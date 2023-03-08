The Richest Town in Wisconsin Has Been Revealed

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U0EsR_0lC6iQpL00
Photo byWikipedia

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

In the beautiful state of Wisconsin, one town has been ranked as the richest town in the entire state.

Recently, one website released a list of the richest towns in the state of Wisconsin. Here's what the #1 town was.

It was Middleton, WI. The population here is roughly 22,000 people. It's located in Dane County and has a mean income of over $210,000.

The website says, "We use the mean household income for each city, which can be found on the latest American Community Survey (ACS) 5-year estimates. The ACS is an ongoing survey conducted by the US Census Bureau and, because it's updated yearly, is more up-to-date that the Decennial Survey."

To qualify for this ranking, the town must have a population of over 500 people and the margin of error from the Census Bureau for the city needs to be less than 50% of the mean household income estimate.

The town's website says, "Sample farm-fresh fruits and vegetables from two seasonal farmers’ markets. Explore a pristine nature conservancy and a nationally recognized trail system. Discover one-of-a-kind attractions and sample world-class beers and hundreds of mustard varieties. You’re going to find it’s bolder here."

Other towns that made the list include Troy, Delafield, Verona, Hudson, and Bayside, just to name a few.

That's the place in Wisconsin that has been ranked as the richest town in the entire state!

What do you think about this? Have you been to this town before? Did you enjoy your experience there? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the website: https://namecensus.com/demographics/wisconsin/richest-cities/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and anything else that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wisconsin# small towns# cities# 2023# Lifestyle

Comments / 12

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
57K followers

More from Joe Mertens

Florida State

5 Restaurants in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great local places to eat in the state of Florida, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
9 comments
Culver City, CA

This Huge Farmers' Market in California is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local farmers' market can treat you to a ton of amazing goodies. There's always a wide variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

Read full story
5 comments
Lafayette, LA

This Huge General Store in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Louisiana and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Read full story
8 comments
Charleston, SC

This Town in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a fun night out in the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following place to your list.

Read full story
11 comments
Cleveland, OH

3 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. In the beautiful state of Ohio, three cities have been ranked as some of the rudest cities in America.

Read full story
81 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should definitely be on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
37 comments
Maryland State

This American Restaurant in Maryland is Considered One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Maryland, you might want to stop by this great American restaurant.

Read full story
7 comments
Nashville, TN

This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Shop in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and typically for a great deal too!

Read full story
9 comments
Saint Louis, MO

This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of amazing goodies. There's always a wide variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

Read full story
29 comments
Massachusetts State

2 Towns in Massachusetts Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to settle down into retirement in the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
21 comments
Indianapolis, IN

This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Rudest Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. In the beautiful state of Indiana, one city has been ranked as one of the rudest cities in America.

Read full story
82 comments
Minneapolis, MN

This Huge Flea Market in Minnesota is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some fantastic items for a bargain price, going to a flea market is the way to go! You never know what kind of great deals and cool items you'll find when you visit!

Read full story
20 comments
California State

This City in California Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Haunted Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Recently, a website released a list of the top 10 most haunted cities in the United States. One city in California was ranked as one of the most haunted cities in the United States.

Read full story
26 comments
Nashville, TN

This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a fun night out in the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following place to your list of places to visit.

Read full story
12 comments
Huntsville, AL

This Massive Thrift Shop in Alabama is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're on the hunt for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!

Read full story
14 comments
Charlotte, NC

2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. In the beautiful state of North Carolina, two cities have been ranked as some of the rudest cities in America.

Read full story
145 comments
Philadelphia, PA

This Huge General Store in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Pennsylvania and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Read full story
12 comments
Sedona, AZ

This Charming Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Beautiful Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
1 comments
Sugarcreek, OH

This Huge Amish Flea Market in Ohio is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for great items at a bargain price, you should consider taking a trip to your local flea market!

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy