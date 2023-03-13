This Huge Thrift Shop in Kansas is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

If you're on the hunt for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be the best option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!

In the great state of Kansas, there are many great thrift stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called TurnStyles Thrift in Overland Park, KS.

Their website says, "TurnStyles Thrift is more than your average thrift shop. You’ll find great bargains on unique clothes, affordable housewares, and more—but as you’re shopping, you are supporting more than 20 programs run by Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas. Who knew that finding the perfect sweater for your wardrobe could also help feed hungry kids and support refugee families?"

This thrift shop is open from 9 am to 7 pm on Mondays through Fridays. On Saturdays, they close at 6 pm.

Their website also says, "TurnStyles Thrift sells gently used men’s, women’s, youth, and children’s clothing, as well as many name-brand and brand-new clothing!"

Donating and volunteering at this thrift shop is also encouraged! "Donate gently used items and drop them off at the donation bays at one of our three locations. Clear your house of unused items and support a great cause," their website goes on to say.

The address for this thrift shop is 9750 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS 66212.

You can click the following link to go to this thrift store's website: https://catholiccharitiesks.org/turnstyles/

