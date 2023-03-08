The Richest Town in Wisconsin Has Been Revealed

Photo by Wikipedia

In the beautiful state of Wisconsin, one town has been ranked as the richest town in the entire state.

Recently, one website released a list of the richest towns in the state of Wisconsin. Here's what the #1 town was.

It was Middleton, WI. The population here is roughly 22,000 people. It's located in Dane County and has a mean income of over $210,000.

The website says, "We use the mean household income for each city, which can be found on the latest American Community Survey (ACS) 5-year estimates. The ACS is an ongoing survey conducted by the US Census Bureau and, because it's updated yearly, is more up-to-date that the Decennial Survey."

To qualify for this ranking, the town must have a population of over 500 people and the margin of error from the Census Bureau for the city needs to be less than 50% of the mean household income estimate.

The town's website says, "Sample farm-fresh fruits and vegetables from two seasonal farmers’ markets. Explore a pristine nature conservancy and a nationally recognized trail system. Discover one-of-a-kind attractions and sample world-class beers and hundreds of mustard varieties. You’re going to find it’s bolder here."

Other towns that made the list include Troy, Delafield, Verona, Hudson, and Bayside, just to name a few.

That's the place in Wisconsin that has been ranked as the richest town in the entire state!

You can click the following link to go to the website: https://namecensus.com/demographics/wisconsin/richest-cities/

