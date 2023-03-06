This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of amazing goodies. There's always a wide variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

In the state of Missouri, there are a ton of great Amish Farmers' Markets but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called Soulard Farmers Market in St. Louis, MO.

Their website says, "Vendors fill the open-air market weekly with fresh produce, meat, seafood, cheese, snacks, baked goods, spices, flowers, pets, and other merchandise. The market has both free and metered parking plus a playground, park, and plaza. Come early to get the freshest produce and the best deals."

This farmers' market is open from 8 am to 5 pm on Wednesday through Friday. On Saturdays, they are open from 6 am to 5 pm.

"An ATM is available on site, however, it’s best to bring low denomination bills or change if possible. You may find yourself buying a few pounds of fruit from one vendor for a couple of dollars or a single choice of onion from another vendor for some change. Only a few vendors are set up to take credit and debit, however, many accept “SNAP” Food Stamp benefits," the website also says.

With over 140 different vendors, this farmers' market has something to offer everyone!

The address for this farmers' market is 730 Carroll St, St. Louis, MO 63104.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this Amish Farmers' Market?

You can click the following link to go to this Amish Farmers' Market's website: http://soulardmarketstl.com/about-soulard-market/

