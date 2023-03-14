This Huge Flea Market in Illinois is a Must-Visit

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you're hunting for some fantastic, vintage items, going to your local flea market is always a great option! You never know what kind of amazing deals and great items you'll find when you go.

In the great state of Illinois, there are a lot of great flea markets, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called Swap-O-Rama in Chicago, IL.

One website says, "Referred to as the “Granddaddy of Flea Markets”, Swamp-O-Rama Flea Market at 41st and Ashland is the oldest flea in Chicago. Founded by Californian Rex Meadows in 1969, the market was first located on Columbus Avenue, before more Swap-O-Rama markets were opened throughout the wider Chicago area."

"With an average of 20,000 people visiting the flea in the summer months, you’ll want to arrive early to find the best bargains, including garden items, jewelry, tools, and a huge selection of fresh produce," the website also says.

This flea market is open on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. On Thursdays, they are open from 7 am to 3 pm. They are open from 7 am to 4 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The flea market's website says, "With hundreds of vendors selling thousands of different products, you’re certain to find what you’re looking for, and at an affordable price! At Swap-O-Rama Flea Market, thousands of buyers and bargain hunters show up every weekend to find their next DIY project, tool set, jewelry, great gifts, fresh produce, garden items or to decorate their homes."

The address for this flea market is 4100 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60609.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this flea market? Did you enjoy your experience? What are your favorite flea markets in the state of Illinois? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the flea market's website: https://swap-o-rama.com

