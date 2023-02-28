Philadelphia, PA

This Huge General Store in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGoXe_0l340www00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you live in Pennsylvania and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

When you visit a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a better alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.

In the great state of Pennsylvania, there are many great general stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Pennsylvania General Store in Philadelphia, PA.

One website says, "Whether you’re a tourist looking for the perfect souvenir or a local in search of a sweet treat, the Pennsylvania General Store is the place to be. Michael and Julie Holahan opened it in 1987 as a lunch box catering business using the foods of Reading Terminal Market, but when someone asked them if they shipped Tastycakes they shifted their focus to building a collection of the best Pennsylvania-made products."

This general store is open from 8 am to 6 pm every day.

"One of the best aspects of running the business has been developing relationships with the network of local craftspeople and small family-run food businesses whose products line the shelves of this family-run store," the general store's website says.

This general store offers a wide variety of food and souvenirs!

Their website also says, "Most of our vendors, whether they are an Old Order Amish pretzel bakery or a Center City candy maker, share a common passion for the foods they produce. There is almost always a sense of place in what they create. The Pennsylvania Germans have a word for this, 'Bodegeschmack', meaning that our food has the taste of the land in it."

The address for this general store is 51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this general store? Did you enjoy shopping there? What are your favorite general stores in Pennsylvania? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this general store's website: https://www.pageneralstore.com/aboutus

