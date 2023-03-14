This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Rudest Cities in America

Photo by PeakPX

In the beautiful state of Arizona, one city has been ranked as one of the rudest cities in America.

The Business Insider website made a list of the top 50 rudest cities in the United States. Here's what the one in Arizona was.

The city was Phoenix, AZ. It was ranked as the 43rd rudest city in America!

One website says, "In 2017, one Phoenix local got fed up with someone allowing a dog to poop on his lawn and then not picking it up, so he recorded a video of it and posted it online. Another dog owner said she hoped the video embarrassed the person who was responsible."

Roughly 1.8% of people surveyed felt that Phoenix had the rudest people in the United States.

Despite being ranked as one of the rudest cities in the United States, the city of Phoenix is still considered great by many people and it certainly shouldn't discourage you from visiting!

That's the place in Arizona that has been ranked as one of the rudest cities in the United States.

