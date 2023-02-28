This Huge General Store in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

If you live in Pennsylvania and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

When you visit a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a better alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.

In the great state of Pennsylvania, there are many great general stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Pennsylvania General Store in Philadelphia, PA.

One website says, "Whether you’re a tourist looking for the perfect souvenir or a local in search of a sweet treat, the Pennsylvania General Store is the place to be. Michael and Julie Holahan opened it in 1987 as a lunch box catering business using the foods of Reading Terminal Market, but when someone asked them if they shipped Tastycakes they shifted their focus to building a collection of the best Pennsylvania-made products."

This general store is open from 8 am to 6 pm every day.

"One of the best aspects of running the business has been developing relationships with the network of local craftspeople and small family-run food businesses whose products line the shelves of this family-run store," the general store's website says.

This general store offers a wide variety of food and souvenirs!

Their website also says, "Most of our vendors, whether they are an Old Order Amish pretzel bakery or a Center City candy maker, share a common passion for the foods they produce. There is almost always a sense of place in what they create. The Pennsylvania Germans have a word for this, 'Bodegeschmack', meaning that our food has the taste of the land in it."

The address for this general store is 51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.

You can click the following link to go to this general store's website: https://www.pageneralstore.com/aboutus

