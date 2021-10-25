Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Teams with Sierra Space to Develop World’s First Commercial Space Station

Orbital Reef, artist’s conception Blue Origin and Sierra Space joint 10-26 press release

Days after star-hopping Captain James Tiberius Kirk, or more accurately civilian “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, engaged on the 10-minute Blue Origin space adventure he claims forever changed his perspective on life, death, and humanity, the Jeff Bezos-owned space company announced a new endeavor: a partnership with Sierra Space for a commercially developed, owned, and operated space station to be built in low Earth orbit.

Christened Orbital Reef , today’s joint Blue Origin-Sierra Space press release states the following: The station will open the next chapter of human space exploration and development by facilitating the growth of a vibrant ecosystem and business model for the future. Orbital Reef is backed by space industry leaders and teammates including Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions, and Arizona State University.

According to their website, the mission of Sierra Space, a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), is to build and deliver the future of space transportation, destinations and infrastructure, offering “space-as-a-service” in support of the new space economy.

“A vibrant business ecosystem will grow in low Earth orbit, generating new discoveries, new products, new entertainments, and global awareness,” said Brent Sherwood, Senior VP of Advanced Development Programs for Blue Origin.

The new endeavor is expected to be operational after 2025.

***

Orbital Reef is designed to open multiple distinct markets in space, allowing a diverse group of businesses and civilians to establish their own cost-competitive orbital addresses within a new hub of research, international, industrial and commercial affairs.

Said Dr. Janet Kavandi, President of Sierra Space: “Sierra Space is thrilled to partner with Blue Origin and provide the Dream Chaser spaceplane, the LIFE module and additional space technologies to open up space for commercial research, manufacturing, and tourism. As a former NASA astronaut, I’ve been waiting for the moment where working and living in space is accessible to more people worldwide, and that moment has arrived.”

Though several entities working on the new project built and operated the International Space Station (ISS), due to Orbital Reef’s position in low-earth orbit the possibilities exist for use and experimentation that would not be possible in the ISS. Further, premiere aerospace company and jetliner manufacturer Boeing is also part of the endeavor. They will provide science modules, station operations, maintenance engineering, and Starliner crew spacecraft, while Arizona State University will establish a public outreach program.

“Human-centered space architecture” is also a feature noted in the release, as is an emphasis on Orbital Reef’s safety factors included “reusable space transportation, smart design, and advanced logistics and automation.” Developers expect a rapidly growing market once Orbital Reef meets its operational phase.

According to Mike Gold, Executive VP for Civil Space and External Affairs at Redwire: “The Orbital Reef represents the next evolution of the commercial space paradigm by creating the first ever crewed private sector platform in low Earth orbit. The Orbital Reef will carry forward the singular legacy of the ISS, supporting innovative microgravity research, development, and manufacturing activities which will advance fields as diverse as communications and biotechnology.” The microgravity environment presents an entirely new arena for commercial and scientific development, making Orbital Reef the platform that will launch new technologies and capabilities dramatically improving life on Earth while enabling humanity’s journey to the stars.”

Indeed, if William Shatner’s flight was a positive PR move for Blue Origin, specifically, then the company’s joint endeavor with Sierra Space brings to mind two iconic “Star Trek” taglines: “The Human Adventure is Just Beginning,” from “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” and … what was once “Where No Man Has Gone Before” and is no and hereinafter, “Where No One Has Gone Before.

Beam us up, Scotty. There’s a new frontier awaiting.

