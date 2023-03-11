This Huge Farmers' Market in California is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

Going to your local farmers' market can treat you to a ton of amazing goodies. There's always a wide variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

In the state of California, there are a ton of great farmers' markets but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Culver City Farmers Market in Culver City, CA.

Their website says, "The Culver City Farmers Market is a year-round, certified farmers market that operates from 2 to 7 pm every Tuesday, rain or shine. Located on Main Street in Downtown Culver City, this market has been sponsored by the City of Culver for over two decades in an effort to provide the surrounding community with farm-fresh produce and locally-crafted artisan foods."

"Families, friends, and colleagues alike experience each season's bounty of farm fresh produce provided to them by the industry's most respected growers," their website says.

This farmers' market is open from 2 pm to 7 pm on Tuesdays.

Their website goes on to say, "Local chefs add to an eclectic mix of shoppers who seek the freshest ingredients in order to ensure the highest quality and flavor in their dishes. In addition, when one makes the choice to shop locally, they also help to reduce their carbon footprint, a win-win for the environment."

The address for this farmers' market is Main St, Culver City, CA 90232.

You can click the following link to go to this Farmers' Market's website: https://www.culvercity.org/Explore/Farmers-Market

