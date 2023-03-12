This Huge Flea Market in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Flea Markets in the Entire State

Photo by Flickr

If you're hunting for some cool, vintage items, going to your local flea market is the way to go! You never know what kind of amazing deals and great items you'll find when you go.

In the great state of Georgia, there are a lot of great flea markets, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Barnyard Flea Market in Augusta, GA.

One website says, "This Georgia installment of Barnyard’s popular family of flea markets attracts thousands of shoppers each year, with a huge selection of vendors and hours of family fun. Barnyard’s Flea Markets have been running for over 20 years, with five markets running across three different states."

"At the Augusta market, you’ll find over 500 merchants, selling items from bric-a-brac to toys, homemade gifts, collectibles, and more. Visitors can grab a bite to eat from one of the many snack bars or sit down for a meal at the market’s choice of restaurants," the website also says.

This flea market is open from 7 am to 4:30 pm on Saturdays. On Sundays, they are open from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

The flea market's website says, "Come and explore one of our barnyard flea markets! With locations throughout the southeast, we are home to thousands of vendors and are frequented by millions of shoppers a year. There's plenty of parking, elbow room, hospitality, and fun."

"You will find an enormous variety of bargains and surprises along our clean and spacious aisles. With so much to choose from the entire family will enjoy this one-of-a-kind shopping experience," their website goes on to say.

The address for this flea market is 1625 Doug Barnard Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30906.

You can click the following link to go to the flea market's website: https://www.barnyardfleamarkets.com

