too can come through this tunnel, but your grief cannot be rushed.

I hope this article has helped.