This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Pennsylvania Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in America

Joe Mertens

Photo byRawPixel

If you have a big appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Pennsylvania should definitely be on your list of places to eat.

Recently, one website made a list of the best All-You-Can-Eat buffets in the United States. Here's what the one in Pennsylvania was.

It's called the Shady Maple Smorgasbord in Lancaster County, PA.

The website says, "Shady Maple Smorgasbord is located in Lancaster County in Pennsylvania, right in the heart of Dutch country. So it's no surprise that the buffet features plenty of authentic Pennsylvania Dutch classics, like family recipes and comfort foods.

"The buffet is spread over 200 feet and features carving stations, fried seafood, omelet stations, and more. Every night of the week offers a different menu feature, which means that options for diners are constantly changing," the website also says.

This buffet is open from 7 am to 7 pm on Mondays through Saturdays.

The buffet's website says, "The Shady Maple Smorgasbord is a unique dining experience that is built around creating great traditions with friends and families. For an all-inclusive, price we offer the largest selection of popular PA Dutch cooking as well as a vast amount of other fabulous cuisines."

"We pride ourselves in being the largest buffet on this side of the United States and we are eager to continue to grow. We serve nearly 1.5 million people every year and award around 100,000 free birthday meals as well. We hope to see you here," their website goes on to say.

Nearby, you can also visit the Shady Maple Farm Market, Bakery, or Gift Shop!

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this restaurant? If so, how was it? Would you recommend it? What are your favorite All-You-Can-Eat buffet restaurants in Pennsylvania? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this restaurant's website: https://www.shady-maple.com/about-us

