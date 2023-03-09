3 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America

Photo by WallpaperCave

In the beautiful state of Ohio, three cities have been ranked as some of the rudest cities in America.

The Business Insider website made a list of the top 50 rudest cities in the United States. Here's what the three in Ohio were.

3. Columbus, OH. This place was ranked number 31 on the list.

The website says, "Last year, Columbus contractor Jeffrey Whitman called Charles Lovett, a local man, the N-word after the two got into a traffic disagreement on the road, ABC 6 reported. Whitman followed Lovett home and insulted him. Lovett recorded three minutes of it and told him his behavior was unacceptable. The video went viral, and Whitman issued a lengthy apology for his behavior and for using the word the next day.

2. Cincinnati, OH. This place was ranked the 24th rudest city in America.

"In May, Cincinnati's federal appeals court upheld a rude gesture can be protected by the right to free speech. In 2017, Debra Cruise-Gulyas was pulled over by a police officer. She pulled the finger at him as she drove away. He pulled her over again and increased the fine. In court, Cruise-Gulyas argued pulling her over for a second time was a violation of her constitutional rights. The court agreed," the website says.

1. Cleveland, OH. This place was ranked as the 19th rudest city in the United States!

The website says, "In Cleveland, a man was wrongly accused of rude behavior by the Cleveland Browns, which led to a defamation lawsuit in October, WKYC Studios reported."

"Eric Smith was banned from FirstEnergy Stadium for throwing beer on a basketball player. The only problem was he wasn't at the stadium during the game. He had been DJing at a wedding. Smith alleged he was called a liar when he tried to explain it wasn't him. The Browns communications team later admitted they hadn't done "enough homework," but Smith said that wasn't a proper acknowledgment and called for a public apology and financial damages," the website goes on to say.

Those are the places in Ohio that have been ranked as some of the rudest cities in the United States.

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/rudest-cities-in-the-united-states-2019-12#19-cleveland-ohio-32

