The Safest Town in Pennsylvania Has Been Revealed

In the beautiful state of Pennsylvania, one town has been ranked as the safest town in the entire state.

Recently, one website released a list of the safest towns in the state of Pennsylvania. Here's what the #1 town was.

It was Collegeville, PA. The population here is roughly 5,000 people and it is located in Montgomery County.

The website says, "The safest place to live in Pennsylvania is Collegeville. Located in Montgomery County, Collegeville has a population of 5,043. The crime rate in Collegeville is 371 crimes per 100,000 people, which is 84% lower than the national average."

"Residents have a 1 in 270 chance of becoming the victim of a crime. Collegeville offers attractions like skydiving, various shops and restaurants, horseback riding, and popular car shows. The median home price in Collegeville is $302,800, and the median rent is $1,272," the website also says.

The town's website says, "The Borough of Collegeville is a great place to live, work, and play. We are a close-knit community, and take great pride in our neighborhoods, streets, and parks."

Other towns in Pennsylvania to make the list includes Murrysville, Swarthmore, West Mifflin, Franklin Park, and Penn Township, just to name a few!

That's the place in Pennsylvania that has been ranked as the safest town in the entire state!

You can click the following link to go to the website: https://propertyclub.nyc/article/safest-places-to-live-in-pennsylvania

