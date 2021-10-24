The Global Influence of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” and Frank Herbert’s “Dune”

Joel Eisenberg

“The Lord of the Rings” and “Dune” are masterpieces of world-building and story. But has one proven more influential than the other?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHgLT_0catwk2a00
“The Lord of the Rings” 50th Anniversary Edition (2005), and “Dune” First-Edition (1965)Houghton Mifflin Company, and Chilton Books, respectively

The below image, footnote 964, made publishing industry headlines in 2019. Referencing a March 12, 1966 letter to one John Bush, Tolkien stated:“Thank you for sending me a copy of Dune. I received one last year from Lanier and so already know something about the book. It is impossible for an author still writing to be fair to another author working along the same lines. At least I find it so. In fact I dislike DUNE with some intensity, and in that unfortunate case it is much the best and fairest to another author to keep silent and refuse to comment …”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GoMti_0catwk2a00
From “Tolkien’s Library: An Annotated Checklist”Modern Literature Commons

Released on August 8, 2019, Oronzo Cilli’s exhaustive work, “Tolkien’s Library: An Annotated Checklist,” is an exploration of the author’s possible influences based upon a consideration of his bookshelf.

“In fact I dislike DUNE with some intensity …”

These are the only words that have surfaced in public regarding John Ronald Reuel’s (J.R.R. Tolkien’s) thoughts of Frank Herbert’s landmark tome. As such, any interpretation as to why he felt this way would be based solely on opinion.

Was Tolkien jealous of the younger author’s success? Embarrassed? Envious? There is nothing whatsoever in his curt words to Bush to allude to anything other than a personal distaste for Herbert’s masterwork; searching for answers would be akin to a hamster on a wheel. Instead, we will look at the critical and commercial successes of both epics to see if a valid comparison could be made as to the quality, and the lasting influence, of both epics.

Nothing has of yet surfaced publicly regarding Herbert’s thoughts on Tolkien’s “Rings” trilogy, for the record.

The Lord of the Rings

For those possibly coming to this unaware, “The Lord of the Rings” is a three-volume mythic epic comprised of “The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers,” and “The Return of the King.” The collective work was originally planned as a sequel to Tolkien’s 1937 “The Hobbit,” but it quickly morphed into something far more substantial. “The Lord of the Rings” was written variously from 1937–1949, and the volumes were published on July 29, 1954, November 11, 1954, and October 20, 1955, respectively. Tolkien had wanted a single volume of the work to be published in a two-volume set alongside “The Silmarillion” — which was ultimately released posthumously in 1977 — but the publisher was against the idea in part due to the length of the “Rings.”

Reviews and Honors

Initial reviews were mixed:

  • Judith Shulevitz of The New York Times: “Tolkien formulated a high-minded belief in the importance of his mission as a literary preservationist, which turns out to be death to literature itself.”
  • Richard Jenkyns of The New Republic: “Anemic and lacking in fiber.”
  • Hugo Dyson from Tolkien’s literary discussion club, The Inklings, is said to have “complained loudly” during its readings.

Though the early reviews were mixed, they did include many of high praise. The Sunday Telegraph, for example, called Tolkien’s epic “among the greatest works of imaginative fiction of the twentieth century.” Several other high-profile critics of the time agreed.

Readers discovered “The Lord of the Rings” via its many reprints over the years. It has been called “The nation’s best-loved book” (2003 BBC Big Readsurvey), and 2004 reader polls in Australia and Germany named it theirfavorite book. In 1999, the saga was voted “Book of the Millennium” by Amazon.com customers, and Salon.com called it “The Book of the Century.” Time lists “The Lord of the Rings” as one of the 100 Greatest Novels, and in 2015, “The Lord of the Rings” was voted #26 on the BBC’s list of 100 Greatest British Novels.

“The Lord of the Rings” has sold over 150 million copies worldwide, and won the 1957 International Fantasy Award for Fiction, among other honors.

Not bad for an English academic who set out to create a “working mythology of England.”

For further information, including extensive plot summaries and analyses on “The Lord of the Rings,” and Tolkien’s history as an author, see this Wikipedia entry.

Dune

A large issue with comparing “The Lord of the Rings” to “Dune,” Frank Herbert’s magnum opus, is the usual comparison with only the first volume of Herbert’s work. Since taken over by his son, Brian, with writing partner Kevin Anderson, Frank Herbert’s “Dune” has since spawned numerous spinoff novels.

For the purpose of this article, I will align “Rings” with Dune’s” original series of six books, all as written by Frank Herbert.

The first novel was released in 1965, “Dune Messiah” was originally serialized by Galaxy in 1969, “Children of Dune” was released in 1976, “God-Emperor of Dune” was released in 1981, “Heretics of Dune” in 1984, and “Chapterhouse: Dune” in 1985.

Reviews and Honors for “Dune”

The first reviews in this instance were largely positive:

  • Arthur C. Clarke, author of “2001: A Space Odyssey, said, “I know nothing comparable to it except “Lord of the Rings.”
  • The Chicago Tribune called Herbert’s initial offering, “One of the monuments of modern science fiction.”
  • The Washington Post described Herbert’s “Dune” as “A portrayal of an alien society more complete and deeply detailed than any other author in the field has managed … a story absorbing equally for its action and philosophical vistas … An astonishing science fiction phenomenon.”

Much like “The Lord of the Rings,” “Dune” has seen its share of mixed reviews as well: Jon Michaud in The New Yorker claims it “has not penetrated popular culture in the way that ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Star Wars’ have” in large part due to not including robots or computers.

On November 5, 2019, BBC News listed the first novel in Herbert’s series as one of the 100 Most Influential Novels. In 2012, Wired called it “the best science fiction novel of all time.”

The first book in Herbert’s series tied with Roger Zelazny’s “The Immortal” for the 1966 Hugo Award, and won the inaugural Nebula Award for Best Novel.

The novel has sold over 20 million copies worldwide ... considerably less than “The Lord of the Rings” but enough to make it the bestselling science fiction book of all time.

For further information, including extensive plot summaries and analyses on the “Dune” books and Frank Herbert’s history as an author, see this entry from Wikipedia:

Personal Thoughts

“The Lord of the Rings” reads as one novel divided into three parts. The Frank Herbert “Dune” collective reads — to me — as separate novels written in separate times. Indeed, time jumps are di rigueur from “Dune” novel to “Dune” novel, unlike the other.

“The Lord of the Rings” largely reflects Tolkien’s mythological research, while “Dune” as science fiction is a king of invention.

From www.Dune.Fandom.com: Earth, also called Old Earth or Old Terra, is the third planet located in the Sol star system. The human race originated here. It was where the Commission of Ecumenical Translators converged to assemble the Orange Catholic Bible after the Butlerian Jihad.

“Dune” is our real world as earth is part of its universe. Ditto “The Lord of the Rings,” as Middle-earth is the north continent of earth (Arda) representing a fictional period of earth’s past.

To me, the “Dune” saga is the more interesting work due to my familial and political interests, while “The Lord of the Rings” is the more consistent, and human. There is far more emotion in the latter.

For an excellent article on the influence of “Dune,” see here.

For an older (2005 revision) academic piece on the influence of “The Lord of the Rings,” now publicly available, see here.

Books 2–6 of Frank Herbert’s “Dune” saga were not as well-received as the first, nor has their stature proved nearly as influential. However, they have all become popular works, and the current sequel series by Brian Herbert and Kevin Anderson have as well.

But none of the them was the science fiction game-changer, nor could they be, as the first.

Several filmmakers had unsuccessfully developed “Dune” as a feature, most notably among them was Alejandro Jodorowsky’s development period from 1971–1982. A documentary on the making of the long-awaited film (that never was) was released in 2013.

The first produced “Dune” film, directed by David Lynch and produced in 1985, has attained cult status but is largely considered a critical (and commercial) failure. The source material was so strong, however, that since its release the film has been increasingly appreciated as an original vision. SyFy (then the Sci-Fi Channel) aired a three-part miniseries based on the first book in 2000, followed by a second three-parter, “Children of Dune,” in 2003. Both achieved fair to good reviews, but were not in any way considered groundbreaking.

Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy was, by far, the better received production. Years following a 1978 Ralph Bakshi animated version, the final film in Jackson’s trilogy, “Return of the King,” won the Oscar for Best Picture. His films based on “The Hobbit” did not fare as well, expanding the relatively short work into three films of (what many critics and fans have called) excessive length.

An Amazon series beckons.

The first of Denis Villeneuve’s (“Blade Runner 2049”) two-part “Dune” remake was released to generally positive reviews in the U.S. on HBO Max on October 21, 2021, and theatrically the following day, following an earlier international theatrical release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Doj0g_0catwk2a00
“Dune” (2021) Movie PosterLegendary Pictures

A new “Dune” series is also scheduled to premiere in 2022 on HBO Max, spearheaded by Villeneuve.

My two cents: As a fan, I prefer the “Dune” books to “The Lord of the Rings” as they better match my sensibilities, but “The Lord of the Rings” is the more influential work.

As far as who was the better writer, Tolkien or Herbert? Even attempting an answer is a fool’s errand. I’ll call it a “tie,” and add that it’s too bad Tolkien did not appreciate Herbert’s rich work.

There’s room for more than one epic genre masterpiece in the universe.

What are your thoughts?

Thank you for reading.

Sources: www.Wikipedia.com, www.TolkienGateway.net, www.Amazon.com, www.TheGuardian.com,www.JodorowskyDune.com, “Tolkien’s Library: An Annotated Checklist” by Oronzo Cilli

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
1599 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Why Short-Term Memory Loss May Not Be Related to Dementia

Experts say symptoms of forgetfulness can be temporary, rooted in physical causes, and not necessarily a sign of cognitive decline. Repetitive misplacing of one’s keys or other personal items does not guarantee a dementia diagnosis, experts within the Mayo Clinic system agree. See here. However, those same experts punctuate the importance of visiting a doctor once symptoms become chronic.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Teacher Suspended After Pressing Charges Against a Student For Assault

That teacher was me. The incident occurred 20 years ago in a Los Angeles school for at-risk youth. Though I was not injured, I pressed charges to teach my student a lesson and was summarily suspended for my troubles.

Read full story
19 comments
California State

Why Financial Experts And Early-Adapters are Questioning the Future of Clubhouse

When the app was still in beta mode, it was a smash with initial members. And then many ran away. On February 3, 2021, I posted the following article on NewsBreak: “Why Clubhouse is Poised to Become the Most Successful Social Media Platform of Them All.“ See here.

Read full story

Man Dressed as Batman Villain The Joker Attacks Train Passengers in Tokyo, Injuring at Least 17

Passengers evacuating Keio express line in Tokyo, JapanStock. According to Reuters, as passengers on the express Keio line headed to Shinjuku, the Tokyo city center, a 24-year old male dressed as The Joker stabbed multiple passengers, injuring at least 17, before setting the train on fire. The attack was said to have occured at approximately 8 p.m. (1100 GMT).

Read full story

The Lost ‘Dracula’ Film Made Before “Nosferatu”

The 1921 Hungarian feature, “Dracula’s Death,” has been presumed lost for decades. It was filmed one year prior to “Nosferatu. In February of 2021, Drakula halála opened in Vienna, Austria, and became the first film featuring the eponymous vampire.

Read full story

Should Skeptics Believe in Ghosts?

What you should know about me first is I am a dyed-in-the-wool skeptic. I believe there are explanations for everything, and yet the human capacity is not capable of fully comprehending what our five senses cannot detect.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Pet Orphans: Changing Lives, One Dog at a Time

Over a dozen years ago, my wife and I adopted ”Persia” from Pet Orphans, a Van Nuys, California-based animal shelter and rescue. We quickly gave her a new moniker — “KOKO,” meaning KO KO as derived from boxing parlance, or “Double Knockout.”

Read full story

My Friend’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Offered an Explanation of Alzheimer’s Disease That is Now Being Studied by Doctors

The Dreamer (public domain stock image, not the subject of this piece)IStockPhoto.com. For the purpose of context, I posted this article last year on NewsBreak: “Why My Grandmother Won Her Battle Against Alzheimer’s Disease.”

Read full story
2 comments

A Comparison of 2021 America to Our Futuristic Science Fiction Movie Timeline

How close have our sci-fi filmmakers been, really, to predicting our future?. The first two years of this decade have arguably introduced global change unlike any other equivalent period. Turn on the news and words like “dystopia” and “apocalypse” are no longer relegated to fiction.

Read full story
Broward County, FL

A Failure of the System: How to Avoid School Tragedies Before They Occur

On October 19, 2021, more than three years following the tragic February 14, 2018 shootings at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the families of both the deceased and the injured reached a $25 million settlement with the Broward County school district.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Fe, NM

As Candace Owens and Donald Trump, Jr. Mock Alec Baldwin’s Movie Tragedy, A New Political Punchline is Born

The son of our 45th U.S. President is only the latest to weigh in on one of the film industry’s greatest tragedies. On October 21, 2021, Candace Owens weighed in on the recent “Rust” movie tragedy and called Alec Baldwin a murderer. The photo of the since-deleted tweet is the lead-in image for this article, above.

Read full story
2 comments

Survivors Left Behind: Grief and Resentment When an Individual Loses a Loved One to Suicide

Suicide Prevention HotlineNational Suicide Prevention Lifeline Logo. Unfortunately, this is not my first NewsBreak piece about suicide. I have worked in both the mental health and entertainment fields, and to date have known a half-dozen individuals who have submitted to depression issues with suicidal ideology. They were all close acquaintances at various times in my life who believed they could no longer live with their pain.

Read full story

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Teams with Sierra Space to Develop World’s First Commercial Space Station

Orbital Reef, artist’s conceptionBlue Origin and Sierra Space joint 10-26 press release. Days after star-hopping Captain James Tiberius Kirk, or more accurately civilian “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, engaged on the 10-minute Blue Origin space adventure he claims forever changed his perspective on life, death, and humanity, the Jeff Bezos-owned space company announced a new endeavor: a partnership with Sierra Space for a commercially developed, owned, and operated space station to be built in low Earth orbit.

Read full story

In Truth, We Are All Alone and There Should Be No Shame in Loneliness, Only Promise. This is What the Experts Say.

If we have all been alone in our lifetimes, and we have all experienced loneliness, then in truth we are not alone. Or, conversely, we all are, or have been. We are born alone. We die alone.

Read full story
22 comments

The Lost Mental Illness: Understanding and Supporting a Loved One with Anxiety Disorder

Asking sufferers to “relax” or insisting “we all have anxiety issues” only tends to punctuate the crippling nature of the illness. The above image was selected after careful deliberation. Anxiety takes many forms; two that are commonly overlooked is a lack of self-care, and a forced smile that is only infrequently convincing.

Read full story
9 comments

An Ethical Debate Renewed: Injecting Children with Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccinations

We have been through this before, and more than once. Childhood vaccinationFamilyDoctor.org, Public Domain. The White House reported Wednesday that pharmacies, pediatrician’s offices, and some schools will soon offer Covid-19 Pfizer vaccines to children, pending final approvals from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA.

Read full story
5 comments

Before #MeToo: I Was a Teacher, and My Principal Invited Me to a Romantic Weekend.

We handed the matter like adults, which may not always be possible in today’s judgmental environment. I’ll state at the outset I believe in shades of gray, and regarding this particular scenario I hold no lingering resentment.

Read full story
98 comments

Looking Back: George Floyd’s Greatest Legacy Was Being a Human Being

He was no myth, nor was he perfect. His death continues to resonate as neither are we. George Floyd Street Art, Mauerpark (Berlin), GermanyAdam Berry/Getty Images. It took 8 minutes and 46 seconds for one man’s passing to change the world. The date was May 25, 2020, nearly a year and a half ago at the time of this writing.

Read full story
108 comments

How to Make Money and Thrive as an Older Screenwriter

Why you should listen to the naysayers, then prove them wrong. When people who care attempt to talk you out of a writing career, they may justify their argument by reminding you of your age.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy