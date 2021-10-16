How My Wife and I Survived a Measured Covid Risk

Joel Eisenberg

Visiting out of state Delta hotspots on family business caused concern, but we elected to define our risk as “all-in or nothing at all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1zAp_0cShpgU500
Map of Covid-19 HotspotsMayo Clinic, Public Domain

According to The New York Times and Our World in Data, U.S. Covid statistics as of today, October 15, 2021 are the following:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVNys_0cShpgU500
Current U.S. StatisticsThe New York Times

I began writing this article three months ago, however, and from 35,000 feet above ground. I was sitting alongside my wife on a United Airlines flight on the way home to Los Angeles, California after visiting Hartford, Connecticut for a wedding, and Orlando, Florida for my mother’s 80th birthday.

Cases and deaths were not quite a full percentage point less based on the same sources and yet they were climbing, courtesy of the Delta Variant. During that period, my wife and I had prepared to travel for the first time in well over a year.

I hear those who frown on vaccinations and mask mandates. Neither my wife nor I are among them, but whether we personally believe such views are politically-motivated or based on fear is not only meaningless, it does nothing to assuage the passions of those on the other side. I hear the absolute necessity of “personal freedoms” and calls for smaller government.

I understand the opposing viewpoints, but to be authentic about what follows I also try to change minds. I am protective of my friends and family, which brings me to the myriad conflicts my wife and I faced when her niece’s long-planned wedding was scheduled for the day before my mom’s long-planned 80th birthday celebration.

July, 2021.

Long-term plans be damned.

I was hoping the wedding was canceled, in all sincerity. It was not. My wife and I discussed only attending one event or the other to minimize our Covid risk, but we ultimately agreed to define our excursion as “all-in or nothing at all,” meaning we would attend both events, or neither.

My mom stressed that we should not attend her birthday celebration, and only attend the wedding if we attended anything at all. Thing is, considering every reason for which I could have said “no,” there were also pressing reasons to say “yes.”

For my wife’s side, the wedding offered a chance to revisit out of town family members and for that reason alone the trip would be worth the effort. For me, my family had recently lost our only remaining cousin on my mom’s side to leukemia, and she was particularly devastated as Harriet was her closest relative. Further, as my mom was turning 80, she’s been worrying a bit about her own mortality. Thankfully, she’s very healthy and walks several miles daily. Considering the Florida climate, that’s an impressive feat.

Though her three children speak to her daily, we all wanted to attend her birthday celebration with our own families and had begun planning a big event in the months prior to Covid. Our dad passed 11 years ago and she misses him fiercely, as do we all. Her celebration was meant to be something memorable of which he too would have been proud. In the end, however, one of my brothers elected, smartly, not to come as his youngest child was too young to be vaccinated. He was heartbroken but the decision was certainly the right one. That left my youngest brother — flying in with his family from New Jersey — and my wife and I.

The day before the wedding my wife and I took a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, then a connector to Hartford. We each wore two masks in both aircrafts. In the Vegas and Hartford airports, despite intercom announcements of being a violation of federal law if one did not wear a mask, perhaps 30% in the former and only slightly less in the latter wore no masks in the waiting areas. Many of these two groups spoke on their cells, ate, or simply lounged without face coverings.

Of course, by the time they boarded, most of the maskless covered up … with their noses uncovered, or even wearing the damn things under their chins.

I said something to a Vegas airport employee prior to boarding. I asked if the announcements of federal violations were for appearances only, as so few followed the mandate.

“I can’t enforce anything,” he said. “That’s outside of my pay grade.”

About eight hours later, with delays, yet, we finally arrived in Hartford, exhausted but resiliant.

And that’s where the fun began.

Friday night was a party for the invitees in a nearby restaurant. We were resolutely assured by the parents of the bride that “everyone was vaccinated.”

It was said to be a requirement to attend.

I did believe it, as politically the guests were all pretty much on my side of the fence and Covid was a prominent topic of conversation (go figure) and concern. Only three individuals of the 150 or so scheduled attendees canceled their trips (which speaks volumes about the bride and groom, incidentally), and yet … I saw two people of the over 100 who attended the party masked-up.

Though I trusted the words, Delta was in the news as running rampant and vaccination or no vaccination, I would have preferred to see more social distancing and masking.

But everyone felt safe, and food and drink were plentiful. I could either sit and speak with guests through my double-mask while they were carousing, or I could go maskless.

The waitstaff all wore masks. One wore a visor over his mask. I looked to a corner. My wife was talking with her sister. Both were without masks.

Admittedly, for a moment I wanted to pull her to the side and remind her we were in the midst of a pandemic. I also had my mom, and my brother and his family to worry about in the event we caught the infection, as transmission among the vaccinated — breakthrough infectons — had of late proven less rare than originally anticipated.

But I thought of my wife’s family, and how we both so wanted her family to be together in this happiest of times. My wife’s parents had died just weeks apart five years ago; they too would have wanted their three daughters — and their daughter’s families — to all be together at this special event.

I made a judgement call and said nothing. The conversation seemed to be going well.

In my opinion, it too proved to be a correct decision.

I reluctantly removed my mask, and joined them.

We remained both masked and unmasked at times for the rest of the event.

Hours later, I was horrified with what we had done.

The moments passed …

The following night was the wedding. The same three people who wore masks the night before wore them at the affair … which was outdoors, on a farm, in hot humid weather.

Again, no one else wore them consistently, and there was a whole lot of close dancing, photo taking, and eating throughout the night.

We didn’t wear them consistently during the wedding either.

Ditto for the third event the following day: a restaurant brunch.

As we rode in a Lyft vehicle on the way from the restaurant back to the airport, I realized the preceding three events truly were gatherings of like-minded Democrats.

At least, that’s where I put my trust during Phase One of our week-long getaway.

Not that any political party is immune, as we all know.

Orlando, Florida.

I was considerably more intimidated flying into Orlando — near the top of the list of recent Delta variant outbreaks. Indeed, I would say up to 50% of those in the Orlando airport did not wear masks, with at least two arguing with TSA agents about their “freedoms” once they reached the security gate.

I have no idea what happened to them. We walked on.

The party went very well — a house was rented in a gated community for three nights so we felt safe in our dwelling, at least — and my mother called our collective effort the “best birthday party” she’s ever had.

Over the next couple of days we ate outdoors, went swimming, took drives …

We were unmasked when together and alone with one another, yet masked when out.

And then we visited St. Augustine, the oldest city in America.

No one wore a mask in St. Augustine. No one, save for this strange tourist family who just celebrated a wedding and a birthday.

My brother had a point. He said everyone there paying for trolly tours and the like were also tourists. We all doubted they arrived from LA or an equally liberal town is all.

Indeed, I found out later that my wife was made fun of for wearing her mask as she entered the restroom. She told me “two kids” asked if she just escaped prison, and laughed as they mocked her. I was furious when I found out, which is why she didn’t tell me until two hours or so after.

But what would have been the prudent thing for me to do? Obviously I would have stepped in, and stood up for my wife. I also have a Brooklyn temper that may have gone farther than my intelligence would generally allow for. In hindsight, me not being there at that moment was probably for the best, as I potentially could have clashed with a carrier and infected my loved ones.

We split with my mom and brother’s family for a couple of hours after the incident. They drove around to see the town; my wife and I took the trolly tour and stayed as far away from other humanity as possible.

Yes, we were wearing masks. Two of them for each of us, as in the early stage of our trip.

Finally, one more flight to go, we headed back to Los Angeles — no mask issues on this leg once we entered our gate — and we arrived home.

Three sometimes anxious weeks later of wondering if we were exceptionally stupid even attempting the trip, our Covid tests came back negative.

Here are my general takeaways: 1) We all need to be vaccinated, save for the event of a specific medical ailment that would preclude such a measure (not that I know of any); 2) WE DO NOT HAVE TO STOP LIVING! Apparently, as was promised, everyone who attended the wedding had been vaccinated. Not one single case emanated from that three-day series of events. Further, as my family is vaccinated, we had to protect ourselves when we were among others, but when alone we were fine.

Breakthroughs do seem to happen when even one among many are not vaccinated.

So we took a leap — a risky leap — and it paid off. We were fully vaccinated. From my recent experience, I am now thoroughly convinced Covid can be defeated but it would to take Herculean efforts all around … which teeters on the very edge of possibility as it’s our political divisions that continue to stall the possibility of progress.

But it can be done.

Thank you for reading.

