This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Rudest Cities in America

In the beautiful state of Indiana, one city has been ranked as one of the rudest cities in America.

The Business Insider website made a list of the top 50 rudest cities in the United States. Here's what the one in Indiana was.

The city was Indianapolis, IN. This place was ranked number 27 on the list.

The website says, "Earlier this year, a rude sign appeared in Indianapolis calling people out for littering in the area. The sign said "we love litter," which Fox59 reported some thought was offensive."

"Local Andrew Chambers said people should have cared more about trash than a rude sign, but they didn't. "They do care more about the sign because the sign is sending an actual message to people and the trash can't speak," he said," the website also reports.

Despite being ranked as one of the rudest cities in the United States, the city of Indianapolis is still considered great by many people and it certainly shouldn't discourage you from visiting!

That's the place in Indiana that has been ranked as one of the rudest cities in the United States.

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/rudest-cities-in-the-united-states-2019-12#27-indianapolis-indiana-24

