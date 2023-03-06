Saint Louis, MO

This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUw8t_0l9E3kjy00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of amazing goodies. There's always a wide variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

In the state of Missouri, there are a ton of great Amish Farmers' Markets but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called Soulard Farmers Market in St. Louis, MO.

Their website says, "Vendors fill the open-air market weekly with fresh produce, meat, seafood, cheese, snacks, baked goods, spices, flowers, pets, and other merchandise. The market has both free and metered parking plus a playground, park, and plaza. Come early to get the freshest produce and the best deals."

This farmers' market is open from 8 am to 5 pm on Wednesday through Friday. On Saturdays, they are open from 6 am to 5 pm.

"An ATM is available on site, however, it’s best to bring low denomination bills or change if possible. You may find yourself buying a few pounds of fruit from one vendor for a couple of dollars or a single choice of onion from another vendor for some change. Only a few vendors are set up to take credit and debit, however, many accept “SNAP” Food Stamp benefits," the website also says.

With over 140 different vendors, this farmers' market has something to offer everyone!

The address for this farmers' market is 730 Carroll St, St. Louis, MO 63104.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this Amish Farmers' Market? What are your farmers' markets in Missouri? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this Amish Farmers' Market's website: http://soulardmarketstl.com/about-soulard-market/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and anything else that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Missouri# Amish# Farmers Market# Shopping# Things To Do

Comments / 29

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
56K followers

More from Joe Mertens

Charleston, SC

This Town in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a fun night out in the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following place to your list.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

3 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. In the beautiful state of Ohio, three cities have been ranked as some of the rudest cities in America.

Read full story
76 comments
Wisconsin State

The Richest Town in Wisconsin Has Been Revealed

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. In the beautiful state of Wisconsin, one town has been ranked as the richest town in the entire state.

Read full story
12 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should definitely be on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
36 comments
Maryland State

This American Restaurant in Maryland is Considered One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Maryland, you might want to stop by this great American restaurant.

Read full story
7 comments
Nashville, TN

This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Shop in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and typically for a great deal too!

Read full story
9 comments
Massachusetts State

2 Towns in Massachusetts Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to settle down into retirement in the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
21 comments
Indianapolis, IN

This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Rudest Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. In the beautiful state of Indiana, one city has been ranked as one of the rudest cities in America.

Read full story
80 comments
Minneapolis, MN

This Huge Flea Market in Minnesota is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some fantastic items for a bargain price, going to a flea market is the way to go! You never know what kind of great deals and cool items you'll find when you visit!

Read full story
20 comments
California State

This City in California Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Haunted Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Recently, a website released a list of the top 10 most haunted cities in the United States. One city in California was ranked as one of the most haunted cities in the United States.

Read full story
26 comments
Nashville, TN

This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a fun night out in the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following place to your list of places to visit.

Read full story
11 comments
Huntsville, AL

This Massive Thrift Shop in Alabama is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're on the hunt for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!

Read full story
14 comments
Charlotte, NC

2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. In the beautiful state of North Carolina, two cities have been ranked as some of the rudest cities in America.

Read full story
145 comments
Philadelphia, PA

This Huge General Store in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Pennsylvania and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Read full story
12 comments
Sedona, AZ

This Charming Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Beautiful Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
1 comments
Sugarcreek, OH

This Huge Amish Flea Market in Ohio is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for great items at a bargain price, you should consider taking a trip to your local flea market!

Read full story
16 comments
Georgia State

This City in Georgia is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Recently, the CNBC website released a list of the top 10 most haunted cities in the United States. One city in Georgia was ranked as one of the most haunted cities in the United States.

Read full story
34 comments
Florida State

4 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to settle down into retirement in the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
19 comments
Houston, TX

This Huge Flea Market in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Flea Markets in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a bargain price, going to a flea market is the way to go! You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you'll find when you visit!

Read full story
76 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy