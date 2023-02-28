Sedona, AZ

This Charming Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Beautiful Places in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMaA1_0l2m0WDa00
Photo byPXFuel

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.

One website made a list of the top 27 most beautiful towns to live in the United States. Here's what the one in Arizona was.

The town was Sedona, AZ. The population is a little over 10,000 people.

One website says, "Set in the shadow of red-rock monoliths, Sedona benefits from its striking location—visitors often beeline for its buttes, canyons, and spires. On clear nights, take in the region’s dark skies and a dazzling display of stars. A must-stay here is L'Auberge de Sedona, a favorite of our readers. The hotel is set in the heart of Red Rock Country, which means beauty abounds everywhere you look."

In the town of Sedona, there are plenty of things to see and do. From hiking, visiting the wine country, art galleries, film festivals, and more!

The town's website says, "Welcome to breathtaking Sedona, AZ! Sedona is absolutely a vacation destination in its own right, but many visitors find themselves here on their way to the Grand Canyon or part of their big American Southwest Adventure."

"Sedona, AZ has become a mecca for all sorts of communities: spiritual healers, mountain bikers, hikers, artists, nature photographers, and even filmmakers. This vibrant and stunning area of Arizona's ability to attract and accommodate so many walks of life has created and nurtured an eclectic, unique culture unlike anywhere you've ever experienced. Sedona is truly one of a kind, and visiting Sedona will be an experience not easily forgotten," their website goes on to say.

That's the place in Arizona that has been ranked as one of the most beautiful places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think this place should be on the list? Have you been to this town before? How was your experience? Did you think it was beautiful? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the town's website: https://www.sedona.net

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and anything else that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

