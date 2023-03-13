Roanoke, VA

This Diner in Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the United States

Joe Mertens

Photo byPXHere

If you're in the mood for a great Diner restaurant in Virginia, you have to add this diner to your list.

One website made a list of the top 30 diner restaurants in the United States. Here's what the one in Virginia was.

It's called Texas Tavern in Roanoke, VA.

The website says, "Though it's called Texas Tavern, this small-but-mighty diner is located in Virginia. The beloved restaurant dates all the way back to 1930, and is known for its incredibly low prices which are still on the menu today."

"Roanoke, Virginia was one of ten cities that Nick considered settling down in and was eventually chosen because it was a railroad city and seemed as if it was going to be a major city in Southwest Virginia," the diner's website says.

This diner is open 24/7 daily except for Christmas.

The diner's FaceBook website says, "On Feb. 13th, 1930 during the height of the great depression, I.N. "Nick" Bullington opened the 10 stool Texas Tavern and began serving its famous bowls of chile, hamburgers, hotdogs, and cheesy westerns. With a no-frills atmosphere and the motto "Give the customer a fair shake" the Texas Tavern has become a landmark and a rite of passage for many locals and visitors alike. Known as "Roanoke's Millionaires Club," it is still run by the same family, now in its 4th generation of ownership."

This diner offers breakfast, sandwiches, burgers, and more!

The address for this diner is 114 Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24011.

What do you think about this? Do you think this Diner is one of the best places to eat in Virginia? Have you been to this Diner before? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the diner's website: https://texastavern-inc.com/history

