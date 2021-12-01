Roddenberry Entertainment, Biotech Team Pioneer “Living eco-NFT” Immortalizing “Star Trek” Creator’s Signature

The Parties are Displaying the Revolutionary Piece of Art During Miami’s Art Basel in Wynwood

Roddenberry Entertainment, an innovator of science fiction entertainment, has released a one-of-a-kind NFT encoded into the DNA of a living bacterial organism. Created in conjunction with Rational Vaccines’ executive, Agustin Fernandez, and Iridia executive, Dr. Paul Predki, the first-of-its-kind work displays Gene Roddenberry’s authentic signature sourced from his original 1965 Star Trek agreement with Desilu Productions.

See here for The Verge article, ”Star Trek Creator’s Signature Will Live Long and Prosper in New NFT.

As quoted from the article: “The NFT won’t be bought and sold on the most energy-hungry blockchains. Roddenberry Entertainment partnered with Solana Labs, whose blockchain operates on a mechanism called Proof of Stake that uses significantly less energy in comparison to the blockchain Ethereum of which most other NFTS are part.” As such, the use of energy and associated emissions are drastically cut, according to Solana head of communications Austin Federa.

The living eco-NFT represents an intersection of science and science fiction, and debuted on 12/30 at Studio Duende.

“Going where no one has gone before is part of Roddenberry Entertainment’s DNA,” says Trevor Roth, COO of Roddenberry Entertainment. “To be able to do so, in such a unique fashion, while honoring our founding father, and speaking to today’s trend of life and technology constantly converging, is beyond exciting.”

Fernandez, an Emmy Award-winning writer, director and producer, has been a creative and strategic driving force behind the living eco-NFT alongside Predki, who is responsible for encoding the art’s digital data into a DNA sequence and then storing that DNA in a naturally self-replicating bacterial cell. As long as the bacteria remains living, the cell can double at a rate that will create over a billion copies of the living eco-NFT overnight.

The living eco-NFT will be will be showcased until December 4, 2021 at Studio Duende. On December 3, a special event entitled “Unity” will be held at the studio in keeping with Gene Roddenberry’s vision of an optimistic future. Tito Puente, Jr., son of the legendary songwriter, record producer and bandleader, will be featured in a special live performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwmFy_0dAgXBlw00
UnityAgustin Fernandez

The introduction of Fernandez to Roddenberry Entertainment was made by writer-producer Joel Eisenberg, an associate of Fernandez’s, who is attached to a television collaboration involving the two entities.

“At Rational Vaccines, I have the honor of working with some of the greatest scientists in the world,” says Fernandez. “Through my other passion, I have also been able to work andcollaborate with award-winning creative minds within the entertainment industry. Thanks to producer Joel Eisenberg, I am now watching my two worlds converge in such a spectacular way to create this one-of-a-kind piece of living art .”

As Roddenberry has been a pioneer in entertainment since the company’s inception, so has Predki in the field of DNA storage. His company, Iridia, is currently developing a device to read and write data into DNA in a semiconductor chip. In creating the living eco-NFT, Predki adapted principals of both DNA data storage and well-understood molecular biology techniques forintroducing DNA into bacteria.

“Storing information in DNA represents a whole new category of possibility when it comes to data archiving,” says Predki. “It promises a sustainable, environmentally friendly storage with exponentially larger capacities than anything the market currently has to offer, as evidenced by the billions of copies of our art in such a small amount of bacteria.”

The first living eco-NFT is expected to be available for sale in the near-future.

