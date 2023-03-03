Nashville, TN

This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States

Joe Mertens

Photo byMonica BourgeauonUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023.

If you're looking for a fun night out in the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following place to your list of places to visit.

One website made a list of the top 30 most fun places to live in the United States. Here's what the one in Tennessee was.

It was Nashville, TN. It was ranked as the 5th most fun place to live in the United States!

The website says, "Music City ranks fifth in our list of the Most Fun Places to Live in the U.S. Nashville also takes the No. 6 spot for its parks, which include Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and Shelby Bottoms Nature Center. Residents can choose from a variety of activities, from boating to golf, and they have plenty of spaces to enjoy the outdoors. In addition, Nashville ranks high for both nightlife and concert venues – 12th and 27th, respectively."

The city was also ranked 6th in the United States in its parks ranking.

The city's website also says, "Creativity is the heart and soul of Music City and there’s never a shortage of inspiring things to do. From music, culture, and the arts to food, sports, and shopping, there is an “only in Nashville” experience waiting for you."

That's the place in Tennessee that has been ranked as one of the most fun places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think this place should have made the list? Have you been to this town before? How was your experience? Do you think it was fun? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the website where the ranking was made: https://realestate.usnews.com/real-estate/slideshows/the-30-most-fun-places-to-live-in-the-us?slide=27

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it.

