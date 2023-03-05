2 Towns in Massachusetts Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Photo by Monica Bourgeau on Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking to settle down into retirement in the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following towns to your list.

One website made a list of the best places to retire in the United States. Here's what the two in Massachusetts were.

2. Worcester, MA. This place was ranked as the 33rd best place to retire in the United States.

The website says, "A vibrant and diverse community nicknamed The Heart of the Commonwealth, Worcester, Massachusetts, is located approximately an hour's drive west of Boston. More than 940,000 people call the rolling hills of this metro area home. With its affordable housing, green parks, quality hospitals, and proximity to a dozen highly esteemed colleges and universities, there is a unique vitality to this metro area."

This place was also ranked as the 8th safest place to live in the United States!

1. Springfield, MA. This place was ranked as the 32nd best place to retire in America.

The website says, "Resting along the banks of the Connecticut River, Springfield, Massachusetts, is located on the southern doorstep of the Pioneer Valley in Western Massachusetts, a region that's loved by outdoorsy types for its natural beauty and abundant hiking trails. Springfield is also the region's economic hub and academic center."

"Springfield is the entertainment and nightlife destination of Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley. MassMutual Center hosts concerts, conventions, and other events and is home to the AHL Springfield Thunderbirds. Symphony Hall is also an excellent place to catch a live performance. Those who search for outdoor activities often find themselves in Forest Park, home to walking paths and sports fields, as well as a zoo and an ice rink," the website also says.

Those are some of the places in Massachusetts that have been ranked as the best places to retire in the United States.

You can click the following link to go to the website where the ranking was made: https://realestate.usnews.com/places/rankings/best-places-to-retire

